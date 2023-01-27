Kobe Bryant tributes: How NBA players, teams honored Lakers legend on anniversary of death

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The fourth armed attack took place in California on SaturdayRoxana AntonLos Angeles, CA
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
ng-sportingnews.com
LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar beef, explained: Why Lakers stars don't have strong relationship
LeBron James and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar have a lot in common beyond being the NBA's top two all-time leading scorers. They were high school phenoms. They exceeded massive expectations, capturing multiple NBA MVP awards and championships. They managed to operate outside of the typical aging curve. They have been outspoken on social issues.
ng-sportingnews.com
How Nets' Yuta Watanabe has fared against Lakers' LeBron James in his career
Is Yuta Watanabe the "LeBron James Stopper"? No, he absolutely hasn't earned that nickname, but he has previously found some success against the four-time MVP. The Nets forward is one of the few NBA players who can claim an undefeated career record against the Lakers superstar after facing him in multiple regular season games. Watanabe has gone head-to-head with James twice, winning matchups in 2020 and 2021.
ng-sportingnews.com
Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers vs. Nets time, TV channel and live stream for 2023 Monday NBA game
The Los Angeles Lakers' five-game road trip continues in New York as they travel to face the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center. Coming off a tumultuous 125-121 overtime loss to the Boston Celtics on Saturday night — their first game of the trip — the Lakers will look to get back in the win column in Brooklyn.
ng-sportingnews.com
Josh Giddey is NBA's bounce pass king: How Thunder guard expertly uses one of basketball's oldest weapons
On the surface, Josh Giddey is a pretty good passer. If you hadn't watched him play much, you'd see from his stats that he's averaged about six assists per game throughout the first two years of his career, which has him hovering around the top 20 in the league over that time span.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who says no? Debating potential trade packages for Raptors' O.G. Anunoby, featuring Lakers, Knicks
It's clear a team would have to blow the Raptors away to get O.G. Anunoby at this season's trade deadline. In December, ESPN's Zach Lowe said on his podcast that the "entire league" wants Anunoby and the price for him could be on par with what the Cavaliers gave up for Donovan Mitchell. NBA insider Marc Stein later added that it would take "lots — LOTS — to pry" Anunoby away from the Raptors.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
ng-sportingnews.com
Jalen Brunson or Julius Randle? Debating which Knicks player has stronger All-Star reserve case
Now that the All-Star starters have been revealed, only seven reserve spots are available in each conference. That means teams with multiple All-Star candidates may have trouble putting more than one player on a roster. The Knicks fall into that category, as Jalen Brunson and Julius Randle have both played at a high level for a team hoping to secure a postseason berth.
ng-sportingnews.com
Can you name every NBA player to score 50 points in a game during 2022-23 season?
The high-scoring performances around the NBA this season have been on another level, with Giannis Antetokounmpo adding to the outbursts with the fourth 50-point game of his career. His outburst against the Pelicans marked his second 50-point game of the month and continues what's been a historic season so far....
ng-sportingnews.com
Breaking down Tony Romo's AFC championship game performance, from NBA references to random noises
The Bengals and Chiefs played an epic AFC championship game that had everything you'd hope for as a viewer: great QB performances, big plays, a little bit of controversy and plenty of talking points. What it may not have had, though, was top-tier commentary and analysis. Tony Romo is no...
ng-sportingnews.com
NBA FanDuel Picks 1/28: Best NBA DFS lineup advice for Saturday's daily fantasy basketball tournaments
We have an action-packed eight-game daily fantasy basketball main slate on Saturday night, starting with the Rockets taking on the Pistons at 7 p.m. ET and ending with the Raptors playing in their second game of a back-to-back against the Trail Blazers at 10 p.m. ET. Our FanDuel lineup has a good mix of veteran guards, a couple of rookies, and multiple sub-$6K sleepers in the frontcourt who have high DFS ceilings.
ng-sportingnews.com
Who are the biggest celebrity Eagles fans? Mike Trout, Kevin Hart, Bradley Cooper and more
Philadelphia sports fans have a reputation for being among the most passionate. The fan base is also one of the most widespread. The stands at Lincoln Financial Field are frequently filled with some of the nation's biggest celebrities, from athletes in other sports to Oscar-winning actors and iconic musicians, among others.
