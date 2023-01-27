ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

NBA All-Star voting results 2023: Full list of starters, reserves for Eastern, Western Conference rosters

By Jordan Greer
ng-sportingnews.com
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
ng-sportingnews.com

Inside Pascal Siakam's All-Star case: Is Raptors forward a shoo-in for 2023 in Utah?

Pascal Siakam was named an All-Star for the first time in his career in 2019-20. He's earned two All-NBA selections since but has yet to return to the All-Star Game. To no surprise, Siakam missed the cut of being a starter for this year's All-Star Game, but he has one more opportunity to be named an All-Star when the head coaches vote on the reserves, the result of which will be announced later this week.
UTAH STATE
ng-sportingnews.com

Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Tuesday, Jan. 31

There are five games on Tuesday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Hornets-Bucks, Lakers-Knicks, and Heat-Cavaliers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
OnlyHomers

Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
HARRISONBURG, VA
OnlyHomers

Philadelphia Eagles Star Arrested Just Before Super Bowl

Just days before the 2023 Super Bowl, one of the star players that is set to take the field for the game has been arrested on absolutely shocking charges. Offensive Lineman Josh Sills, who is in his rookie season for the Philadelphia Eagles, will be in court on February 16 in relation to claims that are so shocking and vile that we recommend you read for yourself here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ng-sportingnews.com

NBA FanDuel Picks 1/31: Best NBA DFS lineup advice for Tuesday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments

If you can believe it, today marks the last day of January! With a plethora of NBA developments slated for the next four weeks, including the All-Star Game and the trade deadline, it can be easy to overlook the upcoming evening of hoops at this stage of the season. Tonight's slate features five solid games, providing us with countless DFS lineup opportunities, so we took to FanDuel to enter the $375K Tuesday NBA Clutch Shot ($100K to first).
ng-sportingnews.com

Who says no? Debating potential trade packages for Raptors' O.G. Anunoby, featuring Lakers, Knicks

It's clear a team would have to blow the Raptors away to get O.G. Anunoby at this season's trade deadline. In December, ESPN's Zach Lowe said on his podcast that the "entire league" wants Anunoby and the price for him could be on par with what the Cavaliers gave up for Donovan Mitchell. NBA insider Marc Stein later added that it would take "lots — LOTS — to pry" Anunoby away from the Raptors.
ng-sportingnews.com

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight? TV channel, live streams, time for Nets vs. Celtics

In a huge clash of Eastern Conference titans, the Nets take on the Celtics on Wednesday at TD Garden in Boston. The Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak with a controversial 125-121 overtime win over the Lakers last time out. LeBron James had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation, but a missed foul call on a drive to the hoop led to a missed layup, forcing the game into overtime.
BROOKLYN, NY
ng-sportingnews.com

Raptors trade deadline targets: Jalen McDaniels strengths, weaknesses, contract & fit with Toronto

The Raptors have been linked to another player ahead of the trade deadline. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Raptors are one of "several teams" closely monitoring Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels. Now in his fourth season in Charlotte, McDaniels is averaging career highs across the board of 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ng-sportingnews.com

How long is Devin Booker out? Groin injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Suns star

Devin Booker returned from an injury, only to be quickly sidelined again. His attempt to return to the floor was short-lived. After playing in 26 straight games to start the season, Booker missed two games with hamstring tightness. He returned for two games, one of which saw him score a season-best 58 points, but he's now out again, this time with a groin injury.
PHOENIX, AZ
ng-sportingnews.com

NBA refs admit missed non-call on LeBron James foul vs. Celtics will 'cause sleepless nights'

A controversial no-call from the Lakers' overtime loss to the Celtics on Saturday has now elicited a response from the National Basketball Referees Association. The no-call in question came with the game tied at 105 with 4.1 seconds remaining in regulation. On LeBron James' drive for the potential game-winning layup, Jayson Tatum initiated contact with James' arm, which resulted in a miss. While the contact could be seen and heard, no foul was called and Boston ultimately won the game in overtime.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy