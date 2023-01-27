Read full article on original website
Rent in This Little Upstate New York Town Ranks Among Most Expensive in the U.S.
Rent prices right now in New York are astronomical and we’re not talking about in the City – we’re talking statewide. Landlords have tenants in a bit of a lock as rent rates shot up in 2022 over what landlords have blamed growing taxes and the big increase in cost to care for rental units.
Gov. Hochul Plans To Ban Certain Types Of Cigarettes In New York State
Certain types of cigarettes in New York State could be banned this year. Governor Kathy Hochul has announced her plans to ban them in her 2023 State of the State. The Clean Indoor Act already banned smoking in many indoor spaces,. The Act prohibits smoking and vaping in almost all...
Winning Take 5 Ticket Worth Over 40 Grand Sold in Central New York
2-6-15-21-28 The winning ticket was sold at the Speedway on Brewerton Road in Cicero, New York. It's worth $41,276.50. The Powerball is up to $613 million for the Monday, January 30 drawing after no one hit the jackpot on Saturday. Maybe today is your lucky day. But you can't win if you don't play.
Snow to Kick Off Work Week in CNY, Dangerously Cold Temps to End it
We'll kick off the work week with some snow in Central New York and we'll finish it with the first dangerously cold temperatures of the winter season. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 11 PM Monday until 4 PM Tuesday in Oneida, Madison, and Onondaga Counties. 3 to 6 inches of Lake effect snow is expected, especially in higher elevations. Snowfall rates could be heavy at times, reaching 1 inch per hour.
How Many People in New York Applied for Student Loan Forgiveness?
The Biden-Harris administration's student loan forgiveness plan continues to be held up in litigation, but that didn't stop millions of Americans from applying. A new report from the White House breaks down how many people in each state applied for the one-time $10,000 debt relief plan:. In the less than...
This Tik Tok User Found the Perfect Hack for Icy Windshields on Upstate NY Mornings!
The weather has gone from "late summer" to "early winter" very quickly in Upstate New York. Though the cold weather impacts us 24 hours a day, seven days a week, it always to get in the way during our morning commute. The car engine needs to warm up and the windshields need to thaw before we can even put the car in reverse, and once we hit the roads, a whole new group of issues present themselves.
Hochul Announces NY Program Will Pay Off Your High Utility Bills
If you're sweating that outrageous Central Hudson bill, don't worry. New York is going to help cover the tab. In a groundbreaking announcement on Thursday, Governor Hochul unveiled the largest financial assistance program for utility customers in the state's history. Non-low-income utility customers and small businesses will receive a credit to "pay off unaffordable past due utility bills."
America’s First Female Detective Was Born in Upstate New York
These days, we don’t think anything of a woman working as a detective but until the late 1800s, it was unheard of – until a determined lady from New York came into the picture. In 1833, Kate Warne was born in the Southern Tier town of Erin, which...
How to File Taxes for Free in NY, And Get Quickest Refund
It doesn't get any better than free when it comes to the annual chore of filing your taxes. (Read all the way through, to ensure you don't skip this one important step and wind up getting charged in the end). The New York State Department of Taxation and Finance is...
Colorful $4 Million New York Home Looks Like The 90s Puked Up A 60’s Diner
Just because a house might be selling for almost 4 million dollars in New York State doesn't mean that it's nice on the eyes. Out near Long Island is North Woodmere New York. There is a home selling currently for $3,999,000. You would think with a price tag like that, the house look look stunning. Well, it might be stunning to some, but others might think that the interior decorator threw up their 90s and 60s lunches. However, despite it's looks, it has a ton of features:
This Upstate New York City Makes Top 100 Most Expensive Rental Markets In America
A new rent report highlighting the most expensive rental markets in America was released and one Upstate New York city made the top 100. Which city?. The online rental marketplace website Zumper has released its National Rent Report highlighting the most expensive places to rent in America. Syracuse ranked among the top 100 most expensive rental markets in the nation. Syracuse came in at number 89 on the list:
Poll: What Do New Yorkers Think About The Gov’s Job Performance?
In November, Kathy Hochul became the first woman elected governor in New York State history. Hochul has weathered the storm, after taking office in the middle of Andrew Cumomo's tumultuous last term. The 57th governor of the Empire State delivered her State of the State address last week. So, what do Hochul's constituents think of the governor's job performance? A new Siena Poll has the answer.
Meet the 12 Restaurants Battling for Wing Supremacy in CNY Wing Wars
CNY Wing Wars is back for it's sixth year on Saturday, February 4th at the Hart's Hill Inn in Whitesboro!. Twelve fantastic Central New York restaurants will battle for bragging rights in "Best Wing" and "Most Unique Wing" categories. The party rages from noon to 3pm and will sell out if it's not sold out already. (I confirmed with them they only had 10 tickets left as of last Monday.)
Is It Legal to Fish With Your Bare Hands in New York?
There are a few reasons why one might want to fish with their bare hands. Maybe fishing poles are too high tech for you. Maybe you're stranded on a desert island. Maybe you're a bear. Whatever the case may be, the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation has always been a stickler for the rules, so it's probably good to know: Is it legal to fish with your bare hands in New York?
Help Police Find This MV Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week
Police in Utica and New Hartford are asking for the public's help in finding this week's Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers Wanted Person of the Week. According to both agencies. 43-year-old Jose A. Figueroa of Utica is wanted on Criminal Contempt charges. Anyone with information on Figueroa can call in or submit anonymous tips to Crime Stoppers.
