Estipona Group Named Advertising Agency of the Year (Under $10M) By American Advertising Federation Western Region
– Agency earns distinction in competitive field for efforts with clients, community service for agencies in the West Coast billing less than $10 million annually – RENO, Nev. (January 30, 2023) – Estipona Group, a Nevada-based creative marketing agency, has been awarded the distinction of Advertising Agency of the Year (under $10 million) by the Western Region of the American Advertising Federation (AAF), the advertising industry’s largest trade organization, during their annual Best of the West Media Awards for 2022. The program honors those individuals and companies that exemplify excellence in service to their communities as well as to the advertising industry.
Multifamily in Nevada
The past few years saw Nevada multifamily housing demand skyrocket as inbound migration came and the single-family housing market was white hot. The U.S. multifamily market continues to be greatly in need of more units, and while the Las Vegas market has dropped a bit in terms of national markets, Nevada is also in desperate want of more developments.
Nevada Leads Water Conservation
Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you know Nevada, and the entire Southwest is in the midst of a severe drought. January’s rain has helped, but in the overall scheme of things, it’s just a drop in the bucket. A long term solution is needed. Unfortunately, many of the states who share water resources with Nevada have buried their head in the sand in regard to water conservation.
Around the State
CCSD’s First Electric School Bus Begins Operations. The Clark County School District (CCSD) has unveiled the first electric school bus in Nevada. The bus was purchased using grant funding from NV Energy and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP). The district has the largest owned and operated school bus fleet in the nation and transports 125,000 students each school day. The electric buses are expected to save around $60 a day in fuel and cost about $10.61 per day to charge at the current rates. The district expects to replace more diesel fuel buses in the future. A second electric bus was purchased through a grant from the Clark County Division of Air Quality and is expected to be in operation in the second semester.
Some Facts and Analysis of Nevada’s 2022 Vote
The Nevada Wins Political Action Committee (PAC) has done some analysis of the 2022 Nevada election results and produced some insights, summarized below. (Full disclosure: I’m President of the PAC.) At the state level, one notable fact is that independents, non-partisans and members of small parties (here, “Others”) are...
Patricia Lee
Partner at Hutchison & Steffen and Nevada Supreme Court, Seat F. After undergrad, I had the distinct honor of meeting and working with the late, great Rosa Parks. We worked in tandem to build a computer learning center aimed at targeting inner-city youth in an effort to bridge the digital divide. When we spoke, she asked whether I had any other aspirations in life, and I told her that I was thinking about going to law school, to which she responded, “Baby, if you want to go to law school, you go to law school!!” When Rosa Parks tells you to go to law school, you go to law school.
What do you love about your business?
“What I love most about owning a restaurant chain is the opportunity to play a part in everyday guests’ celebrations. Whether it be a birthday, anniversary or simply a dinner with family, we aim to make their time while dining with us exceptional. I also happen to be lucky enough to work with my family and best friends daily, which makes it that much more special.”
