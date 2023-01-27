ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

CBS Minnesota

Community seeks to buy land to keep Maplewood garden for immigrants going

MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A community garden in Maplewood is trying to buy the land that they currently lease, to ensure they don't lose it. Under drifts of snow Rice Street Gardens lays dormant."We've been looking for this kind of garden for a long time," said Htee Doh, an immigrant from Myanmar, formerly known as Burma. "I really like it."Waiting to come alive with the spring, the garden serves 260 families and over 1,000 people."I came from Africa from a background of farming," said Abraham Watson. "So it is just something in me that everywhere I go I must plant something."On...
MAPLEWOOD, MN
redlakenationnews.com

Renting rooms for homeless got too expensive, so Hennepin County bought hotels

During the pandemic, Hennepin County created a strategy to keep those experiencing homelessness and those most susceptible to getting COVID-19 safe - rent them hotel rooms. But the concept was getting expensive and the county decided in late 2020 it would just be cheaper to buy hotels. More than $25...
mprnews.org

Amazon tells Minnesota it will shut down Shakopee center, lay off 680 workers

Retail giant Amazon told state officials Monday that it will shut down a sort center complex in Shakopee and lay off 680 employees at the facilities, effective March 31. In a letter to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the company made it clear the closure would be permanent. A company spokesperson later told MPR News the workers affected will be offered opportunities at facilities elsewhere in the Twin Cities region and that this move was not about reducing headcounts.
SHAKOPEE, MN
fox9.com

Amazon closing Shakopee facility, impacting nearly 700 workers

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Nearly 700 workers will be impacted when Amazon closes one of its facilities in Shakopee at the end of March, according to a letter Amazon sent to the state. In a WARN letter sent to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development dated Jan....
SHAKOPEE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ramsey County Medical Examiner's 34 years of work now under question

ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's a scenario that seems out of a movie -- 71 autopsies in murder cases are under review because the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's work has come under question.Dr. Michael McGee served in that position for 34 years, from 1985 to 2019.  Earlier this month, Attorney General Keith Ellison vacated the conviction of Thomas Rhodes, who had served 25 years in prison for the murder of his wife. Ellison cited the findings by McGee.This followed the 2021 scathing rebuke of McGee's work in the Alfonso Rodriguez case. Rodriguez was convicted in the 2003 murder of college...
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to unhoused population

MINNEAPOLIS -- The extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to Minnesota's unhoused population."Definitely people can die in this kind of cold for sure," said Margaret King, Catholic Charities' Senior Division Director for Housing Stability. "We're doing everything we can. We have outreach teams like 24 hours a day."King says their shelters have been packed with hundreds of people a day, a snapshot of the macro situation."In Hennepin County alone, there's I think 1,600 beds of shelter for adults, and they're, generally speaking, full every night," she said. "Ramsey County's the same."Last year, nearly 500 people were found to be living unsheltered in...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cannonfallsbeacon.com

Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports

This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of a vehicle accident on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at State Street East and almond Street North. The police report stated that a 2009 Nissan driven by Gracid Vidal, 18 of Randolph, collided with a 2016 Dodge driven by James Hjermstad, 72 of Cannon Falls.
CANNON FALLS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Champlin Man Gets Probation for Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Arson

A man accused of setting fire to the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army last fall causing more than $100,000 in damage received a three-year probation sentence, under a plea agreement approved Monday. Jack Heinrich, whose last known address was in Champlin, had been charged with three felonies, including second-degree arson, second-degree...
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Shakopee women offenders subjected to crowded, unlawful conditions

Intro: The following commentary was made possible through a partnership with Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee. The writer’s name has been withheld at their request. The Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee (MCF-Shakopee) prides itself for its open claim to “housing all custody levels.” This is the phrase they...
SHAKOPEE, MN
Bring Me The News

Two men sentenced for carjacking in Rosedale Center parking lot

Two men have been sentenced to prison for carjacking a woman in the parking lot of Rosedale Center last year. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, was sentenced to 20 months followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court last week, while Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
ROSEVILLE, MN
ccxmedia.org

Second Dunkin’ Coffee Shop Coming to Maple Grove

People in Maple Grove will soon have a new spot to get their fix of caffeine and doughnuts. Dunkin’, which shortened its name from Dunkin’ Donuts, is moving into a site near the intersection of Weaver Lake Road and Elm Creek Boulevard. The former occupant of that location,...
MAPLE GROVE, MN

