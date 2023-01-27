ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sylva, NC

WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — The annual Point In Time (PIT) Count will take place in Asheville on Tuesday. Every year, the Asheville-Buncombe Continuum of Care collaborates with many local organizations that focus on housing insecurity to collect data on those experiencing homelessness. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires communities to perform the count if they seek funding to address homelessness.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Downtown Brevard businesses get a boost for beautification projects

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A group of downtown Brevard businesses just got a nice boost to help build the downtown district. Heart of Brevard awarded 22 businesses grants totaling $50,000 to help with beautification projects enhancing the appearance of the business and the downtown district. In 2022, Heart of...
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Five teachers recognized for their commitment to students, community

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rotary Club of Asheville recently celebrated a very special event!. The group celebrated its inaugural Teacher's Excellence Program. Five teachers are being recognized for their outstanding commitment to their students and their profession. The goal of the program is to foster and encourage excellence...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Charges upgraded for two suspects in Haywood County murder investigation

HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A mother and son in Haywood County are facing additional charges in an ongoing homicide investigation. The Haywood County Sheriff's Office announced on Jan. 30 that a county Grandy Jury had returned indictments on Noah Journey McKinnley Bolden, 26, of Canton, North Carolina for First-Degree Murder and on Jeanie Bolden, 57, of Canton, North Carolina for Accessory After The Fact to First-Degree Murder.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Amazon delivery station expected to bring 150 jobs to Macon County

FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — An Amazon delivery station is coming to Macon County this spring. Work on the station is underway in the Macon County Industrial Park just outside Franklin. County leaders said the facility will create 150 local jobs. They credit Amazon and the local Economic Development Commission...
MACON COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Demolition of damaged Davidson River railroad trestle to begin this week

BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Work is set to begin Thursday to bring down a damaged railroad trestle that was to be part of the Ecusta Trail near Brevard. Conserving Carolina received a $120,000 grant from the state to tear down the bridge over the Davidson River after it was damaged by flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred in 2021 and then hit by a box truck.
BREVARD, NC
WLOS.com

Ginger's Revenge announces distribution expansion and new partnership

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After six years and multiple awards, Ginger’s Revenge, North Carolina’s first and only brewery specializing in the production of alcoholic ginger beer, just announced plans to expand distribution into South Carolina with a new partnership with Bear Island Distributors. The Asheville-based alcoholic ginger...
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Traffic Alert: Overnight closure coming to part of I-26, weather permitting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Another overnight closure is set to take place on Interstate 26 in Western North Carolina. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) says a contractor plans to close I-26 West from Airport Road to Interstate 40 on Tuesday night, Jan. 31 — weather permitting — "to shift traffic from its current pattern on the old bridge to a new pattern across a new section of bridge." Interstate striping will also be updated along the entire nine mile stretch.
ASHEVILLE, NC
WLOS.com

Gas prices rise for the 5th straight week with no sign of stopping

WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 29.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 10.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 5.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.65 per gallon.
ASHEVILLE, NC

