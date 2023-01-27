MAPLEWOOD, Minn. -- A community garden in Maplewood is trying to buy the land that they currently lease, to ensure they don't lose it. Under drifts of snow Rice Street Gardens lays dormant."We've been looking for this kind of garden for a long time," said Htee Doh, an immigrant from Myanmar, formerly known as Burma. "I really like it."Waiting to come alive with the spring, the garden serves 260 families and over 1,000 people."I came from Africa from a background of farming," said Abraham Watson. "So it is just something in me that everywhere I go I must plant something."On...

MAPLEWOOD, MN ・ 1 DAY AGO