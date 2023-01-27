Ruby Scanlon (SESP ʼ22) was named a Schwarzman Scholar in December and will pursue a fully-funded master’s degree in Global Affairs in Beijing, China. Scanlon will join the eighth cohort of the program, along with 150 other admitted students, according to a Schwarzman Scholar press release. She will attend Schwarzman College on the campus of Tsinghua University.

