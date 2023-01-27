Read full article on original website
Related
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James scoring record tracker: When will Lakers star pass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar on all-time points list?
When Kareem Abdul-Jabbar retired in 1989, he left the NBA with a record that many felt would never be broken. The Hall of Famer ended his playing career with 38,387 points, putting him alone atop the league's all-time scoring list. More than three decades later, another Lakers star is nearing...
ng-sportingnews.com
Inside Pascal Siakam's All-Star case: Is Raptors forward a shoo-in for 2023 in Utah?
Pascal Siakam was named an All-Star for the first time in his career in 2019-20. He's earned two All-NBA selections since but has yet to return to the All-Star Game. To no surprise, Siakam missed the cut of being a starter for this year's All-Star Game, but he has one more opportunity to be named an All-Star when the head coaches vote on the reserves, the result of which will be announced later this week.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Anthony Davis playing tonight? Lakers vs. Knicks time, TV channel, live stream for 2023 Tuesday NBA game
The road trip continues for the Lakers at Madison Square Garden. It's been a tough trip so far. After losing a controversial game to the Celtics to open this stretch of five straight games on the road, the Lakers fell to the Nets on Monday, dropping them to 23-28 on the season.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is Zion Williamson playing tonight? TV channel, live stream, start time for Pelicans vs. Nuggets
The Pelicans are spiraling and the road gets no easier as they travel to Denver to face the Nuggets on Tuesday. New Orleans enters Tuesday night's test having lost 13 of its 16 games, including eight in a row. It's no coincidence that All-Star forward Zion Williamson has missed the team's last 14 games with a right hamstring injury.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"
World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Basketball Legend Dies
The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who says no? Debating potential trade packages for Raptors' O.G. Anunoby, featuring Lakers, Knicks
It's clear a team would have to blow the Raptors away to get O.G. Anunoby at this season's trade deadline. In December, ESPN's Zach Lowe said on his podcast that the "entire league" wants Anunoby and the price for him could be on par with what the Cavaliers gave up for Donovan Mitchell. NBA insider Marc Stein later added that it would take "lots — LOTS — to pry" Anunoby away from the Raptors.
ng-sportingnews.com
How Kobe, Gianna Bryant inspired Rui Hachimura to choose new jersey number after trade to Lakers
Rui Hachimura hasn't logged many minutes for the Lakers just yet, but a jersey-related decision should already make him a fan favorite. During a recent interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on the "Know Mercy" podcast, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss revealed that Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, served as the inspiration for Hachimura's switch to No. 28.
ng-sportingnews.com
How long is Luka Doncic out? Ankle injury timeline, return date, latest updates on Mavericks star
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic exited Thursday night's game against the Suns with an ankle injury. Doncic has been relatively durable this season, only missing five games. However, with the Mavericks in the thick of the playoff race out West, they can't afford to be without their leading man for long.
ng-sportingnews.com
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Tuesday, Jan. 31
There are five games on Tuesday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Hornets-Bucks, Lakers-Knicks, and Heat-Cavaliers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA FanDuel Picks 1/31: Best NBA DFS lineup advice for Tuesday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments
If you can believe it, today marks the last day of January! With a plethora of NBA developments slated for the next four weeks, including the All-Star Game and the trade deadline, it can be easy to overlook the upcoming evening of hoops at this stage of the season. Tonight's slate features five solid games, providing us with countless DFS lineup opportunities, so we took to FanDuel to enter the $375K Tuesday NBA Clutch Shot ($100K to first).
ng-sportingnews.com
Raptors trade deadline targets: Jalen McDaniels strengths, weaknesses, contract & fit with Toronto
The Raptors have been linked to another player ahead of the trade deadline. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Raptors are one of "several teams" closely monitoring Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels. Now in his fourth season in Charlotte, McDaniels is averaging career highs across the board of 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA refs admit missed non-call on LeBron James foul vs. Celtics will 'cause sleepless nights'
A controversial no-call from the Lakers' overtime loss to the Celtics on Saturday has now elicited a response from the National Basketball Referees Association. The no-call in question came with the game tied at 105 with 4.1 seconds remaining in regulation. On LeBron James' drive for the potential game-winning layup, Jayson Tatum initiated contact with James' arm, which resulted in a miss. While the contact could be seen and heard, no foul was called and Boston ultimately won the game in overtime.
ng-sportingnews.com
Lakers vs. Knicks score, result: LeBron James records triple-double to power Lakers to overtime win at Madison Square Garden
Under the bright lights of Madison Square Garden, the Los Angeles Lakers and New York Knicks put on a show as the purple and gold secured a 129-123 victory in an overtime thriller. LeBron James led the charge, recording his first triple-double of the season with 28 points, 10 rebounds,...
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Pro Bowl Games 2023 selection show: Time, TV channel for flag football, skills competition roster reveal
The Pro Bowl has been overhauled this year, with several skills challenges flanking a flag football game. With the rosters for each conference finalized, we're finally about to find out which players will be participating in which challenges. The Pro Bowl Games selection show will reveal the competitors on Wednesday...
ng-sportingnews.com
What time is Sabres vs. Hurricanes? NHL on TNT game headlines Wednesday night's slate
The NHL is one day away from its All-Star break and wrapping up the action before the weekend festivities is a Wednesday night national TV contest. Tonight on TNT is an Eastern Conference matchup between the Sabres vs. Hurricanes. It is one of only two games on the slate Wednesday.
ng-sportingnews.com
NFL Pro Bowl date, time, rosters & more to watch 2023 skills challenges, flag football game in Las Vegas
The NFL Pro Bowl is going to look different this year. Rather than an exhibition game, the league is doing a showcase of sorts, with flag football being the flagship event, so to speak. The AFC will be coached by Peyton Manning and the NFC will be coached by Eli...
ng-sportingnews.com
Damar Hamlin launches 'plan to put back into the world' with challenge to LeBron James, Tom Brady and Michelle Obama
As Bills safety Damar Hamlin recovers after going into cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati four weeks ago, he's continuing to use his platform for good. Hamlin announced Tuesday that he's partnering with the American Heart Association to promote "CPR awareness and education" by launching the "3 for Heart" challenge.
Comments / 0