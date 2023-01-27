Read full article on original website
Related
WMDT.com
Gov. Carney’s FY 2024 budget supports right to representation for renters facing eviction
DOVER, Del. – Last week, Governor John Carney introduced his recommended Fiscal Year 2024 budget, which included significant funding to address housing issues. $1.5 million of the housing budget is said to be dedicated to policing initiatives, which includes “funding to support a tenant’s right to representation in eviction proceedings”. In the wake of the pandemic, many families who faced financial devastation due to loss of work and loss of loved ones to COVID-19 have been served eviction notices. In the state of Delaware, 86% of landlords have legal representation in court eviction proceedings, but only 2% of renters have representation. Without legal assistance, many renters are not able to maintain their housing or settle financial disputes in fair and equitable ways.
WMDT.com
HB99 proposing financial literacy credits for Maryland students
MARYLAND – House Bill 99 in Maryland aims to set a financial foundation for Maryland high school students. Speaker Pro Tem Sheree Sample-Hughes says education has changed and young people don’t have the knowledge to be successful with their money. She says basic skills like knowing where to get a money order or knowing which bank account to have are tools everyone should know.
WMDT.com
Grant funding provides more financial literacy resources for Delawareans
DELAWARE – “Taking control of your finances and not being controlled by your finances is foundational whether that’s for housing or other aspects as well. It’s just a really important service to the community,” Gilmore said. When you think of Sussex County Habitat for Humanity,...
WMDT.com
HB0360 to change the consequences for reckless endangerment
MARYLAND – Reckless and negligent driving, now getting serious consequences. The bill was vetoed last year so that it could be modified. The legislation says a person charged with reckless or negligent driving must appear in court and not prepay a fine if a crash results in a fatality. One of the bill sponsors, Wayne Hartman says that this bill surrounds issues of reckless endangerment, burnouts, and exhibition driving that’s often seen in ocean city for H2OI.
WMDT.com
Blueprint For MD’s Future fine print requires teaching time for school principals
MARYLAND – The Blueprint For Maryland’s Future (Blueprint) is set to overhaul the state’s education system. It includes sweeping reforms, geared towards equity and improving educators’ work conditions. However, buried in the fine print of the lengthy legislation, are many individual requirements. School Leaders in the...
WMDT.com
Delaware leaders speak out on the death of Tyre Nichols
DOVER, Del. – Delaware leaders are speaking out following the release of the police bodycam footage showing the brutal arrest and beating that resulted in the death of Tyre Nichols. Nichols was pulled over earlier this month for reckless driving in Memphis, Tennessee. An altercation occurred between him and...
Comments / 0