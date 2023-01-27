ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marshall, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmmo.com

WILLIAM “BILL” WOOLDRIDGE

William “Bill” Wooldridge, age 83, passed away peacefully on Friday, January 27, 2023, at Fitzgibbon Hospital, in Marshall, MO, surrounded by his loving family. Visitation will be held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday, January 31, 2023, at Campbell-Lewis Funeral Home in Concordia, MO. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at Mt. Zion Christian Church in Dunksburg, MO, with Rev. Chris Medina and the elders of the church officiating. Burial will be at a later date. Bill was an avid sports fan. Please feel free to wear your sports apparel to these services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Mt. Zion Christian Church or Sweet Springs Food Panty. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
CONCORDIA, MO
kmmo.com

DARLENE ANITA (KIDD) SCHUMACHER

Darlene Anita (Kidd) Schumacher entered eternal life with her Savior on Sunday, January 29, 2023, at Villa Marie Nursing Home in Jefferson City. Darlene was born on December 8, 1933, in Corder, MO, on the family home across from Corder Public School. Her parents were Horace and Kathryn (Horner) Kidd.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
kmmo.com

MARTHA ANN YOUNCE

Martha Ann Younce, 83, of Concordia, MO, died Monday, January 30, 2023, at Western Missouri Medical Center in Warrensburg. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Concordia Baptist Church with Dale Pollard officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday at the church. Memorials are suggested to Concordia Baptist Church and an online guestbook is available at www.campbell-lewis.com.
CONCORDIA, MO
kmmo.com

WILLIAM DEAN “BILL” PHEGLEY SR.

William Dean “Bill” Phegley Sr., 88, of rural Sweet Springs, MO, died Friday, January 27, 2023, at Pioneer Skilled Nursing Center in Marceline, MO. At the family’s request no services will be held. Memorials are suggested to the Harry S Truman Memorial Veterans Hospital. Friends may sign the online register book at www.campbell-lewis.com.
SWEET SPRINGS, MO
kmmo.com

SFCC ANNOUNCES FALL 2022 ACADEMIC HONORS

State Fair Community College has named students to the President’s, Dean’s and Trustees’ lists for the fall 2022 semester. To qualify for the President’s list, students must earn a semester grade point average (GPA) of 4.0 in 12 or more SFCC GPA credit hours. For the Dean’s list, students must earn a semester SFCC GPA of 3.5-3.99 in 12 or more SFCC GPA credit hours. The Trustees’ list requires students to earn a semester GPA of 3.6-4.0 in six or more SFCC GPA credit hours.
SEDALIA, MO
KCTV 5

Two seriously injured in Pettis County crash

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A two-vehicle crash in Pettis County left two people seriously injured Saturday morning. Missouri State Highway Patrol crash reports indicated that a crash at 2:08 a.m. on Missouri Highway 52 west of B Highway injured three people, with two requiring a trip to the hospital.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

THREE INJURED IN SALINE COUNTY CRASH

Three people were injured in a two-vehicle accident in Saline County on Friday, January 27, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by Michelle Cook, attempted to make a left turn onto U.S. Highway 65 and traveled into the path of a vehicle driven by David Borgstadt. The crash injured three occupants in Borgstadt’s vehicle.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

FAYETTE MAN INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT ON INTERSTATE 70

A Fayette man was moderately injured in a one-vehicle accident on Interstate 70 in Cooper County on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 39-year-old David Finley traveled off the right side of the road and struck a guardrail. Finley’s vehicle overturned and came to rest partially blocking the driving lane.
FAYETTE, MO
kmmo.com

HOLDEN MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Holden man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Sunday, January 29, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when 46-year-old Jeremy Sisk failed to stop at a stop sign causing his vehicle to travel off the north side of the roadway striking a ditch, fence and several trees.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
kmmo.com

GLASGOW MAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN ONE-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN SALINE COUNTY

A Glasgow man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle accident in Saline County on Saturday, January 28, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 23-year-old Martin Nevels traveled off the right side of the highway, struck the ground and overturned. Nevels was ejected from the vehicle.
SALINE COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Funeral Announcements for January 23, 2023

Funeral service for Jack Leslie Blackwell, 92, of Sedalia, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25 at First Christian Church. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until service time Wednesday at the church. Burial will be in Memorial Park Cemetery. A Masonic service for Earl “George” McConnell, 87,...
SEDALIA, MO
kmmo.com

WARRENSBURG WOMAN SERIOUSLY INJURED IN TWO-VEHICLE ACCIDENT IN JOHNSON COUNTY

A Warrensburg woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle accident in Johnson County on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. According to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report, the accident occurred when a vehicle driven by 71-year-old Cathy Randall slowed to make a turn and a vehicle driven by 26-year-old Alexander Jones of Clinton, failed to slow and struck her vehicle.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
abc17news.com

School closings: Monday, Jan. 30

Booneville R-1 Schools will have a snow day. Bunceton R-IV Schools canceled school for the day. A full list of closings and delays can be found anytime here. A full weather report can be found here. Article Topic Follows: News. BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION. ABC 17 News is committed...
BUNCETON, MO
kchi.com

Booked Into Jail

A Chillicothe man was booked into the Caldwell County Detention Center by the Chillicothe Police Department Monday. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox reports 60-year-old William E Stoner was arrested and booked for alleged harassment. Bond is set at $10,000 cash only.
CHILLICOTHE, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy