ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapolei, HI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

HPD: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old woman who was reported missing last week and later found dead in a Waikele apartment had been bound and strangled, Honolulu police said in a news conference Monday. Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about noon Saturday in a Waikele apartment building. HPD Lt. Deena...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiipublicradio.org

Fighting public corruption is a top priority for local FBI agents

Fighting public corruption continues to be a high priority for the FBI. Its Honolulu office and other federal partners have helped ferret out corruption among Hawaiʻi officials from former Senate President J. Kalani English to former Honolulu Police Chief Louis Kealoha. A former Kauaʻi County Councilmember is also in...
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

4 year anniversary of Kakaʻako fatal crash observed

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department and Mothers Against Drunk Driving gathered today, Jan. 28 in Kaka’ako to remember those killed on this day four years ago after a vehicle drove into a crowd of people at the corner of Ala Moana Boulevard and Kamake’e Street. The gathering was accompanied by DUI checkpoints. The […]
HONOLULU, HI
KHON2

Vehicle lost control on wet surface in fatal crash

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department is investigating a fatal accident that involved a single vehicle in the Kaneohe area. Police said the incident happened shortly before 7 p.m. when a 36-year-old male was traveling eastbound on the H-3 Freeway. While in the area of the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp, the driver had lost control […]
HONOLULU, HI
americanmilitarynews.com

13 men allegedly preying on kids on Oahu arrested

Thirteen men, between the ages of 22 and 61, were arrested on Oahu over the weekend as part of the ongoing Operation Keiki Shield effort, through which a federal, state and county law enforcement task force aims to track down adults who prey on children. During a news conference Wednesday...
HONOLULU, HI
newsfromthestates.com

Miske Trial Postponed As Prosecutors Present New Details Of Alleged Conflicts Involving Lead Attorneys

Federal prosecutors say Michael Miske used Kamaaina Termite and Pest Control as the headquarters for his criminal enterprise. (Cory Lum/Civil Beat/2020) The trial of alleged racketeering boss Michael J. Miske Jr. and six remaining co-defendants has been delayed again, as newly released details have given fresh impetus to efforts by prosecutors to disqualify Miske’s lead co-counsel, Thomas Otake and Lynn Panagakos.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

36-year-old man killed in single-vehicle crash on H-3 Freeway

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old man has died in a single-vehicle crash on the H-3 Freeway on Sunday. The incident happened around 6:50 p.m., west of the Kamehameha Highway off-ramp in the Kaneohe area. Officials said the man was speeding eastbound on the H-3 Freeway when the vehicle lost control...
KANEOHE, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

3 women seriously injured when car plows into Pizza Hut at Waianae Mall

A 36-year-old who was reported missing last week and later found dead in a Waikele apartment had been strangled and bound, Honolulu police said in a news conference Monday. Midday Newscast: Family, friends remember sports broadcaster Jim Leahey. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Watch “This is Now,” live from the...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Woman accused of attacking TheBus driver after confrontation over fare payment

KAPOLEI, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 29-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly attacking a bus driver, Wednesday night, after being confronted about not paying her fare. The incident happened around 6 p.m. in the 800 block of Haumea Street in Kapolei. According to a spokesperson with TheBus, the driver saw a woman get onto the bus without paying.
KAPOLEI, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

3 women seriously injured after car plows into eatery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three women are in serious condition after a car plowed into a Pizza Hut at Waianae Mall on Monday. It happened just after midnight. Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling westbound on Farrington Highway when it lost control, jumping the curb and slamming into the Pizza Hut.
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Early-morning crash in Makiki leaves 1 person dead

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are investigating a fatal crash in Makiki early Saturday. The crash happened about 2:30 a.m. at the intersection of Prospect and Alapai streets. The Honolulu Fire Department said two SUVs were involved and that one slammed into a tree, apparently after losing control. The driver...
HONOLULU, HI
KITV.com

Man, 36, killed in rollover crash on H-3 Freeway near Kaneohe

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KITV4) -- A 36-year-old man was killed in a single-car rollover crash on the H-3 Freeway near Kaneohe, Sunday night. The deadly crash happened just before 7 p.m. on the eastbound side of the H-3, just west of the Kamehameha Highway off ramp.
KANEOHE, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy