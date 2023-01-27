Read full article on original website
WILLIAM “BILL” WOOLDRIDGE
William “Bill” Wooldridge, age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Fitzgibbon Hospital, in Marshall, MO, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Concordia, MO. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Mt. Zion Christian Church in Dunksburg, MO, with Rev. Chris Medina and the elders of the church officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Bill was an avid sports fan. Please feel free to wear your sports apparel to these services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mt. Zion Christian Church or Sweet Springs Food Panty. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
DARLENE ANITA (KIDD) SCHUMACHER
Darlene Anita (Kidd) Schumacher entered eternal life with her Savior on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Villa Marie Nursing Home in Jefferson City. Darlene was born on December 8, 1933, in Corder, MO, on the family home across from Corder Public School. Her parents were Horace and Kathryn (Horner) Kidd.
MARTHA ANN YOUNCE
Martha Ann Younce, 83, of Concordia, MO, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Concordia Baptist Church with Dale Pollard officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Concordia Baptist Church and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
WILLIAM DEAN “BILL” PHEGLEY SR.
William Dean “Bill” Phegley Sr., 88, of rural Sweet Springs, MO, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at Pioneer Skilled Nursing Center in Marceline, MO. At the family’s request no services will be held. Memorials are suggested to the Harry S Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
ARROW ROCK “FIRST SATURDAY” PRESENTATION SERIES RESUMES IN FEBRUARY
The series of presentations, lectures, and performances known as “Arrow Rock First Saturdays” will resume on at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 4 at the Arrow Rock State Historic Site Audio Visual Room. Admission is free, and seating is limited. This year marks the 60th anniversary of Arrow Rock...
SFCC ANNOUNCES FALL 2022 ACADEMIC HONORS
State Fair Community College has named students to the President’s, Dean’s and Trustees’ lists for the fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the President’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 in 12 or more SFCC GPA credit hours. For the Dean’s list, students must earn a semester SFCC GPA of 3.5-3.99 in 12 or more SFCC GPA credit hours. The Trustees’ list requires students to earn a semester GPA of 3.6-4.0 in six or more SFCC GPA credit hours.
MENTAL HEALTH ASSOCIATION OF SALINE COUNTY TO SPONSOR CLASSES FOR “PARENTING THE LOVE AND LOGIC WAY” IN FEBRUARY
“Parenting the Love and Logic Way,” a Jim Fay and Charles Fay Program will be presented in February at the Covenant Presbyterian Church at 710 East Yerby Street in Marshall. The complete program will be presented on the evenings of February 7-9 and February 14-16 from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
Two seriously injured in Pettis County crash
PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash in Pettis County left two people seriously injured Saturday morning. Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports indicated that a crash at 2:08 a.m. on Missouri Highway 52 west of B Highway injured three people, with two requiring a trip to the hospital.
THREE INJURED IN SALINE COUNTY CRASH
Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Saline County on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Michelle Cook, attempted to make a left turn onto U.S. Highway 65 and traveled into the path of a vehicle driven by David Borgstadt. The crash injured three occupants in Borgstadt’s vehicle.
FAYETTE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON INTERSTATE 70
A Fayette man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 in Cooper County on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 39-year-old David Finley traveled off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. Finley’s vehicle overturned and came to rest partially blocking the driving lane.
HOLDEN MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Holden man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 46-year-old Jeremy Sisk failed to stop at a stop sign causing his vehicle to travel off the north side of the roadway striking a ditch, fence and several trees.
A Blue Springs police officer is recovering after a driver, suspected of driving under the influence, hit the officer responding to a call.
Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 6 arrests over the weekend of January 27, 2023
The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the arrest of an Excelsior Springs man. Twenty-six-year-old Kaleb Cosens was arrested Friday night in Daviess County and accused of possession of drug paraphernalia, misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, and excessive window tint. Cosens was taken to the Daviess-Dekalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.
GLASGOW MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN SALINE COUNTY
A Glasgow man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Saline County on Saturday, January 28, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Martin Nevels traveled off the right side of the highway, struck the ground and overturned. Nevels was ejected from the vehicle.
Funeral service for Jack Leslie Blackwell, 92, of Sedalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at First Christian Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. A Masonic service for Earl “George” McConnell, 87,...
For residents of Missouri, it comes as no surprise that this is truly one of the best places to live. From scenic rural landscapes to natural wonders and an incredible amount of vibrant towns and cities, who wouldn’t want to settle down in the Show-Me State?
ROADWORK PLANNED IN CARROLL AND CHARITON COUNTIES FOR THE WEEK OF JANUARY 30 THROUGH FEBRUARY 5
The Missouri Department of Transportation has planned general highway maintenance and construction work in Carroll and Chariton Counties for the week of January 30 through February 5. In Carroll County:. -Route UU is closed for a bridge deck replacement over Turkey Creek and Big Creek, through the end of January.
WARRENSBURG WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY
A Warrensburg woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Cathy Randall slowed to make a turn and a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Alexander Jones of Clinton, failed to slow and struck her vehicle.
School closings: Monday, Jan. 30
Booneville R-1 Schools will have a snow day. Bunceton R-IV Schools canceled school for the day. A full list of closings and delays can be found anytime here. A full weather report can be found here. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. ABC 17 News is committed...
Booked Into Jail
A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 60-year-old William E Stoner was arrested and booked for alleged harassment. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only.
