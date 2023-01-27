Fallston funny man doing it for laughs; celebrates 40th birthday

Turning 40 is a milestone. Some celebrate with a surprise party, a trip to Vegas and some even jump out of a plane.

But Tom Myers does not want to be front and center on stage with all the attention on him. So what is he doing for his 40 th ?

He will be front and center on stage. The comic from Fallston, will be holding his 40 th laugh track at the Lou Bar upstairs inside of Zissimos Bar in Hampden.

The man who got his funny bone from his granddad and dad has invited his friends to come out for the laughs.

They include Davine Ker, Jeff Hysen, Abby Mello, Michael Furr, Jake Leizear, Walter Gotleib, Alexa Scuito, Michele Wojciechowski and of course the jokester himself Myers.

Myers' 40 th birthday starts Friday night at 8 p.m.