Constantine 2: Keanu Reeves Says He Annoyed Warner Brothers Until Studio Agreed to Sequel
A sequel to 2005's Constantine is finally in development, with filmmaker Francis Lawrence set to direct Keanu Reeves in the role again. For Reeves, this is the end result of years of campaigning to return to the role -- first privately, within Warner Bros., and later publicly. Whenever asked, Reeves has said that he would love to revisit Constantine, including a famous interview clip with CBS's Stephen Colbert, in which Reeves has to convince a surprised Colbert that his name alone wasn't enough to get a sequel greenlit.
John Wick: Chapter 4 Releases New Images
Lionsgate has released new images from John Wick: Chapter 4. The images come via Total Film as part of the magazine's cover story on the upcoming movie. The new images include shots of returning stars Keanu Reeves as John Wick, Ian McShane as the Continental manager Winston, and Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King. There's also a new look at Donnie Yen, playing blind assassin Caine, one of Wick's old allies and a member of the High Table. That likely means that he'll be making trouble for Wick in the sequel after Wick went against the High Table in the previous films.
The Boogeyman From Stephen King Gets First Trailer
After years of being in development, Stephen King fans have finally been given their first official look at the adaptation of his story The Boogeyman, thanks to the film's very first trailer. There are a number of Stephen King projects on the way this year, with this trailer kicking off a year of exciting projects for King fans, some of which land in theaters and others which will debut on streaming platforms. In the case of The Boogeyman, the film was initially slated for a Hulu release, though has instead pivoted to land in theaters. Check out the first trailer for The Boogeyman below before it lands in theaters on June 2nd.
Annie Wersching, Star Trek: Picard's Borg Queen and The Last of Us' Tess, Dies at 45
Annie Wersching, who played the Borg Queen in Star Trek: Picard's second season, has died. She was 45 years old. Wersching's acting career began and ended in the Star Trek universe. Her first acting credit came from a guest role in the Star Trek: Enterprise episode "Oasis." Playing Picard's Borg Queen was her final performance. Outside of Star Trek, Wersching appeared as Renee Walker in 24 and had recurring roles on shows such as Bosch and Timeless. She also did some work in the video game industry, including performing the motion capture and voice for the character Tess in the Naughty Dog video game The Last of Us.
SNL: Michael B. Jordan Is the Next Jake From State Farm
Michael B. Jordan just made his hosting debut on Saturday Night Live and appeared in one of the funniest sketches of the season. In a pre-recorded bit, Jordan stepped into the role of Jake From State Farm after Mikey Day's character started searching for a new insurance policy. This version of Jake got the insurance sorted out and then some.
Dragon Ball Hypes Year of the Rabbit With New Bulma Funko
Nearly a month has passed since the new year arrived, and 2023 is shaping up to be an interesting one for anime. Between recent delays and upcoming premieres, there is a lot keeping the industry afloat. Of course, the year is also keeping IPs on their toes thanks to the Year of the Rabbit. Plenty of series are celebrating the zodiac, and Dragon Ball is joining in with its own Bulma tribute.
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Out Tengen's Flamboyant Style
If there is one thing we know about the Sound Hashira, it is that the fighter is flamboyant. Tengen Uzui was not shy about his love for all things flashy when he showed up in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba, after all. The manga and anime made sure to give the slayer all the limelight he could want after being introduced. And now, one cosplaying is channeling that spirit in a viral Instagram post.
Viral Gundam Cosplay Brings Witch From Mercury's Aerial to Life
The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise recently caught fire with even more fans than ever before with its newest series, The Witch From Mercury, and one awesome cosplay has gone viral by bringing its main Gundam unit, Aerial, to life and took it out snowboarding! Although Mobile Suit Gundam has been running for a very long time with a number of new TV anime series, feature films, and specials under its belt, it wasn't until last year that the it really took off with fans. This was due to the strength of the anime's newest series, The Witch From Mercury.
Hulu Cancels Fan-Favorite Reboot After One Season
Reboot won't be getting a second chance at Hulu: the streamer has canceled the meta-comedy series after a single eight-episode season. But the show-within-a-show — about the dysfunctional cast of an early 2000s sitcom who must face their unresolved issues when they reunite for a modern-era reboot on Hulu — could see a second season on another platform. According to Deadline, series creator Steve Levitan (Modern Family) and Disney's 20th Television are looking to shop the Hulu original elsewhere. The outlet reports another streamer has already requested to read scripts from the planned season 2.
Star Trek: Jonathan Frakes on the Franchise's Future
Paramount+ released the final trailer for Star Trek: Picard Season 3 on Sunday night but star Jonathan Frakes is hoping this isn't the last time fans will see the Enterprise crew together. Star Trek: Picard's final season reassembles the Star Trek: The Next Generation cast to close out this chapter of Jean-Luc Picard's life. Frakes reprises his role as William Riker, Picard's former first officer who is now a Starfleet captain. While Star Trek: Picard's story may be coming to an end, Frakes tells SFX Magazine that he thinks it leaves the Next Gen crew poised for another adventure.
