10 Las Vegas Companies That Pay Over $35 an HourEvan CrosbyLas Vegas, NV
Rare 1908 Harley-Davidson Sells at Auction for $850,000Douglas PilarskiLas Vegas, NV
Compton High School Class of 1973 to celebrate "Golden" Reunion in August 20232UrbanGirlsCompton, CA
Former 'RHOC' Daughter Reported Missing in Las Vegas [UPDATED]AMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness spots glowing green teardrop object at low altitudeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas, NV. - "Sin City" isn't just a place people go to gamble, forget about their troubles, and have a good time. As the second largest city in the Southwest, Las Vegas is a major center for industry and jobs.
This Is The Best Restaurant In Nevada To Impress Your Date
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the best restaurants in each state to impress your date.
nevadabusiness.com
Cox Acquires Cable Systems of Nevada Assets in Lake Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS, February 1, 2023 – Cox Communications is expanding its service offerings at Lake Las Vegas through the acquisition of network assets in the community from Cable Systems of Nevada LLC. The purchase of the assets closed in December 2022. The current owners of Cable Systems and Cox will be working together to notify and transition the current customers.
businesspress.vegas
Three Vegas communities rank in the U.S. top 25
Sales in Las Vegas master-planned communities took a bigger hit than the nation as a whole in 2022 amid rising mortgage rates but the valley managed to have three ranked in the top 25 and five in the top 50. ■ Summerlin continued its national dominance of being a top...
nevadabusiness.com
Multifamily in Nevada
The past few years saw Nevada multifamily housing demand skyrocket as inbound migration came and the single-family housing market was white hot. The U.S. multifamily market continues to be greatly in need of more units, and while the Las Vegas market has dropped a bit in terms of national markets, Nevada is also in desperate want of more developments.
nevadabusiness.com
O’Reilly Law Group Celebrates 50 Years of Service to Southern Nevada
O’Reilly Law Group Founder Reaches Remarkable Milestone In Las Vegas For His Resounding Impact And Ongoing Leadership Within The Community And Celebrates Winning LVRJ’s “Best of Las Vegas 2022” in Real Estate Law, Business Law, and Civil Litigation. LAS VEGAS, NV (January 31, 2023) – Timothy...
MISSING: FBI Las Vegas says 21-year-old has not been seen since mid-January
FBI Las Vegas announced that 21-year-old Zailey Unidad Flores has not been seen since January 12, 2023, claiming to a family member that she was in Mexico.
nevadabusiness.com
Southwest Medical Adds New Healthcare Provider
LAS VEGAS – Southwest Medical has added a new healthcare provider to help meet the growing need for health services in the Las Vegas community: Malay Him, APRN joins Southwest Medical’s Nellis Healthcare Center location (420-560 N. Nellis Blvd.) and specializes in adult medicine. About Southwest Medical. Southwest...
$7.50 bet turns into $18k win for Las Vegas local
Rampart Casino officials in Summerlin said that a local won $18,000 off of a $7.50 bet during one January weekend.
PHOTOS: Snow falls in Las Vegas causing road closures, and fun for some families
Snow flurries are reported in the southeast valley in neighborhoods near the base of Black Mountain and also around College Drive and U.S. 95.
Don’t bet against snow in Las Vegas
Over the 118 years Las Vegas has been around there have been dozens of times the desert has been blanketed in snow.
nevadabusiness.com
Around the State
CCSD’s First Electric School Bus Begins Operations. The Clark County School District (CCSD) has unveiled the first electric school bus in Nevada. The bus was purchased using grant funding from NV Energy and the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP). The district has the largest owned and operated school bus fleet in the nation and transports 125,000 students each school day. The electric buses are expected to save around $60 a day in fuel and cost about $10.61 per day to charge at the current rates. The district expects to replace more diesel fuel buses in the future. A second electric bus was purchased through a grant from the Clark County Division of Air Quality and is expected to be in operation in the second semester.
Snow falls across parts of Las Vegas Valley on Monday
Snow fell across parts of the Las Vegas Valley on Monday, turning the desert landscape into a winter wonderland.
5 Nevada Restaurants Among The Best In The US, According to Yelp
Yelp released its Top 100 US Restaurants list for 2023!
963kklz.com
Las Vegas Ranks In Dirtiest Cities In America; See Who’s Number One
This may not be one of our proudest moments but Las Vegas ranks as one of the dirtiest cities in the U.S. Vegas is a small city with a big attitude. We are looked to be on the level of a Los Angeles, New York, and maybe even a Chicago when it comes to primary travel destinations. The difference is that we don’t have half the amount of residents that live here. And if we’re being honest, we like it like that.
Health district investigates after numerous elementary students reported ill
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Several Las Vegas elementary students went home sick last week due to an illness, the Clark County School District confirmed Monday. Numerous students at Wayne N. Tanaka Elementary school were throwing up and sent home, according to a source close to the school. This source added that roughly 130 students were […]
news3lv.com
Woman found strangled to death in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Police are investigating a homicide after a woman was found strangled to death in the central Las Vegas valley on Sunday. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they got a report around 10 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, about a body found in the 4000 block of Edgeford Place, near Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard.
Driver who killed 9 going 103 mph in Las Vegas-area crash was repeatedly stopped for speeding; on paper, he was a bad parker
The man who police said caused a crash that left nine people dead, including himself, had a history of speeding -- but those violations failed to show up on his driving record because they resulted in lesser parking citations and fines.
Courthouse News Service
World’s largest sphere nearing completion in Las Vegas
LAS VEGAS (CN) — The mother of all spheres being built by Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corporation promises to be a one-of-a-kind experience for audiences with its cutting-edge technology. The colossal MSG Sphere at The Venetian stands 366 feet high and 516 feet wide, the largest sphere in the...
Jaguar driver killed after crashing into light pole
Jaguar driver killed after crashing into light pole.Jaguar F-Pace was traveling eastbound on Charleston and veered to the right, left the road and struck a light pole and utility box.
