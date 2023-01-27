ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

nevadabusiness.com

Cox Acquires Cable Systems of Nevada Assets in Lake Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, February 1, 2023 – Cox Communications is expanding its service offerings at Lake Las Vegas through the acquisition of network assets in the community from Cable Systems of Nevada LLC. The purchase of the assets closed in December 2022. The current owners of Cable Systems and Cox will be working together to notify and transition the current customers.
LAS VEGAS, NV
businesspress.vegas

Three Vegas communities rank in the U.S. top 25

Sales in Las Vegas master-planned communities took a bigger hit than the nation as a whole in 2022 amid rising mortgage rates but the valley managed to have three ranked in the top 25 and five in the top 50. ■ Summerlin continued its national dominance of being a top...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Multifamily in Nevada

The past few years saw Nevada multifamily housing demand skyrocket as inbound migration came and the single-family housing market was white hot. The U.S. multifamily market continues to be greatly in need of more units, and while the Las Vegas market has dropped a bit in terms of national markets, Nevada is also in desperate want of more developments.
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

O’Reilly Law Group Celebrates 50 Years of Service to Southern Nevada

O’Reilly Law Group Founder Reaches Remarkable Milestone In Las Vegas For His Resounding Impact And Ongoing Leadership Within The Community And Celebrates Winning LVRJ’s “Best of Las Vegas 2022” in Real Estate Law, Business Law, and Civil Litigation. LAS VEGAS, NV (January 31, 2023) – Timothy...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Southwest Medical Adds New Healthcare Provider

LAS VEGAS – Southwest Medical has added a new healthcare provider to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community: Malay Him, APRN joins Southwest Medical’s Nellis Healthcare Center location (420-560 N. Nellis Blvd.) and specializes in adult medicine. About Southwest Medical. Southwest...
LAS VEGAS, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Around the State

CCSD’s First Electric School Bus Begins Operations. The Clark County School District (CCSD) has unveiled the first electric school bus in Nevada. The bus was purchased using grant funding from NV Energy and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP). The district has the largest owned and operated school bus fleet in the nation and transports 125,000 students each school day. The electric buses are expected to save around $60 a day in fuel and cost about $10.61 per day to charge at the current rates. The district expects to replace more diesel fuel buses in the future. A second electric bus was purchased through a grant from the Clark County Division of Air Quality and is expected to be in operation in the second semester.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
963kklz.com

Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One

This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
LAS VEGAS, NV
news3lv.com

Woman found strangled to death in central Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found strangled to death in the central Las Vegas valley on Sunday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, about a body found in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Courthouse News Service

World’s largest sphere nearing completion in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (CN) — The mother of all spheres being built by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corporation promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience for audiences with its cutting-edge technology. The colossal MSG Sphere at The Venetian stands 366 feet high and 516 feet wide, the largest sphere in the...
LAS VEGAS, NV

