Camp Hill, PA

PennLive.com

Trinity wrestlers knock off Tulpehocken in program’s first ever District 3 team tourney appearance

Neither Trinity nor Tulpehocken were exactly in peak form for the first District 3 Team Wrestling Championships match in both programs’ history, but they lined up and made the most of the opportunity in Monday’s Class 2A first round. In a dual that was wrestled in barely over 35 minutes, the Shamrocks built a 28-0 lead and logged a trio of bonus-point wins on their way to a 40-33 victory over the Trojans.
BERNVILLE, PA
Highschool Basketball Pro

York, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in York. The New Covenant Christian School basketball team will have a game with Christian School of York on January 30, 2023, 13:00:00. The New Covenant Christian School basketball team will have a game with Christian School of York on January 30, 2023, 14:00:00.
YORK, PA
capitalsoutsider.com

Premature Teddy Bear Toss Ends Hershey Game, Breaks Record

HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears and fans looked to break their own world record Sunday as fans threw stuffed animals onto the ice for charity. As usual, they broke the record again, this time with 67,309 plush items, far more than last year’s 52,341. Typically, the teddy...
HERSHEY, PA
PennLive.com

Obituaries from the Perry County Times (1/28/23)

Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding January 28. June E. (Campbell) Blain, 93, of Ickesburg passed away in Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at home. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was beloved by many in her community. Her heartfelt hugs never will be forgotten. Anyone...
PERRY COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster school district hosts student academic competition

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Conestoga Valley School District welcomed over 200 students in grades six through 12 from Lancaster, Lebanon, and Berks counties. There were in Lancaster County for the regional technology student association conference on Saturday. The students competed in science technology, engineering as well as mathematics events.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Adult arcade Keystone Klub expands into Dauphin County

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A skill-based gaming lounge called the Keystone Klub recently opened up its second location in the past two months. The owners of the new Keystone Klub locations are North Carolina natives, David and Kimberley Eilers. The Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor is a place where adults can go to play various electronic skill-based games that can usually only be found in places, such as gas stations and casinos across the Midstate.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
dtbeacon.net

The Impact that the Shortage of Teachers will have on Dallastown

Changes made in education for students to become teachers, and the impact it could have on future generations. It was only 10 years ago when there were over 20,000 new teachers each year in Pennsylvania. Now there are just over 6,000 new teachers each year. To gain more teachers, the state of Pennsylvania decided to make some changes.
DALLASTOWN, PA
abc27.com

Fulton Bank branch in Lebanon County is set to close

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fulton Bank branch in Annville is set to close its banking location in the near future. According to the Weekly Bulletin report by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) which was filed on Jan. 1, 2023 – the Fulton Bank in Annville is one of the branches that will be affected. You can see this report below:
ANNVILLE, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

