New video shows intensity of tornado that swept through Spalding County earlier this month
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office has released new video of one of the several tornadoes that ripped through the area earlier this month. The sheriff released dashcam video of one of the storms that ravaged Spalding County near the intersection of Highway 16 West and McDonough Road.
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Lilith likes to talk, loves attention, and fears nothing. Call the Humane Society of Cobb County if you'd like to learn more about adopting Lilith.
Missing in Georgia: Investigators searching for 16-year-old girl who never returned home from school
COVINGTON, Ga. — Above video: Your Monday headlines. Investigators in Georgia are asking the public's help finding a 16-year-old girl. The Newton County Sheriff's Office says Imani Gooden did not return home from school on Friday, January 27. Imani is described as 5 feet 4 inches, 125 pounds with...
Don't Let a Georgia Dingo Eat Your (Fur) Baby! Follow These Tips for Pet and Human Safety in Southern Coyote Season
As evidenced by the howling often heard at night around Marietta and West Cobb County, the coyote population in Georgia continues to grow in both rural and urban areas. According to the Wildlifeboss.com, Georgia's coyote population is nearing 100,000 animals -- despite well-publicized and controversial programs in recent years to control or reduce the population of the "song dog."
DeKalb County animal shelter continues push for adoptions as euthanasia deadline approaches
The LifeLine Animal Project provided an update this week as efforts to find homes for at least 150 dogs in DeKalb County continue. On Jan. 24th, LifeLine said 150 dogs at the DeKalb County shelter needed to find homes in the next seven days, or they would have to be euthanized due to the lack of space in the shelter.
Decatur animal shelter, JCPenney team up to help senior dogs find forever homes
DECATUR, Ga. - A picture can say a thousand words, so when it matters most, you want to make sure it's a good one. That's why some dogs looking for a forever home are getting professional glamour shots to help show off their good side and get a good home.
Crash, debris block multiple lanes on I-675 SB in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — Multiple lanes of I-675 southbound were shut down Monday morning past Forest Parkway due to a wreck and debris in the road. The wreck was first spotted around 4:30 a.m. and has since been cleared. So far, there is no word on any injuries. Download...
Still no trace of Gwinnett County teen missing since July 2022
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Gwinnett Police Department needs the public’s help finding 16-year-old Susana Morales. Morales was last seen leaving her home on Santa Anna Drive in Norcross on July 26, 2022, wearing light blue jeans, a yellow spaghetti-strapped shirt, and white Crocs. Morales is a...
High schooler breaks teacher’s leg during attack in Rockdale County classroom
ROCKDALE, Ga. — A Rockdale County high school student will face criminal charges after attacking her teacher inside a classroom. Channel 2′s Tyisha Fernandes was at Heritage High School on Friday where a ninth grader was caught on camera getting into an argument with her teacher and attacking her.
Atlanta mayor launches 'Year of the Youth' initiative to keep children safe from crime
ADAMSVILLE, Georgia — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced he is launching a new initiative, aimed at making sure kids in the community have all the resources they need to succeed. He's calling the project the Year of the Youth, and the city has pulled in a number of partners...
Gwinnett County teachers leaving their jobs at one of the highest rates in the state
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga — Gwinnett County teachers have some of the highest turnover rates in the state,. More than 13% of teachers left the district or moved to other schools. This rate is 4% higher than the Georgia average. Cathy Hardin, human resources officer at Gwinnett County Schools Chief...
Cousin of 13-year-old killed in shooting near skating rink to start non-profit in his honor
DULUTH, Ga. — A family member of Deshon DuBose, a teenage boy shot and killed after enjoying a night of skating with friends, is turning the tragedy into action in hopes of reducing gun violence. She's known as "Trap the Barber," and T'Naya Hoover plans on combining her love...
'It's devastating for the community' | Local doctors weigh in on preventing youth gun violence
ATLANTA — Gun violence is the leading cause of death for kids and teens in the United States surpassing car accidents, drug overdoses and cancer, according to a New England Journal of Medicine study. For the team at Children's Healthcare of Atlanta, losing a child to gun violence hits...
Georgia families who've lost loved ones at hands of law enforcement call for police reform
ATLANTA — It was a gloomy Monday in Atlanta -- but nevertheless, Jimmy Hill went to the Capitol in hopes that lawmakers can see some of the pain he's been enduring over the last few years. Hill was not alone. Families whose loved ones have lost their lives at...
Fatal shooting investigation underway in Fulton County
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An investigation is underway after a person was shot and killed in Fulton County Saturday afternoon. According to the Atlanta Police Department, officers responded to a person shot call on 3900 Jonesboro Road around 3:45 p.m. This is an active investigation and there is...
FEMA disaster recovery centers in Spalding, Henry, Butts counties | What to know
SPALDING COUNTY, Ga. — Several federal disaster assistance centers have opened in Georgia counties hardest hit by a tornado outbreak earlier this month. FEMA is now providing one-on-one assistance to people directly impacted by the Jan. 12 severe storms. People who can't make it to the center can also...
Father found dead following fire at Stonecrest apartment complex, mother, 5-year-old saved
STONECREST, Ga. — A father was found dead inside a Stonecrest apartment after a fire broke out at the complex early on Friday, according to DeKalb Fire. The department said it happened at the Creekside Apartment Homes on Turnberry Place around 5:20 a.m. A mother and 5-year-old were inside...
