Pascal Siakam was named an All-Star for the first time in his career in 2019-20. He's earned two All-NBA selections since but has yet to return to the All-Star Game. To no surprise, Siakam missed the cut of being a starter for this year's All-Star Game, but he has one more opportunity to be named an All-Star when the head coaches vote on the reserves, the result of which will be announced later this week.

UTAH STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO