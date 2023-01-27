Read full article on original website
WGAL
Lancaster police hope surveillance video will help lead to arrest in quadruple shooting outside McDonald's
LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster police spent the weekend collecting more video surveillance after four people were shot outside a McDonald's last week. "It's a really unfortunate situation that so many people were injured," Lt. Glenn Stoltzfus said. Police said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. Thursday after a fight...
WGAL
Police: Man pointed gun at employees at former workplace in Lancaster County
MOUNT JOY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — UPDATE: A man wanted for pulling a gun at a restaurant in Lancaster County where he used to work has been taken into custody. Northwest Regional police said Julian Knight, 20, was arrested. Police said Knight went into the Wendy's on South Market Street...
WGAL
Harrisburg councilman has armed confrontation with would-be burglar
A Harrisburg councilman had an armed confrontation with a potential burglar at his nonprofit over the weekend, and it was caught on camera. Now Ralph Rodriguez is trying to help the young man after they connected through social media. Rodriguez said he's trying to create a positive outcome to the...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police capture suspect in double stabbing
SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a man wanted in a double stabbing has been captured. PSP said Robert Lee Suders, 42, stabbed two people with a knife on Friday night and stole one victim's vehicle in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County. Monday morning, Pa. State...
abc27.com
Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment
UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
Ex-Wendy's Employee Pulls Gun On Former Co-Workers In Mt. Joy, Police Say
A former Wendy's employee experiencing homelessness got into a fight with his former co-workers and pulled a gun, authorities say. Julian Knight, 20, was arrested on Monday, Jan. 30, according to Northwest Regional police. On Sunday, Knight had gone to the restaurant where he used to work located at 1660...
Camp Hill Man Threatens Two 'Shoot Up' Police Station In Enola, Authorities Say
A 26-year-old Camp Hill man threatened to "kill police officers" and "shoot up" a police station in Enola, authorities say. East Pennsboro Township police were called to a report of "a male yelling and was possibly breaking into a house" in the 100 block of Sherwood Circle, Enola on January 26, around 7:32 p.m., according to a release by the department.
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police release name of woman killed in fire in Berks County
ALSACE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have released the name of a woman killed in a fire last week in Berks County. The fire happened around 4:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 25, at 124 Magnolia Lane in Alsace Township. "There was heavy fire upon arrival of the first...
lebtown.com
Blotter: Criminal mischief, sale and transfer of firearms, hit-and-run crash
Vehicle Accident – At 7:39 p.m. Jan. 21, a 2009 Honda Odyssey driven by a 35-year-old Lebanon man, accompanied by a 15-year-old Lebanon female and a 12-year-old Lebanon male, was traveling north on SR 343, south of its intersection with Freeport Road, and struck a deer in the road. The Honda exited the road to the left shoulder, struck an embankment, and overturned before coming to a rest in the south lane of SR 343. The Honda sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Motter’s Towing. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported. Fredericksburg Fire Department and Myerstown EMS assisted on the scene.
local21news.com
Burglar identified but still not found in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are looking for an alleged burglar who is being charged with a felony in Manheim Borough. According to Manheim Borough Police, an area resident had called officers on Jan. 23 at 3:47 p.m. for a burglary that happened on E. Logan Ave. After...
lebtown.com
Bret Fisher named Lebanon city police chief; Eric Sims promoted to captain
Lebanon City Police Captain Bret Fisher was officially named chief of the force in a press conference at Lebanon City Hall on Friday, Jan. 27. Fisher had been acting chief since the retirement of former chief Todd Breiner in October 2022. Fisher has been with the force for 25 years.
WGAL
Police: Four victims hospitalized after shooting at Lancaster McDonald's
Lancaster City Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night at a McDonald's. The shots were fired around 9:20 p.m. at the McDonald's on the 500 block of North Franklin Street. The restaurant is near McCaskey High School. UPDATE: Friday morning, police released new information, saying that four shooting...
WGAL
Family dead in double homicide-suicide, shooting at McDonald's, soaring PPL bills - some of this week's top stories
A family dies in a double homicide-suicide, four people are wounded in a shooting at a McDonald's, and PPL bills are doubling or tripling: these were some of the most-watched stories on WGAL.com this week. 3 family members found dead in backyard of York County home. A man, woman and...
Vehicle crashes into juvenile riding bicycle on Cumberland County road: police
A juvenile bicyclist was injured in a Monday morning crash in Lower Allen Township, police said. Police said the juvenile — whose age and gender were not immediately available — was hit by a car between 7–7:30 a.m. while riding a bike in the area of Carlisle Road and the Interstate 83 south on-ramp.
abc27.com
Lancaster County police looking for alleged tire slasher
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who allegedly slashed tires on two separate occasions in Warwick Township. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police (NLCRPD), officers are investigating two incidents of tire slashing in the township. On Thursday, Jan. 26, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Oak Street for vandalism to a vehicle.
Mother of 5 killed in Tredyffrin Township, Pa. head-on crash
A Pennsville, New Jersey mother of five was killed in a head-on crash in Chester County, Pennsylvania.
Fire breaks out at Mulberry Street encampment
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A fire broke out at a fortified encampment in Harrisburg over the weekend. Firefighters began battling the blaze under the Mulberry Street Bridge around 2 p.m. on Jan. 28. Crews operated for about 45 minutes. The fire came a week after the city ordered residents to...
WGAL
Man wanted in York shooting arrested in Connecticut
A man wanted for a shooting in York last month was taken into custody in Connecticut. York City Police say Isaac Ramos-Perez was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals. According to police, Ramos-Perez is wanted for the Dec. 22 shooting of two people in the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street.
Daily Local News
Crime in Chester County down 10 percent in past 3 years, records show
WEST CHESTER — Homicides in Chester County in 2023 involved incidents of domestic violence that escalated to the point of death, a review of records show. Although county Coroner Sophia Garcia-Jackson listed the number as a dozen, however four of those homicides occurred elsewhere. District Attorney Deb Ryan specified that there were five homicide cases in the county, with eight victims. In some case, the alleged perpetrator committed suicide after the killings.
Pedestrian dies days after Dauphin County crash
A 39-year-old man hit Friday while crossing Route 322 in Swatara Township has since died, police said. Pritesh Patel, of Palmyra, was leaving the Speedway convenience store at the Mushroom Hill Road intersection — crossing north across 322 toward Walmart — when an eastbound vehicle hit him around 6:15 p.m., according to Lt. Timothy Shatto.
