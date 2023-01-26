ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
James Gunn to fans of CW's canceled 'Doom Patrol' and 'Titans': It wasn't me

By Stephen Iervolino
 5 days ago
Fans of the CW DC Comics-based shows Doom Patrol and Titans might have been surprised to find out that the shows won't be back for fifth seasons, but they might also be surprised to learn that James Gunn didn't pull the trigger.

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise writer-director has taken flak online for making some big changes to Warner Bros. Discovery's superhero universe along with his partner Peter Safran. However, he contends the cancellations weren't their doing.

One fan of the shows snarked online on Thursday, "With @DCDoomPatrol and @DCTitans officially ending due to the new direction of @JamesGunn and Safran...All the fans can say is good luck. It's a mighty big hill you have to climb to win the majority of fans over who enjoyed the shows and movies. I'll be kicking my feet up waiting."

Gunn set the record straight, explaining, "The decision to end the series precedes us. But I certainly wish the best for the talented group of creators, actors, and the rest of the crew that produced both shows."

