valleynewslive.com
Florida man wanted by police for 12 years arrested in Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Florida man will be heading back to the Sunshine state after being arrested in Fargo. According to the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, Patrick O’Rourke, was wanted for being the main suspect of an active investigation for Grand Theft Auto, Armed Burglary, and stealing of 16 firearms.
ocala-news.com
Man wanted for stealing items from Dollar General, threatening employee with gun
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify a male suspect who allegedly stole items from a local Dollar General store and threatened an employee with a firearm. On Thursday, January 26, at around 11 a.m., the male suspect (pictured below)...
alachuachronicle.com
Three arrested at GRACE Marketplace with a child and drugs in the car
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Minleshia Renee Janece Jackson, 28; Andria Mychelle Lamari White, 29; and Michael Donavon Wright, 26, were arrested last night and charged with various drug charges. Jackson was also charged with child neglect because her 8-year-old was “in an environment where dangerous narcotics were present and accessible.”
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg woman arrested with stolen Florida driver’s license at Berry Park
A Leesburg woman was arrested Monday with a stolen Florida driver’s license in her possession at Berry Park. Amanda Doris Coulliette, 23, was spotted sitting on a bench at the closed park around 10:46 p.m. by a Leesburg police officer, according to an arrest report from the Leesburg Police Department.
villages-news.com
Villager living in $1 million home arrested in multiple shoplifting incidents
A Villager living in a $1 million home has been arrested in multiple shoplifting incidents at Publix. Paul Heath, 66, who lives at 3638 Enterprise Drive, is facing multiple charges of misdemeanor theft following his arrest Monday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies. Arrest reports indicate that the Birmingham, England...
WCJB
U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecutes 60 Marion County defendants on gun related charges over four-year period
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The results are in for a more than four-year initiative to reduce gun violence in Marion County. Between July 2018 and December 2022, the Ocala division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office prosecuted 57 firearms cases involving 60 defendants. “The efforts of this unified partnership really...
ocala-news.com
Drugs, paraphernalia found in vehicle after Ocala woman stopped for improper lane change
A 39-year old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after several drugs and related paraphernalia were found inside her vehicle during a traffic stop. On Saturday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office corporal observed a Buick sedan that made an improper lane change while entering the...
villages-news.com
77-year-old man arrested after altercation sparked by insult of his wife
A 77-year-old man was arrested after altercation was sparked by an insult of his wife. William Person Floyd of Leesburg was arrested after the altercation at about 9 a.m. Monday in the 200 block of Mason Street, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. A Sumter County...
Law enforcement shares efforts to get illegal guns off streets of Marion County
Local, state and federal law enforcement shared their efforts Wednesday to make Marion County safer by putting dozens of suspects behind bars.
ocala-news.com
Marion County Sheriff’s Office looking for three Walmart theft suspects
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information from the public that could help identify three individuals who allegedly stole merchandise from a Walmart in Ocala. On Saturday, January 28, the three suspects (pictured below) traveled to the Walmart located at 9570 SW Highway 200 in Ocala, according...
fox35orlando.com
'You can only run so far': Reward offered in arrest of suspect in Eustis homicide
EUSTIS, Fla. - Police detectives in Eustis, Florida are searching for a suspect in the homicide of a 39-year-old man. Officers were called to a residence on Palm Ave. just after 8 p.m. on Monday where they discovered Wseni Laguerre had been shot three times in the chest at close range, according to investigators. Laguerre was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.
veronews.com
Body found off State Road 60; Indian River, Broward deputies investigating
INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — A body was discovered buried near a berm off the side of State Road 60 Monday, prompting a criminal and death investigation, officials said. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office was conducting the death probe, while the Broward County Sheriff’s Office was handling the criminal case.
Deltona man accused of killing father, shooting at deputies to be in court Tuesday
A man accused of killing his father before getting into a shootout with law enforcement will be back inside a courtroom Tuesday.
villages-news.com
Man arrested after alleged altercation at laundromat in The Villages
A man was arrested after an alleged altercation at a laundromat in The Villages. Paul David Stone, 56, who is homeless, went Saturday afternoon to the Rock & Wash laundromat next to Winn-Dixie at La Plaza Grande and was inside doing his laundry, despite the fact he had been banned from the premises several days earlier, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
WCJB
Citizens help stop burglary suspect fleeing from Gainesville Police
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Gainesville Police had help catching a suspected burglar who led them on a chase. People boxed in the suspect’s vehicle as he drove erratically to escape authorities. According to the arrest report, on Sunday home surveillance caught James Davis, 47, walking into a home and...
palmcoastobserver.com
COPS CORNER: Man tries to hide drugs in woman's home
Burglary, cocaine possession. The Bunnell Police Department and Flagler County Sheriff's Office responded to an active burglary. When the officers and deputies got there, the female homeowner told deputies that she came home to the suspect in her home, according to the arrest report. She told the officers that she'd known the suspect since high school, but that he was not living or allowed in the home.
police1.com
15-year-old girl accused of shooting at Fla. deputies sentenced to 20 years
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A 15-year-old involved in a shootout with Florida deputies in June 2021 accepted a plea deal last week, which stipulates she will face 20 years in prison followed by 40 years of probation. News 6 Orlando previously reported that Nicole Jackson, who was 14 at...
westorlandonews.com
Orlando Traffic Stop Led Officers to Drugs, Stolen Gun
The Orlando Police Department recently shared another example of successful proactive policing for a safer city. Earlier this month, police officers with the West Patrol Division- Echo Alpha Days squad were in the area of LB McCleod Road and Vineland Road proactively patrolling. They conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic infraction. Here’s a photo of the stolen gun and drugs that police found:
villages-news.com
DUI suspect who was on phone loses his license after crashing in roundabout
A drunk driving suspect who admitted he was on his phone prior to crashing in a roundabout in The Villages has lost his driver’s license. Mason Edward Shuford, 34, of Summerfield, pleaded no contest this past week in Sumter County Court to charges of driving under the influence, possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment.
