Senate Bill 16 calls for more transparency in hospital mergers in North Carolina
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A new bill could help improve health care in Western North Carolina. Democratic state Sen. Julie Mayfield, who represents Buncombe County, has introduced Senate Bill 16 in Raleigh to require more transparency in mergers. The bill follows the sale of Mission Health to HCA. Senate...
'We are in crisis right now:' Asheville, Buncombe educators call for increased pay
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — The Buncombe County and Asheville City Associations of Educators call for increased wages for teachers and school employees. The associations have created an online petition to deliver to local leaders. “We know that high-quality educators is the number one predictor of student success,” said...
Top local stories we are following today
WLOS — The annual Point In Time (PIT) Count will take place in Asheville on Tuesday. Every year, the Asheville-Buncombe Continuum of Care collaborates with many local organizations that focus on housing insecurity to collect data on those experiencing homelessness. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development requires communities to perform the count if they seek funding to address homelessness.
McCormick Field: State leaders may play critical role in funding $30 million in upgrades
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Major League Baseball's deadline for Asheville to have financing in place for a potential $30 million McCormick Field overhaul is now two months away. On Monday, Buncombe County commissioners revealed a financing plan that includes state legislators approving a bill that would create a stadium improvement grant fund.
Haywood County congressional candidate expected to plead guilty in campaign finance case
HAYWOOD, COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Haywood County woman who ran for Congress is expected to plead guilty to accepting an illegal campaign contribution. Lynda Bennett lost to Madison Cawthorn in the 2020 Republican primary. Paperwork filed Friday by federal prosecutors said Bennett accepted $25,000 from an unnamed family...
Abortion access in NC: Democrats propose more protections while Republicans seek limits
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Democratic state lawmakers in Buncombe County have joined together with other local lawmakers throughout North Carolina in support of abortion access. The state Democratic Caucus has introduced a bill that would “in essence” protect abortion access by codifying Roe v. Wade into state law....
Downtown Brevard businesses get a boost for beautification projects
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — A group of downtown Brevard businesses just got a nice boost to help build the downtown district. Heart of Brevard awarded 22 businesses grants totaling $50,000 to help with beautification projects enhancing the appearance of the business and the downtown district. In 2022, Heart of...
Five teachers recognized for their commitment to students, community
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Rotary Club of Asheville recently celebrated a very special event!. The group celebrated its inaugural Teacher's Excellence Program. Five teachers are being recognized for their outstanding commitment to their students and their profession. The goal of the program is to foster and encourage excellence...
Building where seniors receive nutrition, other services to close temporarily
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Sammy Williams Senior Center, operated by the Council on Aging of Henderson County and owned by the Hendersonville Housing Authority, has closed temporarily while testing is conducted due to a suspicion of possible mold. Staff and volunteers at the center notified its members Friday,...
What was that bright, flashing light on top of the WLOS transmitter tower?
CANTON, N.C. (WLOS) — For this week’s Ask 13 we bring it a little closer to home. News 13 viewer Dick Gray asked, “What's the deal with the bright white flashing light on top of the WLOS transmitter tower on Mt. Pisgah?”. IS MANNA FOODBANK EXPANSION STILL...
Organizations gear up to take 'snapshot' census of Asheville's homeless population
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The annual Point In Time (PIT) Count will take place in Asheville on Tuesday, Jan. 31. Every year, the Asheville-Buncombe Continuum of Care collaborates with many local organizations that focus on housing insecurity to collect data on those experiencing homelessness. The “snapshot” census provides a...
Charges upgraded for two suspects in Haywood County murder investigation
HAYWOOD COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A mother and son in Haywood County are facing additional charges in an ongoing homicide investigation. The Haywood County Sheriff's Office announced on Jan. 30 that a county Grandy Jury had returned indictments on Noah Journey McKinnley Bolden, 26, of Canton, North Carolina for First-Degree Murder and on Jeanie Bolden, 57, of Canton, North Carolina for Accessory After The Fact to First-Degree Murder.
Amazon delivery station expected to bring 150 jobs to Macon County
FRANKLIN, N.C. (WLOS) — An Amazon delivery station is coming to Macon County this spring. Work on the station is underway in the Macon County Industrial Park just outside Franklin. County leaders said the facility will create 150 local jobs. They credit Amazon and the local Economic Development Commission...
Demolition of damaged Davidson River railroad trestle to begin this week
BREVARD, N.C. (WLOS) — Work is set to begin Thursday to bring down a damaged railroad trestle that was to be part of the Ecusta Trail near Brevard. Conserving Carolina received a $120,000 grant from the state to tear down the bridge over the Davidson River after it was damaged by flooding from the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred in 2021 and then hit by a box truck.
4 rescues in 8 days: Crews keep busy with multiple calls for service on mountain trails
TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Search and rescue crews in the mountains have been keeping busy with numerous calls for service over the past week. The Transylvania County Rescue Squad took to social media to share their recent busy schedule, which included a total of four rescues in eight days.
Ginger's Revenge announces distribution expansion and new partnership
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — After six years and multiple awards, Ginger’s Revenge, North Carolina’s first and only brewery specializing in the production of alcoholic ginger beer, just announced plans to expand distribution into South Carolina with a new partnership with Bear Island Distributors. The Asheville-based alcoholic ginger...
Traffic Alert: Overnight closure coming to part of I-26, weather permitting
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Another overnight closure is set to take place on Interstate 26 in Western North Carolina. The North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT) says a contractor plans to close I-26 West from Airport Road to Interstate 40 on Tuesday night, Jan. 31 — weather permitting — "to shift traffic from its current pattern on the old bridge to a new pattern across a new section of bridge." Interstate striping will also be updated along the entire nine mile stretch.
Gas prices rise for the 5th straight week with no sign of stopping
WLOS — Average gasoline prices in Asheville have risen 7.6 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.32 per gallon Monday, according to GasBuddy's survey of 259 stations in Asheville. Prices in Asheville are 29.8 cents per gallon higher than a month ago and stand 10.8 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has risen 5.4 cents in the last week and stands at $4.65 per gallon.
Special honors for long-time local legend Gene McClure for his 90th birthday
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Gene McClure a long-time statistician and scorebook keeper for Erwin High school celebrated his 90th birthday Saturday with the ones who mean most to him at the Mount Carmel Child Enrichment Center in Asheville. McClure was also honored with a $5,000 endowed scholarship named in...
From serving overseas to battling rare cancer, man's legacy lives on with foundation
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — For nine years, one Asheville man battled cancer for both himself and those who suffered from the same rare form. Now, his legacy lives on through the foundation working to carry his mission forward. When Chris Carson met his future wife, Paula, they were just...
