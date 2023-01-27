ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Inside Pascal Siakam's All-Star case: Is Raptors forward a shoo-in for 2023 in Utah?

Pascal Siakam was named an All-Star for the first time in his career in 2019-20. He's earned two All-NBA selections since but has yet to return to the All-Star Game. To no surprise, Siakam missed the cut of being a starter for this year's All-Star Game, but he has one more opportunity to be named an All-Star when the head coaches vote on the reserves, the result of which will be announced later this week.
WWE Legend "Paralyzed"

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) star Hulk Hogan is "paralyzed" from the waist down, at least according to another legendary wrestler, it has been revealed. Kurt Angle, speaking on an episode of his top-rated podcast on Sunday, said that he and Hogan, 69, spoke backstage when they both appeared at the 30th Anniversary special for WWE’s program “Monday Night Raw.”
Basketball Legend Dies

The college basketball world is mourning the loss of a legend this week following the death of a longtime coach that led one small school to historic highs in the NCAA Tournament.
Who says no? Debating potential trade packages for Raptors' O.G. Anunoby, featuring Lakers, Knicks

It's clear a team would have to blow the Raptors away to get O.G. Anunoby at this season's trade deadline. In December, ESPN's Zach Lowe said on his podcast that the "entire league" wants Anunoby and the price for him could be on par with what the Cavaliers gave up for Donovan Mitchell. NBA insider Marc Stein later added that it would take "lots — LOTS — to pry" Anunoby away from the Raptors.
How Kobe, Gianna Bryant inspired Rui Hachimura to choose new jersey number after trade to Lakers

Rui Hachimura hasn't logged many minutes for the Lakers just yet, but a jersey-related decision should already make him a fan favorite. During a recent interview with ESPN's Stephen A. Smith on the "Know Mercy" podcast, Lakers owner Jeanie Buss revealed that Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, served as the inspiration for Hachimura's switch to No. 28.
Today's Best NBA Bets: Odds, lines & picks for Tuesday, Jan. 31

There are five games on Tuesday's NBA slate, meaning bettors will have plenty of opportunities for action. Some of tonight's most intriguing lines are in the Hornets-Bucks, Lakers-Knicks, and Heat-Cavaliers games, and the betting experts from BetQL have sorted through all the odds to help you find the best wagers.
NBA FanDuel Picks 1/31: Best NBA DFS lineup advice for Tuesday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments

If you can believe it, today marks the last day of January! With a plethora of NBA developments slated for the next four weeks, including the All-Star Game and the trade deadline, it can be easy to overlook the upcoming evening of hoops at this stage of the season. Tonight's slate features five solid games, providing us with countless DFS lineup opportunities, so we took to FanDuel to enter the $375K Tuesday NBA Clutch Shot ($100K to first).
Raptors trade deadline targets: Jalen McDaniels strengths, weaknesses, contract & fit with Toronto

The Raptors have been linked to another player ahead of the trade deadline. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, the Raptors are one of "several teams" closely monitoring Hornets forward Jalen McDaniels. Now in his fourth season in Charlotte, McDaniels is averaging career highs across the board of 10.8 points, 4.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.1 steals per game.
NBA refs admit missed non-call on LeBron James foul vs. Celtics will 'cause sleepless nights'

A controversial no-call from the Lakers' overtime loss to the Celtics on Saturday has now elicited a response from the National Basketball Referees Association. The no-call in question came with the game tied at 105 with 4.1 seconds remaining in regulation. On LeBron James' drive for the potential game-winning layup, Jayson Tatum initiated contact with James' arm, which resulted in a miss. While the contact could be seen and heard, no foul was called and Boston ultimately won the game in overtime.