Jeremy Renner Fans Aren't Happy With Jay Leno's Latest Tweet
Jay Leno has had a string of bad luck lately when it comes to accidents. He was burned in a car fire back in November, and it was revealed this week that he was recovering from surgery after breaking some bones in a motorcycle accident. This week, the comedian took to Twitter to joke about his latest accident, and it didn't go over well with everyone. Leno decided to poke fun at another celebrity and his recent accident: Jeremy Renner. At the beginning of the month, the Marvel star underwent surgery after suffering serious injuries during a snowplow accident.
My Hero Academia Cliffhanger Teases One For All Secret Reveal
With My Hero Academia kicking off the Final Act of Kohei Horikoshi's original manga series in the second half of Season 6, the cliffhanger from the newest episode of the series is teasing one of the biggest moments yet as One For All's big secret is about to get out! The war between the heroes and villains has left the heroes in the wake of a ton of damage, and the villains are making it worse by the day. But as the heroes prepare to recover and jump back out into the field, there are a few things they still need to figure out.
New Like a Dragon: Ishin Trailer Revealed Before Release
Prior to its launch in just a few short weeks, a new trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin has today been unveiled by Sega. In a general sense, Sega and developer RGG Studio have already announced that three new games in the Like a Dragon (formerly Yakuza) franchise are now in the works. And while details on two of these titles are still quite sparse, Sega is now beginning to show off a lot more of Ishin prior to its arrival.
New Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Live Action Trailer Revealed
A new live-action trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 has appeared online. Near the end of 2022, both PlayStation and Insomniac Games confirmed that the sequel to 2018's Marvel's Spider-Man would be launching on PlayStation 5 in fall 2023. Since that time, no new information on the game has come about, which has left fans feeling quite eager. Luckily, it seems like this silence could soon be coming to an end as Sony looks to be beginning the marketing push for the title.
Saturday Night Live: Michael B. Jordan Cameos As Creed on Weekend Update
Ahead of the release of Creed 3 in March, Michael B. Jordan appeared as Adonis Creed on Saturday Night Live. Making his hosting debut on the live sketch comedy, Jordan's Creed appeared on the show's "Weekend Update" segment. At the tail end of the segment, Jordan appeared as a former fling of Heidi Gardner's Angel (Every Boxer's Girlfriend From Every Boxing Movie Ever).
Demon Slayer Season 3 May Have Japan's Top Band Do Its Theme Song
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is slated to drop its new season this year, and of course, fans are eager to see what the show has in store. Season three will kick off the Swordsmith Village arc, and this means two Hashira will take center stage with Tanjiro's group. With so much to cover, season three is expected to be one of this year's big anime events, so it will need to have a bomb theme song. And if a new report is right, then one of Japan's top bands will be taking care of the song.
Sarah Michelle Gellar Reveals Why She Didn't Watch a Movie with Husband Freddie Prinze Jr. For 15 Years
Sarah Michelle Gellar is best known for playing the titular role in Buffy the Vampire Slayer, which premiered back in 1997. That was a huge year for Gellar who also appeared in Scream 2 and I Know What You Did Last Summer. Making I Know What You Did Last Summer was especially important because it's how Gellar met her husband, Freddie Prinze Jr. The couple recently had their 20th wedding anniversary, but it hasn't all been perfect. Gellar is currently busy promoting her new Paramount+ show, Wolf Pack, and she recently revealed to Graham Norton (via Entertainment Weekly) that Prinze wouldn't watch movies with her for 15 years because she spoiled The Sixth Sense. Gellar was on the show with M. Night Shyamalan, who is promoting his new movie Knock at the Cabin, when she asked Norton and the director, "Can I tell you the most embarrassing story ever?" She began, "It's a Freddie Prinze story. We've all seen Sixth Sense here?"
Chainsaw Man Cosplay Gets Power Ready for Season 2
Chainsaw Man took over the world with the anime's debut season last Fall, and one awesome cosplay is serving as a good reminder of why by getting Power ready to work for Season 2! The anime adaptation taking on Tatsuki Fujimoto's original manga series was already a massive hit with fans when the first part of its run came to an end a couple of years ago, and its popularity only grew further in the years since. But thanks to the successful launch of its anime last year, it has outright become a full blockbuster franchise in the eyes of many fans around the world.
One Piece Teases Zoro's Seraphim Beef
One Piece is now working its way through the first major battle of the final saga of the series overall, and the newest chapter of the series is teasing Roronoa Zoro's major beef with the Seraphim weapons released by the Marines! As Luffy and the others quickly aligned themselves with the finally introduced Dr. Vegapunk in the first few chapters of the Egghead arc, they were also soon overwhelmed by CP0 and the world government as they just as quickly swooped in on the island with the intent of wiping out all of Vegapunk's experiments and laboratory research.
My Hero Academia Flashback Explains Lady Nagant's Comeback
My Hero Academia fans were given a big surprise in the latest chapters of the manga, as some of the key villains that Izuku Midoriya did battle with along the way to this Final War showed a change of heart and came to Deku's aid against Tomura Shigaraki and All for One! Danjuro Tobita – aka "Gentle Criminal" – showed up with his assistant La Brava, to keep the floating arena containing Shigaraki from finally crashing – while superpowered sniper/assassin Kaina Tsutsumi (aka "Lady Nagant") showed up to make a clutch shot that kept Shigaraki from disintegrating everything in sight.
