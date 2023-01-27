ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis County, MO

KMOV

Man found shot to death in Bellefontaine Neighbors

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man was found shot to death Monday in Bellefontaine Neighbors. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers found the man in the 900 block of Raford Court just before noon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police asked anyone with information on...
BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, MO
KMOV

MSHP trooper struck by stolen vehicle with teen driver

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several juveniles were taken into custody after a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) trooper was struck by a stolen vehicle they were driving. On Saturday around 8:45 p.m., an MSHP trooper was asking for a license plate check while conducting a traffic stop for a Kia Optima on I-70 eastbound just west of Mid Rivers Mall Drive. All occupants were juveniles. Shortly after stopping the Kia, authorities said the vehicle struck the trooper and drove away, initiating a pursuit.
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

St. James man arrested with numerous stolen items and substantial amount of meth

A Phelps County man is behind bars for a multitude of crimes, including stolen items and drugs. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office reports it worked with numerous agencies Saturday to serve a search warrant at a home in St. James. During the search, officers seized numerous stolen and defaced firearms, outdoor gear, power tools, numerous vehicles, a substantial amount of methamphetamine, and other controlled substances.
PHELPS COUNTY, MO
tomahawkleader.com

Illinois man killed in snowmobile accident in Town of Nokomis

TOWN OF NOKOMIS – An Illinois man was killed in a snowmobile accident in the Town of Nokomis on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a release, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the accident on Trail 51 south of intersection 300, near the intersection of County Rd. L and Heafford Rd., at approximately 11:10 p.m.
ILLINOIS STATE
abc17news.com

Missouri man gets 16 life sentences for serial rapes

CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 23-year-old Missouri man charged with raping eight teenage girls has been given 16 consecutive life sentences. Dominic Yocco was sentenced Thursday in St. Louis County for 16 counts, including nine counts of rape. He was subject to a life sentence because jurors in September found him to be a predatory sexual offender. Prosecutors said Yocco contacted the girls using social media. He then gave them alcohol and drugs before assaulting them. Yocco was 17 and 18 when the attacks occurred between 2016 and 2018. The girls were 16 and younger. He read a statement denying that he had done anything wrong.
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
KMOV

Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in St. Louis County

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in St. Louis County is now a millionaire!. A $1 million-winning ticket for Saturday night’s drawing was purchased at Alta Convenience, located at 859 Meramec Station in Valley Park. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn. A...
SAINT LOUIS COUNTY, MO
myleaderpaper.com

High Ridge man killed, High Ridge woman seriously hurt in UTV accident

A High Ridge man was killed and a High Ridge woman was seriously injured in a UTV accident Saturday, Jan. 28, in Pulaski County northwest of Fort Leonard Wood. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Timothy Nolan, 43, was riding a 2017 Polaris Ranger north on Riddle Road four miles north of Buckhorn at 9:50 p.m. when the UTV went off the right side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.
HIGH RIDGE, MO
edglentoday.com

Belleville Man Dies In Two-Vehicle Crash On Friday

WASHINGTON PARK - A 58-year-old Belleville man died in a two-vehicle traffic crash at 3:37 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023. The crash occurred on Interstate 64 eastbound at milepost 6 in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The vehicles involved in the crash were a 2010 tan Ford F250 and a 2013 white Freightliner truck-tractor.
BELLEVILLE, IL
San Herald

Arrested! Massive manhunt captures Missouri prisoners who escaped

The police pursuit has ended after four notorious criminals were apprehended after the jailbreak, the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department in Missouri reported on Saturday. Michael Wilkins, one of the five inmates, was apprehended near Poplar Bluff on Friday, 70 miles south of the Farmington detention facility from which they made their escape.
FARMINGTON, MO
KMOV

One person dead following early morning crash on I-64 in St. Clair Co.

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a crash on I-64 in St. Clair County early Friday morning. A 58-year-old man from Belleville, Ill. was killed in the accident. According to ISP, it happened around 3:37 a.m. A semi truck and trailer were parked on the shoulder of I-64 eastbound. The passenger was lying in the sleeper birth of the semi when a pickup truck crashed into the back of the trailer. The driver of the pickup, a Ford F250, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger in the semi was uninjured.
SAINT CLAIR COUNTY, IL
KMOV

Unicyclist travels 2,400 miles across the country

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – A man from Maine cycled 2,400 miles on just one wheel. It took nearly five months for unicyclist Avery Seuter to achieve his highest goal to date. He finished it at the lowest point on his journey in Jacksonville, Florida. “Once I got on the...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
KMIZ ABC 17 News

MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
MONROE COUNTY, MO

