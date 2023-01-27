Read full article on original website
NBC Bay Area
2 Years Later: San Francisco Mourns ‘Grandpa Vicha', Other Victims of Anti-Asian Violence
Saturday marked two years since 84-year-old Vicha Ratanapakdee was shoved to the ground while out on a walk in San Francisco near his home. He died two days later of his injuries. On the two-year anniversary of this attack, dozens of people joined together in San Francisco to remember Ratanapakdee...
NBC Bay Area
Half Moon Bay Farm to Build Permanent Housing for Employees After Shooting
One of the farms involved in last week's deadly mass shooting in Half Moon Bay will build new living quarters for employees and their families. The move announced Monday by California Terra Garden comes after the owners of the farm were lambasted for the staff's dilapidated living conditions. "This decision...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco Pizza Restaurant Employee Fired After Asking Police Officers to Leave
An incident at a San Francisco pizza place is fueling an ongoing debate about the public perception of the police. An employee over the weekend told several San Francisco police officers they were not welcome in the restaurant and asked them to leave. Almost as soon as the story got out, the owner offered an apology and announced that the worker had been fired, but the controversy and backlash have been slow to cool down.
NBC Bay Area
Atria Assisted Living Worker Accused in Resident's Death to Appear in Court
A worker charged in the death of a 94-year-old Walnut Creek assisted living resident was set to make her first court appearance Monday. In a story NBC Bay Area's Investigative Unit broke, Lateshia Starling is charged with elder abuse after a resident of Atria Walnut Creek Senior Living drank cleaning chemicals left out by the worker in August. The patient, Constantine Canoun, 94, later died.
NBC Bay Area
Pedestrian Hit and Killed on Interstate 580 in Castro Valley
All lanes reopened at the connector between Interstate 580 and Interstate 238 Monday morning in Alameda County following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesman. One eastbound lane was closed at about 5:10 a.m. following the report of the fatality, said CHP spokesman Daniel...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Activists Want to Take Traffic Enforcement Away From Police Officers
A local activist group in Oakland is calling for a dramatic change. They want to take traffic enforcement away from police departments statewide. “It’s critical,” said Cat Brooks, cofounder of Anti Police Terror Project (APTP). “It’s literally life and death.”. They took to the streets this...
NBC Bay Area
San Francisco's Bayview District Celebrates Black History Month, Lunar New Year
It continues to be a heavy week for so many given the recent tragedies in Half Moon Bay, Monterey Park and events in Memphis. That’s why San Francisco’s 13th annual Bayview Black History Month and Lunar New Year celebration Saturday was so important to organizers. “I love it...
NBC Bay Area
Millennium Tower Now Partly Supported to Bedrock
San Francisco’s troubled Millennium Tower high-rise is now supported partially on one side to piles sunk to bedrock – bolstering that should assure the $100 million project will be completed without more sinking and tilting of the building, the fix’s lead engineer is telling residents. The high-rise...
NBC Bay Area
Warming Centers in Santa Clara County
In response to the National Weather Service's predictions of freezing overnight temperatures next week, Santa Clara County officials are opening multiple warming centers for vulnerable residents. County officials encourage residents to take precautionary measures against hypothermia by seeking out warming shelters if they need them. County libraries are serving as...
NBC Bay Area
Oakland Zoo to Reopen Friday After Sinkhole Repairs
Get ready to see some lions, tigers, and bears. The Oakland Zoo says it's almost ready to reopen. The park first closed after New Year’s Eve when rain washed away part of the road and created a sinkhole at the entrance. Since then, repair crews for the city and...
NBC Bay Area
PG&E Customers Likely to See Another Large Bill Due to Cold Temperatures
Extremely cold temperatures are hitting the Bay Area Monday through Wednesday and households that already had sticker shock after last month's utility bill, are likely in for another large bill over the next month. In San Carlos, Eric Bahn works from the office he's fashioned inside his garage. To keep...
