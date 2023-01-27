Read full article on original website
The old and new John Fitzgibbon Hospital in Marshall, MissouriCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
Missouri Valley College's Baity Hall built in 1889, stands at attention with its history and architectureCJ CoombsMarshall, MO
The original owner of this house in Lexington, Missouri helped to establish the Pony ExpressCJ CoombsLexington, MO
Historic U.S. Post Office in Carrollton, Missouri, a city established in 1833CJ CoombsCarrollton, MO
WILLIAM “BILL” WOOLDRIDGE
William “Bill” Wooldridge, age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Fitzgibbon Hospital, in Marshall, MO, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Concordia, MO. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Mt. Zion Christian Church in Dunksburg, MO, with Rev. Chris Medina and the elders of the church officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Bill was an avid sports fan. Please feel free to wear your sports apparel to these services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mt. Zion Christian Church or Sweet Springs Food Panty. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
DARLENE ANITA (KIDD) SCHUMACHER
Darlene Anita (Kidd) Schumacher entered eternal life with her Savior on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Villa Marie Nursing Home in Jefferson City. Darlene was born on December 8, 1933, in Corder, MO, on the family home across from Corder Public School. Her parents were Horace and Kathryn (Horner) Kidd.
ARROW ROCK “FIRST SATURDAY” PRESENTATION SERIES RESUMES IN FEBRUARY
The series of presentations, lectures, and performances known as “Arrow Rock First Saturdays” will resume on at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 4 at the Arrow Rock State Historic Site Audio Visual Room. Admission is free, and seating is limited. This year marks the 60th anniversary of Arrow Rock...
SFCC ANNOUNCES FALL 2022 ACADEMIC HONORS
State Fair Community College has named students to the President’s, Dean’s and Trustees’ lists for the fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the President’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 in 12 or more SFCC GPA credit hours. For the Dean’s list, students must earn a semester SFCC GPA of 3.5-3.99 in 12 or more SFCC GPA credit hours. The Trustees’ list requires students to earn a semester GPA of 3.6-4.0 in six or more SFCC GPA credit hours.
MENTAL HEALTH ASSOCIATION OF SALINE COUNTY TO SPONSOR CLASSES FOR “PARENTING THE LOVE AND LOGIC WAY” IN FEBRUARY
“Parenting the Love and Logic Way,” a Jim Fay and Charles Fay Program will be presented in February at the Covenant Presbyterian Church at 710 East Yerby Street in Marshall. The complete program will be presented on the evenings of February 7-9 and February 14-16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
THREE INJURED IN SALINE COUNTY CRASH
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Saline County on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Michelle Cook, attempted to make a left turn onto U.S. Highway 65 and traveled into the path of a vehicle driven by David Borgstadt. The crash injured three occupants in Borgstadt’s vehicle.
FAYETTE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON INTERSTATE 70
A Fayette man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 in Cooper County on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 39-year-old David Finley traveled off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. Finley’s vehicle overturned and came to rest partially blocking the driving lane.
HOLDEN MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Holden man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 46-year-old Jeremy Sisk failed to stop at a stop sign causing his vehicle to travel off the north side of the roadway striking a ditch, fence and several trees.
ROADWORK PLANNED IN CARROLL AND CHARITON COUNTIES FOR THE WEEK OF JANUARY 30 THROUGH FEBRUARY 5
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work in Carroll and Chariton Counties for the week of January 30 through February 5. In Carroll County:. -Route UU is closed for a bridge deck replacement over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through the end of January.
KANSAS CITY MAN CHARGED AFTER POLICE CHASE THROUGH PETTIS COUNTY
A Kansas City man has been charged with multiple felonies after trying to flee from authorities on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to Pettis County Sheriff Brad Anders, Sedalia Police attempted a vehicle stop in the area of U.S. Highway 65 and 16th Street on a silver passenger vehicle for equipment violations. The vehicle failed to yield to police as the driver traveled north. A Pettis County Deputy attempted to stop the vehicle in the area of Highway 65 and Swope Road. The vehicle continued north at a high rate of speed, with little to no traffic, failing to yield. Missouri State Highway Patrol was able to deploy stop sticks in the area of Highway 65 and BB Highway, deflating both passenger side tires. However, the vehicle continued north into Saline County and ultimately west on I-70.
GLASGOW MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN SALINE COUNTY
A Glasgow man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Saline County on Saturday, January 28, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Martin Nevels traveled off the right side of the highway, struck the ground and overturned. Nevels was ejected from the vehicle.
SEDALIA PUBLIC SCHOOLS TO HOLD GROUNDBREAKING CEREMONY FOR NEW ROBOTICS BUILDING
Sedalia Public Schools will be holding a groundbreaking ceremony for a new robotics building on Thursday, February 2, 2023 at 4:30 p.m. The ceremony will be held at the back of the high school on the proposed job site near the cafeteria. After the ceremony, a meet and greet with...
