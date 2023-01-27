Read full article on original website
Well-known restaurant chain opens another new location in Minnesota
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night sky
George 'Spanky' McFarland vs. East St. Paul's 'Spanky's Saloon'
Latest on Inver Grove Heights House Fire
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Minnesota
Community seeks to buy land to keep Maplewood garden for immigrants going
MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A community garden in Maplewood is trying to buy the land that they currently lease, to ensure they don't lose it. Under drifts of snow Rice Street Gardens lays dormant."We've been looking for this kind of garden for a long time," said Htee Doh, an immigrant from Myanmar, formerly known as Burma. "I really like it."Waiting to come alive with the spring, the garden serves 260 families and over 1,000 people."I came from Africa from a background of farming," said Abraham Watson. "So it is just something in me that everywhere I go I must plant something."On...
redlakenationnews.com
Renting rooms for homeless got too expensive, so Hennepin County bought hotels
During the pandemic, Hennepin County created a strategy to keep those experiencing homelessness and those most susceptible to getting COVID-19 safe - rent them hotel rooms. But the concept was getting expensive and the county decided in late 2020 it would just be cheaper to buy hotels. More than $25...
mprnews.org
Amazon tells Minnesota it will shut down Shakopee center, lay off 680 workers
Retail giant Amazon told state officials Monday that it will shut down a sort center complex in Shakopee and lay off 680 employees at the facilities, effective March 31. In a letter to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development, the company made it clear the closure would be permanent. A company spokesperson later told MPR News the workers affected will be offered opportunities at facilities elsewhere in the Twin Cities region and that this move was not about reducing headcounts.
Avivo Village staff provide resources for people experiencing unsheltered homelessness
MINNEAPOLIS — As temperatures continue to fall, it's uncomfortable and can be an inconvenience for some, but life-threatening for people without a warm place to stay. "All around the warehouse, individuals all have their own door," said Emily Bastian, as she walked around Avivo Village in Minneapolis. Bastian is...
fox9.com
Amazon closing Shakopee facility, impacting nearly 700 workers
SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - Nearly 700 workers will be impacted when Amazon closes one of its facilities in Shakopee at the end of March, according to a letter Amazon sent to the state. In a WARN letter sent to the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development dated Jan....
fox9.com
Fairview-Sanford merger: CEOs rebuff calls for delay from AG, U of M, lawmakers
ST. PAUL, Minn. (FOX 9) - The leaders of Fairview Health Services and Sanford Health said Monday that they want to close their proposed merger by the end of March despite opposition and concern at the state Capitol. Democratic lawmakers who control two Minnesota House committees called a legislative hearing...
Ramsey County Medical Examiner's 34 years of work now under question
ST. PAUL, Minn. -- It's a scenario that seems out of a movie -- 71 autopsies in murder cases are under review because the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's work has come under question.Dr. Michael McGee served in that position for 34 years, from 1985 to 2019. Earlier this month, Attorney General Keith Ellison vacated the conviction of Thomas Rhodes, who had served 25 years in prison for the murder of his wife. Ellison cited the findings by McGee.This followed the 2021 scathing rebuke of McGee's work in the Alfonso Rodriguez case. Rodriguez was convicted in the 2003 murder of college...
fox9.com
Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport traffic up 34% in 2022, airport reports
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP Airport) announced air traffic increased 24% in 2022 over 2021, a sign that travel is in recovery after the COVID-19 pandemic. MSP Airport saw 31.2 million passengers go through the airport in 2022 was 79% of the number the airport saw...
Extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to unhoused population
MINNEAPOLIS -- The extreme cold presents life-threatening challenges to Minnesota's unhoused population."Definitely people can die in this kind of cold for sure," said Margaret King, Catholic Charities' Senior Division Director for Housing Stability. "We're doing everything we can. We have outreach teams like 24 hours a day."King says their shelters have been packed with hundreds of people a day, a snapshot of the macro situation."In Hennepin County alone, there's I think 1,600 beds of shelter for adults, and they're, generally speaking, full every night," she said. "Ramsey County's the same."Last year, nearly 500 people were found to be living unsheltered in...
