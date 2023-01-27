ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Johnson County bike shop owners excited for RAGBRAI Coralville pit stop

Johnson County bike shop owners are gearing up for RAGBRAI’s pit stop in Coralville for its 50th ride this summer. On day six of RAGBRAI, riders will roll into Johnson County coming 80 miles from Tama-Toledo. The journey begins July 22 and ends on July 29. Started by two Des Moines Register employees in 1973, the seven-day bike ride goes from the Missouri River to the Mississippi River stopping each night of the ride.
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
Daily Iowan

More Iowa City students eligible for reduced-price lunches

More Iowa City K-12 public school students qualified for free and reduced-price lunches this year. Officials said the increase in qualifications could be because of the expiration in June 2022 of a free lunch policy during the height of the pandemic. Iowa City school students who use free and reduced-price...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa City school board members voice concern for public school funding after the passage of Students First Act

Following the recent enactment of the Students First Act, some Iowa City Community School District Board members are concerned about the future of funding for public schools. The new law, which was passed in the Iowa Legislature on Jan. 24 and signed into law later that morning, will use taxpayer money to fund private school student education through educational savings accounts.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa Athletics partners with Opendorse to create name, image, and likeness marketplace for student-athletes

Iowa Athletics will partner with Opendorse, an athlete marketing experience, to create the Iowa NIL marketplace, it announced Wednesday. Iowa is one of multiple Big Ten schools to have an NIL marketplace, joining Wisconsin, Nebraska, Minnesota, Michigan, and Illinois. Iowa Athletics also works with the Swarm Collective, which is independent...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa track and field hurdler Myreanna Bebe’s improved mentality yields 60-meter hurdle record

Iowa track and field hurdler Myreanna Bebe has had her fair share of struggles throughout her career. Despite multiple promising performances last season, the junior came up short at both the indoor and outdoor conference meets. During the season, she said she had a bad mental state as she tried to balance the requirements of her life after the passing of her father the year before.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

2023 commit Gabby Deery bringing versatility to Iowa volleyball

Iowa volleyball 2023 commit Gabby Deery grew up surrounded by Hawkeyes. The 6-foot-2 Burlington, Iowa, native has four older sisters — Niko Deery, Bridget Deery, Gracie Deery, and Evie Deery — who all attended the University of Iowa and introduced her to Iowa City from a young age.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

UI faces lawsuit for alleged breach of public/private utility contract

Three years after entering a 50-year-long deal, the University of Iowa Energy Collaborative, which oversees the utilities across campus, filed a federal lawsuit against the UI for a breach of contract. The lawsuit claims the UI refused to make payments and rescinded approvals for repairs to the utility systems. The...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Alix O’Brien proves herself for Iowa swimming and diving

Heading into the 2022-2023 swimming and diving season, Iowa head coach Nathan Mundt knew he had to increase the size of the Hawkeyes’ roster to compete at a high level. Much of the 2020-21 team transferred out of the program as Iowa Athletics planned to cut the program following the 2020-21 academic year.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa women’s basketball freshman Hannah Stuelke stresses importance of free-throw shooting in victory over Nebraska

Iowa women’s basketball always stresses the importance of free throw shooting. And in No. 10 Iowa’s 80-76 win over Nebraska on Saturday afternoon, shots from the charity stripe made a big difference. The Hawkeyes, who shot just 2-of-14 from the field in the fourth quarter, scrounged a out a victory by shooting 18-of-22 from the free throw line.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: No. 10 Iowa women’s basketball vs. Nebraska

The Iowa Hawkeyes defeated the Nebraska Huskers, 80-76, in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday. Iowa guard Caitlin Clark led the Hawkeyes in points with 33. Iowa’s Monika Czinano and Hannah Stuelke followed behind Clark with 17 points and 12 points, respectively. Iowa next plays the Maryland Terrapins at Carver on...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

No.10 Iowa women’s basketball wins sixth straight against Nebraska

The Iowa women’s basketball team won its sixth straight game against Nebraska on Saturday. Coming off an 83-72 win Monday against No. 2 Ohio State, the Hawkeyes defeated the Cornhuskers, 80-76, at Carver Hawkeye Arena. Junior guard Caitlin Clark netted her fourth 30-point game of the season with 33 points, lifting the Hawkeyes over a persistent Nebraska squad.
LINCOLN, NE
Daily Iowan

Iowa men’s basketball to host rising Northwestern squad

The Iowa men’s basketball team defeated the Northwestern Wildcats 82-61 last February in the teams’ lone regular season meeting. Tuesday’s contest featuring the Hawkeyes and Wildcats at Carver-Hawkeye Arena, however, will likely be much more competitive. Instead of welcoming a sub-.500 ‘Cats squad to Iowa City, as...
IOWA CITY, IA

