Read full article on original website
Related
KMOV
Man found shot to death in Bellefontaine Neighbors
ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV) -- A man was found shot to death Monday in Bellefontaine Neighbors. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers found the man in the 900 block of Raford Court just before noon. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police asked anyone with information on...
KMOV
MSHP trooper struck by stolen vehicle with teen driver
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Several juveniles were taken into custody after a Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) trooper was struck by a stolen vehicle they were driving. On Saturday around 8:45 p.m., an MSHP trooper was asking for a license plate check while conducting a traffic stop for a Kia Optima on I-70 eastbound just west of Mid Rivers Mall Drive. All occupants were juveniles. Shortly after stopping the Kia, authorities said the vehicle struck the trooper and drove away, initiating a pursuit.
kjluradio.com
St. James man arrested with numerous stolen items and substantial amount of meth
A Phelps County man is behind bars for a multitude of crimes, including stolen items and drugs. The Phelps County Sheriff’s Office reports it worked with numerous agencies Saturday to serve a search warrant at a home in St. James. During the search, officers seized numerous stolen and defaced firearms, outdoor gear, power tools, numerous vehicles, a substantial amount of methamphetamine, and other controlled substances.
1 dead, 2 injured at East St. Louis church shooting
One person died during an exchange of gunfire at an East St. Louis church on Sunday afternoon. Two other people were injured in the shooting.
KMOV
St. Louis County prosecutor will not ask for special hearing for death row inmate Leonard Taylor
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - St. Louis County Prosecutor Wesley Bell will not ask for a special hearing to vacate the death sentence of inmate Leonard Taylor. In 2008 Taylor was convicted of the 2004 killing of his girlfriend and her three children in their Jennings home. He’s always claimed...
tomahawkleader.com
Illinois man killed in snowmobile accident in Town of Nokomis
TOWN OF NOKOMIS – An Illinois man was killed in a snowmobile accident in the Town of Nokomis on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a release, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the accident on Trail 51 south of intersection 300, near the intersection of County Rd. L and Heafford Rd., at approximately 11:10 p.m.
abc17news.com
Missouri man gets 16 life sentences for serial rapes
CLAYTON, Mo. (AP) — A 23-year-old Missouri man charged with raping eight teenage girls has been given 16 consecutive life sentences. Dominic Yocco was sentenced Thursday in St. Louis County for 16 counts, including nine counts of rape. He was subject to a life sentence because jurors in September found him to be a predatory sexual offender. Prosecutors said Yocco contacted the girls using social media. He then gave them alcohol and drugs before assaulting them. Yocco was 17 and 18 when the attacks occurred between 2016 and 2018. The girls were 16 and younger. He read a statement denying that he had done anything wrong.
KMOV
Powerball ticket worth $1M sold in St. Louis County
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) – Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in St. Louis County is now a millionaire!. A $1 million-winning ticket for Saturday night’s drawing was purchased at Alta Convenience, located at 859 Meramec Station in Valley Park. The ticket matched all five white-ball numbers drawn. A...
KMOV
Plow drivers, first responders busy as freezing rain causes chaos on St. Louis roadways
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- Plow drivers and first responders across the St. Louis region have been working around the clock since Sunday night after freezing rain caused havoc for unsuspecting drivers. Monday morning, plow drivers with American Snow and Ice had been on the roads for more than 18 hours,...
myleaderpaper.com
High Ridge man killed, High Ridge woman seriously hurt in UTV accident
A High Ridge man was killed and a High Ridge woman was seriously injured in a UTV accident Saturday, Jan. 28, in Pulaski County northwest of Fort Leonard Wood. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that Timothy Nolan, 43, was riding a 2017 Polaris Ranger north on Riddle Road four miles north of Buckhorn at 9:50 p.m. when the UTV went off the right side of the road, overturned and hit a tree.
edglentoday.com
Belleville Man Dies In Two-Vehicle Crash On Friday
WASHINGTON PARK - A 58-year-old Belleville man died in a two-vehicle traffic crash at 3:37 a.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023. The crash occurred on Interstate 64 eastbound at milepost 6 in Washington Park in St. Clair County. The vehicles involved in the crash were a 2010 tan Ford F250 and a 2013 white Freightliner truck-tractor.
Arrested! Massive manhunt captures Missouri prisoners who escaped
The police pursuit has ended after four notorious criminals were apprehended after the jailbreak, the St. Francois County Sheriff's Department in Missouri reported on Saturday. Michael Wilkins, one of the five inmates, was apprehended near Poplar Bluff on Friday, 70 miles south of the Farmington detention facility from which they made their escape.
Former secretary in Missouri sentenced to prison for embezzling $1.2M million from company
ST. LOUIS — A secretary who worked for a family-owned agricultural business in Missouri and embezzled $1.2 million by writing checks to herself was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said. According to a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern...
starvedrock.media
Driver dies after hitting back of tractor-trailer parked on shoulder of I-64
ST. CLAIR COUNTY — The driver of a pickup truck was killed early Friday after crashing into the back of a tractor-trailer on Interstate 64 in Washington Park. The crash happened on eastbound I-64 about 3:30 a.m. Friday, near the Kingshighway/Highway 111 exit in St. Clair County, authorities said.
KMOV
One person dead following early morning crash on I-64 in St. Clair Co.
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A person was killed in a crash on I-64 in St. Clair County early Friday morning. A 58-year-old man from Belleville, Ill. was killed in the accident. According to ISP, it happened around 3:37 a.m. A semi truck and trailer were parked on the shoulder of I-64 eastbound. The passenger was lying in the sleeper birth of the semi when a pickup truck crashed into the back of the trailer. The driver of the pickup, a Ford F250, was pronounced dead on scene. The passenger in the semi was uninjured.
KMOV
Unicyclist travels 2,400 miles across the country
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (WJXT) – A man from Maine cycled 2,400 miles on just one wheel. It took nearly five months for unicyclist Avery Seuter to achieve his highest goal to date. He finished it at the lowest point on his journey in Jacksonville, Florida. “Once I got on the...
MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Missouri Department of Transportation in a Friday press release revealed roadwork projects taking place in Mid-Missouri counties in the coming weeks. Route K in Audrain County will be closed Feb. 6-9 from County Road 649 to County Road 553 between 8 a.m.-4 p.m. daily for core drilling operations. Route V in The post MoDOT announces upcoming road construction for Mid-Missouri counties appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Mother of Quantez Burks asks governor about her son’s death during Town Hall
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The mother of Quantez Burks, a Beckley man who died at Southern Regional Jail on March 1, 2022, told Governor Jim Justice that she and other families need answers about those who have died at the jail in Beaver. Kimberly Burks of Beckley stood up during Justice’s town hall meeting to […]
MoDOT argues unborn baby in fatal work zone crash was a state worker
Lawyers representing the Missouri Department of Transportation want you to believe an unborn baby was working for the state during a fatal work zone crash, all in order to have a lawsuit dismissed.
5-year-old will get to enroll in school after being denied admission
The Pattonville School District denied admission to a 5-year-old, whose family is desperately trying to enroll.
Comments / 0