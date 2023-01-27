Read full article on original website
3 Towns in Pennsylvania Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Retire in the United StatesJoe MertensPennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Dining Fixture Named Best Italian Restaurant in the StateTravel MavenPennsylvania State
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Searching for a Top-notch Place for Dinner in Perry County, Look No Further… Sherman’s Creek Inn is at Your ServiceMichele OrsingerPerry County, PA
Opinion: The Emotions Behind Running a Homeless Outreach in Harrisburg, PennsylvaniaMichele OrsingerHarrisburg, PA
Nolan Gilbert’s scoring, late run carry Cumberland Valley past Central Dauphin
It appears that Cumberland Valley’s boys basketball team’s two-game losing streak was merely a blip on the radar. The Eagles picked up a big divisional win on Monday night at home at the Eagle dome, using a big run at the end of the contest to top Central Dauphin 44-31 on Monday night.
Sienna Manns, Alexa Holcomb lead Cumberland Valley’s shorthanded win at Central Dauphin
That outright Commonwealth Division title will have to wait for Central Dauphin. Although shorthanded in multiple ways, Cumberland Valley put all of its remaining talent and guts on the court Monday and outlasted the Rams 27-26 in a wild girls basketball rivalry.
Big first half powers Line Mountain girls basketball to 61-24 win against Halifax
Line Mountain jumped out to a decisive first-half lead and never looked back en route to a 61-24 victory over Halifax Monday. The Eagles led 36-14 by the intermission and didn’t allow the Wildcats to claw back into contention. Brooke Barwick sparked the Eagles with 12 points, including 8...
Early deficit stifles Shippensburg girls hoops in 70-60 loss to West York
Shippensburg couldn’t overcome a double-digit first-quarter deficit as the Greyhounds dropped a 70-60 decision to West York Monday. The Bulldogs led 28-14 by the end of the first quarter and kept the Greyhounds at arm’s length for the rest of the contest. Reagan Doll sparked the Bulldogs with...
Trinity wrestlers knock off Tulpehocken in program’s first ever District 3 team tourney appearance
Neither Trinity nor Tulpehocken were exactly in peak form for the first District 3 Team Wrestling Championships match in both programs’ history, but they lined up and made the most of the opportunity in Monday’s Class 2A first round. In a dual that was wrestled in barely over 35 minutes, the Shamrocks built a 28-0 lead and logged a trio of bonus-point wins on their way to a 40-33 victory over the Trojans.
Marissa Gingrich’s 21-point night propels Mifflin County girls to emphatic win over Selinsgrove
Mifflin County jumped out to a sizable early lead and pulled away in the second half as the Huskies earned a decisive 69-29 victory against Selinsgrove Monday. The Huskies led 32-16 by the intermission and outscored the Seals 37-13 in the second half to seal the ‘W’. Marissa...
Cumberland Valley takes 3rd in PIAA competitive spirit championships: See full list of winners
Cumberland Valley took third place in the 2023 PIAA competitive spirit championships Saturday at Giant Center, earning a 91.7667 in the finals. The Eagles entered the final round Saturday as the top performer from the 3A small varsity group from prelims. They finished only behind Garnet Valley and South Fayette in their division.
Steel-High boys hoops clip Camp Hill in an MPC Capital Division game behind Alex Erby’s 21 points
The Steel-High boys basketball team defeated Camp Hill, 58-49, in a Mid-Penn Conference Capital Division game Saturday afternoon. Alex Erby led the Rollers attack, scoring 21 pints, grabbing 4 rebounds and 2 blocks. Kam Chisholm added 13 points, 9 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 blocks for Steel-High, who moves to 6-10 overall and 4-7 in the Capital.
Catholic schools should participate in Catholic- only leagues | PennLive letters
It is a well known fact that Catholic schools recruit athletes and that the PIAA turns a blind eye to this debacle. The Catholic hierarchy does not allow males to wrestle females. Harrisburg has female wrestlers and received 2 forfeits. The Harrisburg coach did nothing against the PIAA rules and won the match.
Mechanicsburg LB Sage Thomas adds to his list of college offers
Mechanicsburg’s Sage Thomas is now up to two college offers. The 6-foot-1, 215-pound senior linebacker said he added an offer from Sacred Heart this week. He also claims an offer from Duquesne. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter here. Thomas had 120 tackles, 18...
York, January 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in York. The New Covenant Christian School basketball team will have a game with Christian School of York on January 30, 2023, 13:00:00. The New Covenant Christian School basketball team will have a game with Christian School of York on January 30, 2023, 14:00:00.
Premature Teddy Bear Toss Ends Hershey Game, Breaks Record
HERSHEY, Pa. — The Hershey Bears and fans looked to break their own world record Sunday as fans threw stuffed animals onto the ice for charity. As usual, they broke the record again, this time with 67,309 plush items, far more than last year’s 52,341. Typically, the teddy...
Harrisburg’s Amir Jones ‘can’t wait to get to work’ after making his college pick
Amir Jones showed he was one of the Mid-Penn’s most versatile defenders across the past two seasons. He said Sunday he plans on continue to show off those skills in college close to home after committing to East Stroudsburg. • Sign up for PennLive’s new high school sports newsletter...
Luke Bryan returns to Hersheypark for ‘Country on Tour’ concert
Country star Luke Bryan will make a return appearance to Hersheypark Stadium this summer. The “Kick the Dust Up” singer and “American Idol” judge will perform in Hershey at 7 p.m. July 13. Jackson Dean, Alana Springsteen and Conner Smith will also perform. Tickets go on...
Perry Lanes to reopen after 12 years: ‘Front to back, it’s all redone’
After being closed for 12 years, New Bloomfield bowling alley Perry Lanes is reopening under new management. The alley, at 103 South Carlisle St., will provide families with an inexpensive recreation option without having to travel. “We’re trying to give something to the community,” said owner Joe Gasper. “We want...
Obituaries from the Perry County Times (1/28/23)
Obituaries for Perry County for the weeks preceding January 28. June E. (Campbell) Blain, 93, of Ickesburg passed away in Friday, Jan. 13, 2023, at home. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who was beloved by many in her community. Her heartfelt hugs never will be forgotten. Anyone...
Lancaster school district hosts student academic competition
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — The Conestoga Valley School District welcomed over 200 students in grades six through 12 from Lancaster, Lebanon, and Berks counties. There were in Lancaster County for the regional technology student association conference on Saturday. The students competed in science technology, engineering as well as mathematics events.
Adult arcade Keystone Klub expands into Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A skill-based gaming lounge called the Keystone Klub recently opened up its second location in the past two months. The owners of the new Keystone Klub locations are North Carolina natives, David and Kimberley Eilers. The Keystone Klub Gaming Parlor is a place where adults can go to play various electronic skill-based games that can usually only be found in places, such as gas stations and casinos across the Midstate.
The Impact that the Shortage of Teachers will have on Dallastown
Changes made in education for students to become teachers, and the impact it could have on future generations. It was only 10 years ago when there were over 20,000 new teachers each year in Pennsylvania. Now there are just over 6,000 new teachers each year. To gain more teachers, the state of Pennsylvania decided to make some changes.
Fulton Bank branch in Lebanon County is set to close
ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) — The Fulton Bank branch in Annville is set to close its banking location in the near future. According to the Weekly Bulletin report by the Office of Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) which was filed on Jan. 1, 2023 – the Fulton Bank in Annville is one of the branches that will be affected. You can see this report below:
