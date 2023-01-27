William “Bill” Wooldridge, age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Fitzgibbon Hospital, in Marshall, MO, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Concordia, MO. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Mt. Zion Christian Church in Dunksburg, MO, with Rev. Chris Medina and the elders of the church officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Bill was an avid sports fan. Please feel free to wear your sports apparel to these services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mt. Zion Christian Church or Sweet Springs Food Panty. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.

