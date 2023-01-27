ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wingate, NC

WBTV

Gas line closes portion of Concord road

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A minor gas line rupture has a portion of a Concord road closed. Rock Hill Church Road between Poplar Tent and Stagecoach roads are closed while crews repair the gas line. Commuters are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
WBTV

Fire damages home, temporarily closes portion of Concord Parkway North

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 8:04 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, to a reported house fire at 360 Concord Parkway North. The first unit arrived at 8:05 p.m. to find the house about 50% involved in fire. Officials said that firefighters quickly worked...
WBTV

Pedestrian killed after being hit by tow truck in Mallard Creek area

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a crash involving a tow truck and pedestrian early Sunday morning in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers were called to the 2400 block of West W.T. Harris Boulevard just before 2 a.m. Sunday. When police got on scene,...
WSOC Charlotte

Man struck, killed by tow truck in north Charlotte, CMPD says

CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the crash along W.T. Harris Boulevard around 1:56 a.m., finding a 2012 Ford F-450 tow truck and the victim. MEDIC pronounced 47-year-old Freddy Kasongo deceased on the scene. The...
WBTV

CATS union reaches tentative agreement to avoid bus drivers strike

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Area Transit System operators have reached a tentative agreement to avoid a strike after months of labor contract negotiations. This is a tentative agreement on a contract and there’s still a vote to come. However, it is a big step following three rejected labor contracts and months of negotiations.
Queen City News

Body found in Chester County; investigation underway

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
WBTV

Charlotte community peacefully protests after Tyre Nichols death

Memorial fund launched on one-year anniversary of Cheslie Kryst's...
WBTV

A push for change: Hundreds in Charlotte protest after Tyre Nichols death

Memorial fund launched on one-year anniversary of Cheslie Kryst's...
WSOC Charlotte

Drivers caught on camera performing burnouts, stunts near Uptown intersection

CHARLOTTE — Drivers took over an intersection outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Uptown Charlotte on Saturday night, performing stunts and burnouts. Channel 9 viewer video taken from the JW Marriott Hotel near South Caldwell Street shows dozens of cars burning out and people blocking the intersection. Police had to use on-coming lanes to try to get to the scene, causing the crowd to scatter. Traffic was backed up for several blocks while the intersection was being blocked.
WBTV

Juvenile killed, others injured after Kannapolis shooting and wreck

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was killed and two others injured in a Thursday evening in Kannapolis, according to police. Officers with the Kannapolis Police Department responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. on Elwood Street. There, they found 17-year-old Charlotte resident Ty’el Hankins dead in his car. Officers said he had been shot inside the vehicle and crashed into a home.
WBTV

CMPD investigating deadly southwest Charlotte shooting

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The person killed in a south Charlotte homicide has been identified, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Police responded to the scene in the 1300 block of Choyce Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Police were initially called to the area for a report of a dead body. Once...
WBTV

Stolen car chase ends in Monroe, deputies say

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A two-county chase has ended with an arrest, the Union County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday. The chase started in Mecklenburg County when Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tried to stop a stolen vehicle. Deputies say the driver failed to stop and fled at high speeds. The driver crossed...
WBTV

CMPD investigating homicide in south Charlotte

Charlotte community hosts prayer worship event in remembrance of Tyre Nichols. The community gathered at Marshall Park on Sunday afternoon in memory of Tyre Nichols. Charlotte community peacefully protests after Tyre Nichols death. Updated: 20 hours ago. A group of about 50 people marched from the courthouse to CMPD headquarters...
