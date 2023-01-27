CCSD’s First Electric School Bus Begins Operations. The Clark County School District (CCSD) has unveiled the first electric school bus in Nevada. The bus was purchased using grant funding from NV Energy and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP). The district has the largest owned and operated school bus fleet in the nation and transports 125,000 students each school day. The electric buses are expected to save around $60 a day in fuel and cost about $10.61 per day to charge at the current rates. The district expects to replace more diesel fuel buses in the future. A second electric bus was purchased through a grant from the Clark County Division of Air Quality and is expected to be in operation in the second semester.

CLARK COUNTY, NV ・ 22 HOURS AGO