This Minnesota Town Has Most Single Men In United States
New data says this town in Minnesota is where you can find the Most Single Men in any town in the United States. If you are trying to find a guy before Valentine's Day you may want to head to Minneapolis, Minnesota. There are more than 127 million single people...
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Cannon Falls Police, Goodhue County Sheriff reports
This week's Cannon Falls Police Department and Goodhue County Sheriff's Office reports:. Cannon Falls police received a report of a vehicle accident on Tuesday, Jan. 17, at State Street East and almond Street North. The police report stated that a 2009 Nissan driven by Gracid Vidal, 18 of Randolph, collided with a 2016 Dodge driven by James Hjermstad, 72 of Cannon Falls.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Park Hair Salon, Customers Express Support for CROWN Act
Legislation is on its way to Minnesota Governor Tim Walz’s desk that has some at the state Capitol wondering “what took so long?” The Creating a Respectful and Open World for Natural Hair, or CROWN, Act would ban discrimination based on someone’s hair. The Minnesota Senate...
ccxmedia.org
Champlin Man Gets Probation for Brooklyn Park Salvation Army Arson
A man accused of setting fire to the Brooklyn Park Salvation Army last fall causing more than $100,000 in damage received a three-year probation sentence, under a plea agreement approved Monday. Jack Heinrich, whose last known address was in Champlin, had been charged with three felonies, including second-degree arson, second-degree...
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder
Shakopee women offenders subjected to crowded, unlawful conditions
Intro: The following commentary was made possible through a partnership with Twin Cities Incarcerated Workers Organizing Committee. The writer’s name has been withheld at their request. The Minnesota Correctional Facility in Shakopee (MCF-Shakopee) prides itself for its open claim to “housing all custody levels.” This is the phrase they...
Two men sentenced for carjacking in Rosedale Center parking lot
Two men have been sentenced to prison for carjacking a woman in the parking lot of Rosedale Center last year. Leon Kismit Bell, 49, was sentenced to 20 months followed by three years of supervised release in U.S. District Court last week, while Jack Mitchell Piche, 23, was sentenced to 40 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release.
New Chick-fil-A location now open for business in Eden Prairie
Chick-fil-A in Eden Prairie is now open for business. The fast-food restaurant, located on the southwest corner of Flying Cloud Drive and Prairie Center Drive, began serving customers on Thursday. It is owned and operated by Andrew Armstrong, who also owns the Chick-fil-A restaurant in Chanhassen. Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A has more than 20 locations in the [...]
fox9.com
Tyre Nichols: Twin Cities police prepare for possible unrest following release of video
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The City of Minneapolis has joined two other local municipalities — Brooklyn Park and Brooklyn Center — in issuing statements and announcing emergency plans in preparation for the release Friday evening of the video showing the Memphis police beating of Tyre Nichols, which led to murder chargers for the five officers involved.
Minnesota witness describes three objects in triangle formation zigzagging across night sky
A Minnesota witness at Forest Lake reported watching three objects in a triangle formation that began zigzagging around the sky at 8:45 p.m. on November 21, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
ccxmedia.org
Second Dunkin’ Coffee Shop Coming to Maple Grove
People in Maple Grove will soon have a new spot to get their fix of caffeine and doughnuts. Dunkin’, which shortened its name from Dunkin’ Donuts, is moving into a site near the intersection of Weaver Lake Road and Elm Creek Boulevard. The former occupant of that location,...
Yummy And Popular Minnesota-Based Donut Shop Now Has 2nd Location
Oh my god, if there is one thing I love it’s donuts. Okay well, there are a lot of things that I love but I think donuts are my kryptonite!. And when combined with something else I love (Minnesota Companies) I am so excited to share with you that a Minnesota-based Donut shop is opening it’s second location.
