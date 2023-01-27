Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The richest person in Honolulu is giving away millionsAsh JurbergHonolulu, HI
16 days to die at Pearl Harbor: The Tragic Story of Sailors Trapped Deep in Sunken USS West Virginia Waiting For Help.News TenderJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
What Happened Immediately After Japan Attacked the Pearl Harbor?JulesJoint Base Pearl Harbor-hickam, HI
Related
Missing persons case reclassified as murder, bodies found
A missing persons case turned into an apparent murder, suicide after Honolulu police found the bodies of two people that had been reported missing.
KITV.com
Driver arrested for negligent homicide following deadly crash near Punchbowl
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- An Oahu woman was arrested for negligent homicide after Honolulu Police say she drove drunk and caused a deadly crash in the Punchbowl area over the weekend. The incident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 29. According to crash investigators, the 35-year-old woman was speeding in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
HPD: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old woman who was reported missing last week and later found dead in a Waikele apartment had been bound and strangled, Honolulu police said in a news conference Monday. Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about noon Saturday in a Waikele apartment building. HPD Lt. Deena...
hawaiipublicradio.org
Fighting public corruption is a top priority for local FBI agents
Fighting public corruption continues to be a high priority for the FBI. Its Honolulu office and other federal partners have helped ferret out corruption among Hawaiʻi officials from former Senate President J. Kalani English to former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha. A former Kauaʻi County Councilmember is also in...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Former police chief prevails in defamation suit brought by ex-SHOPO president
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A jury on Monday sided with former Police Chief Susan Ballard in a defamation suit. The suit was brought by Tenari Maafala, who stepped down as president of the police union in 2018. Maafala had argued that Ballard damaged his reputation with statements she made to Honolulu...
4 year anniversary of Kakaʻako fatal crash observed
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department and Mothers Against Drunk Driving gathered today, Jan. 28 in Kaka’ako to remember those killed on this day four years ago after a vehicle drove into a crowd of people at the corner of Ala Moana Boulevard and Kamake’e Street. The gathering was accompanied by DUI checkpoints. The […]
hawaiinewsnow.com
Under pilot, some repeat law-breakers in Chinatown are being given a choice: Jail or treatment
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Jail or treatment. It’s a choice now given to some homeless addicts who are repeatedly caught breaking the law. Under a pilot project, treatment is approved by the court before a judge ever rules on the case. The idea is to get homeless drug addicts into...
Vehicle lost control on wet surface in fatal crash
HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that involved a single vehicle in the Kaneohe area. Police said the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. when a 36-year-old male was traveling eastbound on the H-3 Freeway. While in the area of the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp, the driver had lost control […]
americanmilitarynews.com
13 men allegedly preying on kids on Oahu arrested
Thirteen men, between the ages of 22 and 61, were arrested on Oahu over the weekend as part of the ongoing Operation Keiki Shield effort, through which a federal, state and county law enforcement task force aims to track down adults who prey on children. During a news conference Wednesday...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Lynn Kawano details moments in court following exoneration of man wrongfully imprisoned for murder
Maui Memorial is refusing to answer questions about Maui Health CEO Michael Rembis' unexpected retirement announcement. Ex-HPD chief takes stand in defamation trial, blames misquoted online news article. Updated: 8 minutes ago. |. Ballard says she was misquoted by a Honolulu Civil Beat reporter. No rest for the winner: After...
Mayor Roth says the search for Dana Ireland’s killer continues
Will Dana Ireland's killer ever be caught? Now that the man originally convicted in her murder has been set free, the prosecutor's office said it is reassessing the evidence.
newsfromthestates.com
Miske Trial Postponed As Prosecutors Present New Details Of Alleged Conflicts Involving Lead Attorneys
Federal prosecutors say Michael Miske used Kamaaina Termite and Pest Control as the headquarters for his criminal enterprise. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2020) The trial of alleged racketeering boss Michael J. Miske Jr. and six remaining co-defendants has been delayed again, as newly released details have given fresh impetus to efforts by prosecutors to disqualify Miske’s lead co-counsel, Thomas Otake and Lynn Panagakos.
hawaiinewsnow.com
After days-long search, officers find missing 36-year-old woman dead in Waikele apartment
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating after officers discovered the body of a missing 36-year-old woman Saturday afternoon in a Waikele apartment unit. Homicide detectives responded to the scene, but details on what may have happened were not released. Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about 1:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities...
hawaiinewsnow.com
36-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on H-3 Freeway
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash on the H-3 Freeway on Sunday. The incident happened around 6:50 p.m., west of the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp in the Kaneohe area. Officials said the man was speeding eastbound on the H-3 Freeway when the vehicle lost control...
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 women seriously injured when car plows into Pizza Hut at Waianae Mall
A 36-year-old who was reported missing last week and later found dead in a Waikele apartment had been strangled and bound, Honolulu police said in a news conference Monday. Midday Newscast: Family, friends remember sports broadcaster Jim Leahey. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the...
KITV.com
Woman accused of attacking TheBus driver after confrontation over fare payment
KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly attacking a bus driver, Wednesday night, after being confronted about not paying her fare. The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Haumea Street in Kapolei. According to a spokesperson with TheBus, the driver saw a woman get onto the bus without paying.
hawaiinewsnow.com
3 women seriously injured after car plows into eatery
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three women are in serious condition after a car plowed into a Pizza Hut at Waianae Mall on Monday. It happened just after midnight. Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling westbound on Farrington Highway when it lost control, jumping the curb and slamming into the Pizza Hut.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘I feel like a failure’: Former police union head breaks down on stand in defamation trial
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The former head of the state police union broke into tears on the witness stand Thursday when he talked about the false allegations that he padded his overtime. “I feel like I’m a failure, I failed my family, I failed my fellow officers,” said Tenari Maafala, who...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Early-morning crash in Makiki leaves 1 person dead
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash in Makiki early Saturday. The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Prospect and Alapai streets. The Honolulu Fire Department said two SUVs were involved and that one slammed into a tree, apparently after losing control. The driver...
KITV.com
Man, 36, killed in rollover crash on H-3 Freeway near Kaneohe
KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 36-year-old man was killed in a single-car rollover crash on the H-3 Freeway near Kaneohe, Sunday night. The deadly crash happened just before 7 p.m. on the eastbound side of the H-3, just west of the Kamehameha Highway off ramp.
Comments / 1