ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
96.1 The Eagle

Comments / 0

Related
96.1 The Eagle

Snow to Kick Off Work Week in CNY, Dangerously Cold Temps to End it

We'll kick off the work week with some snow in Central New York and we'll finish it with the first dangerously cold temperatures of the winter season. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 PM Monday until 4 PM Tuesday in Oneida, Madison, and Onondaga Counties. 3 to 6 inches of Lake effect snow is expected, especially in higher elevations. Snowfall rates could be heavy at times, reaching 1 inch per hour.
ONONDAGA COUNTY, NY
96.1 The Eagle

This Tik Tok User Found the Perfect Hack for Icy Windshields on Upstate NY Mornings!

The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
TEXAS STATE
96.1 The Eagle

Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills

If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
NEW YORK STATE
96.1 The Eagle

How to File Taxes for Free in NY, And Get Quickest Refund

It doesn't get any better than free when it comes to the annual chore of filing your taxes. (Read all the way through, to ensure you don't skip this one important step and wind up getting charged in the end). The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is...
96.1 The Eagle

Colorful $4 Million New York Home Looks Like The 90s Puked Up A 60’s Diner

Just because a house might be selling for almost 4 million dollars in New York State doesn't mean that it's nice on the eyes. Out near Long Island is North Woodmere New York. There is a home selling currently for $3,999,000. You would think with a price tag like that, the house look look stunning. Well, it might be stunning to some, but others might think that the interior decorator threw up their 90s and 60s lunches. However, despite it's looks, it has a ton of features:
96.1 The Eagle

This Upstate New York City Makes Top 100 Most Expensive Rental Markets In America

A new rent report highlighting the most expensive rental markets in America was released and one Upstate New York city made the top 100. Which city?. The online rental marketplace website Zumper has released its National Rent Report highlighting the most expensive places to rent in America. Syracuse ranked among the top 100 most expensive rental markets in the nation. Syracuse came in at number 89 on the list:
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Poll: What Do New Yorkers Think About The Gov’s Job Performance?

In November, Kathy Hochul became the first woman elected governor in New York State history. Hochul has weathered the storm, after taking office in the middle of Andrew Cumomo's tumultuous last term. The 57th governor of the Empire State delivered her State of the State address last week. So, what do Hochul's constituents think of the governor's job performance? A new Siena Poll has the answer.
96.1 The Eagle

Meet the 12 Restaurants Battling for Wing Supremacy in CNY Wing Wars

CNY Wing Wars is back for it's sixth year on Saturday, February 4th at the Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro!. Twelve fantastic Central New York restaurants will battle for bragging rights in "Best Wing" and "Most Unique Wing" categories. The party rages from noon to 3pm and will sell out if it's not sold out already. (I confirmed with them they only had 10 tickets left as of last Monday.)
WHITESBORO, NY
96.1 The Eagle

Is It Legal to Fish With Your Bare Hands in New York?

There are a few reasons why one might want to fish with their bare hands. Maybe fishing poles are too high tech for you. Maybe you're stranded on a desert island. Maybe you're a bear. Whatever the case may be, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has always been a stickler for the rules, so it's probably good to know: Is it legal to fish with your bare hands in New York?
GEORGIA STATE
96.1 The Eagle

Help Police Find This MV Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week

Police in Utica and New Hartford are asking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. According to both agencies. 43-year-old Jose A. Figueroa of Utica is wanted on Criminal Contempt charges. Anyone with information on Figueroa can call in or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.
UTICA, NY
96.1 The Eagle

96.1 The Eagle

Marcy, NY
19K+
Followers
13K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy