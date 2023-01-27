Read full article on original website
Ferndale unified basketball season ends with a win
FERNDALE — The unified basketball program had their season come to a close on Wednesday, Jan. 25 after a game against Squalicum. Ferndale is one of four schools in Whatcom County with a unified sports program, the other three being the Bellingham schools; Sehome, Bellingham and Squalicum.
Dianna May (Dykstra) Meyer
Dianna May (Dykstra) Meyer was born on March 18, 1951, in Corsica, South Dakota to Edward and Marjorie (VanderTuin) Dykstra. She passed away at St. Joseph’s hospital in Bellingham, Washington, in the early hours of Monday, Jan. 23, with a daughter holding each hand. In March 1960, Dianna moved...
Whatcom County is a ‘strong community’
SUMAS — In May 2022, Patricia Mullett moved from Colorado to Whatcom County to serve as then Washington State Sen. Simon Sefzik’s communications director.
Norma Jean Hackett
Norma Jean Hackett, longtime Custer resident, passed away on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Whatcom Hospice House. Norma was born April 24, 1944 to parents Elsie and Orville Behme in Bellingham. She graduated from Blaine High School and Business College in Seattle.
Whatcom County Water District 13 is currently seeking
Engineering Services with general understanding in the following areas;. • Construction planning, design, and administration support. All interested parties are to contact Whatcom County Water District 13 at 360-599-1801 or admin@wcwd13.com. Submissions accepted until February 24, 2023.
Wilma Vander Pol
In the early morning hours of Jan. 28, Wilma Pearl (Haak) Vander Pol went home to glory at the age of 93. She was the second daughter of John and Tena (Van Mersbergen) Haak and was born on July 18, 1929 in Lynden. Wilma attended Lynden Christian School through the...
Mayor delivers State of the City to Lynden Chamber
FERNDALE — Local professionals gathered in Steakhouse 9 at Homestead Golf & Country Club ready with questions and eager to hear what Lynden Mayor Scott Korthuis would say during his Jan. 26 address at the State of the City and Lynden Chamber of Commerce General Membership Meeting.
City of Everson ready for body-cam requests
EVERSON — City Council action got onto an unusual topic Jan. 24 in the process of approving a new master fee schedule.
Lynden School Board, Facilities Planning Committee, consider capital projects, funding
LYNDEN — In the world of planning, if comes before when. As of now, there will be a whole lot of iff-ing before the Lynden School District gets a new high school.
Randy Reimer
Randy Reimer was 68 years old when he made his entrance into heaven on Friday, Jan. 27 after a long valiant battle with lung cancer, his loving wife Ruthie by his side. He was born Randal Bruce Reimer to Isaac and Dorothy (Peters) Reimer on Sept. 11, 1954, in Bellingham. Everyone knew him as Randy.
Mary Ellen Hill Roebuck
Our hearts are heavy with the loss of Mary Ellen Hill Roebuck, mother, longtime Lynden resident, and beloved third grade schoolteacher. Mary was born July 19, 1952 in Port Angeles. She died on Jan. 19, nearly 10 years after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer.
Harvey Smith
Longtime Everson resident, Harvey Smith passed away peacefully under the care of Hospice on Monday, Jan. 23. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 1 p.m. at Nooksack Valley Reformed Church, 602 E. 2nd St., Nooksack.
Shirley Wallace
Shirley Wallace of Ferndale, beloved mom, grandma, and great grandma, passed away Friday, Jan. 27. She was born March 2, 1937, and married Robert Butler “Doug” Wallace in 1954. They were married 50 years, until his death in 2004. Shirley was the best mom to her daughters Linda...
Car crashes into Rustlers restaurant, nobody injured
LYNDEN — At approximately 2:18 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, Lynden Police Officers were dispatched to Rustlers Front Street Grill, 405 Front St. regarding an accident. Upon arrival, officers spoke with 72-year-old Richard Isner of Lynden. According to Lynden Police Chief Steve Taylor, Isner said that as he was pulling into the angled parking space in front of the restaurant, his foot "slipped off the brake pedal and onto the accelerator.”
