Partner at Hutchison & Steffen and Nevada Supreme Court, Seat F. After undergrad, I had the distinct honor of meeting and working with the late, great Rosa Parks. We worked in tandem to build a computer learning center aimed at targeting inner-city youth in an effort to bridge the digital divide. When we spoke, she asked whether I had any other aspirations in life, and I told her that I was thinking about going to law school, to which she responded, “Baby, if you want to go to law school, you go to law school!!” When Rosa Parks tells you to go to law school, you go to law school.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 22 HOURS AGO