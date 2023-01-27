Read full article on original website
Seven-vehicle crash snarls I-77 southbound rush hour traffic
YORK COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Rush hour traffic was snarled on I-77 in York County following a multi-vehicle crash. 📲 Download the Queen City News app to stay updated on the go. 📧 Sign up for QC News email alerts to have breaking news sent to...
WBTV
Gas line closes portion of Concord road
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - A minor gas line rupture has a portion of a Concord road closed. Rock Hill Church Road between Poplar Tent and Stagecoach roads are closed while crews repair the gas line. Commuters are asked to avoid the area and find an alternate route.
WBTV
Fire damages home, temporarily closes portion of Concord Parkway North
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - The Concord Fire Department was dispatched at approximately 8:04 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, to a reported house fire at 360 Concord Parkway North. The first unit arrived at 8:05 p.m. to find the house about 50% involved in fire. Officials said that firefighters quickly worked...
WBTV
Pedestrian killed after being hit by tow truck in Mallard Creek area
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person is dead following a crash involving a tow truck and pedestrian early Sunday morning in Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers were called to the 2400 block of West W.T. Harris Boulevard just before 2 a.m. Sunday. When police got on scene,...
CHARLOTTE — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian early Sunday morning. Officers responded to the crash along W.T. Harris Boulevard around 1:56 a.m., finding a 2012 Ford F-450 tow truck and the victim. MEDIC pronounced 47-year-old Freddy Kasongo deceased on the scene. The...
WBTV
CATS union reaches tentative agreement to avoid bus drivers strike
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte Area Transit System operators have reached a tentative agreement to avoid a strike after months of labor contract negotiations. This is a tentative agreement on a contract and there’s still a vote to come. However, it is a big step following three rejected labor contracts and months of negotiations.
Body found in Chester County; investigation underway
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – An investigation is underway Saturday morning after a body was found in Great Falls, the Chester County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to calls regarding a missing elderly woman near Great Falls Saturday around 7:30 a.m. About 20 minutes later deputies were called to another area along McClinton […]
WBTV
Charlotte community peacefully protests after Tyre Nichols death
Fire damages NASCAR team’s shop in North Carolina; 3 people injured, officials say
Mooresville Fire-Rescue said crews were called to a fire around 11:30 a.m. at a building near 110 Fernwood Lane, which was Reaume Bros Racing race shop.
WBTV
A push for change: Hundreds in Charlotte protest after Tyre Nichols death
Drivers caught on camera performing burnouts, stunts near Uptown intersection
CHARLOTTE — Drivers took over an intersection outside the NASCAR Hall of Fame in Uptown Charlotte on Saturday night, performing stunts and burnouts. Channel 9 viewer video taken from the JW Marriott Hotel near South Caldwell Street shows dozens of cars burning out and people blocking the intersection. Police had to use on-coming lanes to try to get to the scene, causing the crowd to scatter. Traffic was backed up for several blocks while the intersection was being blocked.
wccbcharlotte.com
Mecklenburg Co. Sheriff Recently Changed Policy To Reduce Risk Of Traffic Stops Turning Deadly
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff recently implemented a new policy aimed at reducing the risk of traffic stops turning deadly. On September 19, 2022, MCSO adopted a new policy that deputies will no longer pull over drivers for low-level offenses as the basis for the traffic stop.
WBTV
Juvenile killed, others injured after Kannapolis shooting and wreck
KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - A juvenile was killed and two others injured in a Thursday evening in Kannapolis, according to police. Officers with the Kannapolis Police Department responded to a shooting call around 11 p.m. on Elwood Street. There, they found 17-year-old Charlotte resident Ty’el Hankins dead in his car. Officers said he had been shot inside the vehicle and crashed into a home.
WBTV
CMPD: Large group of cars blocked intersection, did burnouts near NASCAR Hall of Fame
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A group of cars blocking a Charlotte intersection and doing burnouts Saturday near the NASCAR Hall of Fame was broken up, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said. Officers said they were called out around 10:33 p.m. about dozens of cars performing stunts and blocking the intersection. They said within...
WBTV
CMPD investigating deadly southwest Charlotte shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The person killed in a south Charlotte homicide has been identified, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. Police responded to the scene in the 1300 block of Choyce Avenue on Sunday afternoon. Police were initially called to the area for a report of a dead body. Once...
WBTV
Stolen car chase ends in Monroe, deputies say
MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) - A two-county chase has ended with an arrest, the Union County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Friday. The chase started in Mecklenburg County when Charlotte-Mecklenburg police tried to stop a stolen vehicle. Deputies say the driver failed to stop and fled at high speeds. The driver crossed...
WBTV
First Alert Weather Days declared for most of the week due to rain, fog
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rounds of rain will impact the Carolinas through this week with an unsettled pattern. First Alert Weather Day Tuesday Morning: AM fog & rain. First Alert Weather Day Wednesday & Thursday: More wet weather, heavy at times. After a wet start this morning, expect a mix...
WBTV
CMPD investigating homicide in south Charlotte
WBTV
Memorial fund launched on one-year anniversary of Cheslie Kryst’s death
WBTV
Authorities investigating death in Chester County after elderly woman reported missing
GREAT FALLS, S.C. (WBTV) - Authorities are investigating a person’s death after an elderly woman was reported missing in Chester County on Saturday morning. According to the Chester County Sheriff’s Office, dispatch received a call reporting the woman missing from the Great Falls area just after 7:30 a.m.
