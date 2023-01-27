ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Half Moon Bay, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Bay Area

San Francisco Pizza Restaurant Employee Fired After Asking Police Officers to Leave

An incident at a San Francisco pizza place is fueling an ongoing debate about the public perception of the police. An employee over the weekend told several San Francisco police officers they were not welcome in the restaurant and asked them to leave. Almost as soon as the story got out, the owner offered an apology and announced that the worker had been fired, but the controversy and backlash have been slow to cool down.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Atria Assisted Living Worker Accused in Resident's Death to Appear in Court

A worker charged in the death of a 94-year-old Walnut Creek assisted living resident was set to make her first court appearance Monday. In a story NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit broke, Lateshia Starling is charged with elder abuse after a resident of Atria Walnut Creek Senior Living drank cleaning chemicals left out by the worker in August. The patient, Constantine Canoun, 94, later died.
WALNUT CREEK, CA
NBC Bay Area

Pedestrian Hit and Killed on Interstate 580 in Castro Valley

All lanes reopened at the connector between Interstate 580 and Interstate 238 Monday morning in Alameda County following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesman. One eastbound lane was closed at about 5:10 a.m. following the report of the fatality, said CHP spokesman Daniel...
CASTRO VALLEY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Activists Want to Take Traffic Enforcement Away From Police Officers

A local activist group in Oakland is calling for a dramatic change. They want to take traffic enforcement away from police departments statewide. “It’s critical,” said Cat Brooks, cofounder of Anti Police Terror Project (APTP). “It’s literally life and death.”. They took to the streets this...
OAKLAND, CA
NBC Bay Area

Millennium Tower Now Partly Supported to Bedrock

San Francisco’s troubled Millennium Tower high-rise is now supported partially on one side to piles sunk to bedrock – bolstering that should assure the $100 million project will be completed without more sinking and tilting of the building, the fix’s lead engineer is telling residents. The high-rise...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
NBC Bay Area

Warming Centers in Santa Clara County

In response to the National Weather Service's predictions of freezing overnight temperatures next week, Santa Clara County officials are opening multiple warming centers for vulnerable residents. County officials encourage residents to take precautionary measures against hypothermia by seeking out warming shelters if they need them. County libraries are serving as...
SANTA CLARA COUNTY, CA
NBC Bay Area

Oakland Zoo to Reopen Friday After Sinkhole Repairs

Get ready to see some lions, tigers, and bears. The Oakland Zoo says it's almost ready to reopen. The park first closed after New Year’s Eve when rain washed away part of the road and created a sinkhole at the entrance. Since then, repair crews for the city and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy