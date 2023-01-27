An incident at a San Francisco pizza place is fueling an ongoing debate about the public perception of the police. An employee over the weekend told several San Francisco police officers they were not welcome in the restaurant and asked them to leave. Almost as soon as the story got out, the owner offered an apology and announced that the worker had been fired, but the controversy and backlash have been slow to cool down.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA ・ 8 HOURS AGO