WGAL

Harrisburg councilman has armed confrontation with would-be burglar

A Harrisburg councilman had an armed confrontation with a potential burglar at his nonprofit over the weekend, and it was caught on camera. Now Ralph Rodriguez is trying to help the young man after they connected through social media. Rodriguez said he's trying to create a positive outcome to the...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Pennsylvania State Police capture suspect in double stabbing

SOUTH MIDDLETON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police said a man wanted in a double stabbing has been captured. PSP said Robert Lee Suders, 42, stabbed two people with a knife on Friday night and stole one victim's vehicle in South Middleton Township, Cumberland County. Monday morning, Pa. State...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Cat injured after shooting outside Dauphin County apartment

UPPER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police say a cat was injured after an individual shot in the direction of an occupied apartment building. On January 28 State Police in Lykens responded to a feral cat being shot by an unknown object. The cat was treated by...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
lebtown.com

Blotter: Criminal mischief, sale and transfer of firearms, hit-and-run crash

Vehicle Accident – At 7:39 p.m. Jan. 21, a 2009 Honda Odyssey driven by a 35-year-old Lebanon man, accompanied by a 15-year-old Lebanon female and a 12-year-old Lebanon male, was traveling north on SR 343, south of its intersection with Freeport Road, and struck a deer in the road. The Honda exited the road to the left shoulder, struck an embankment, and overturned before coming to a rest in the south lane of SR 343. The Honda sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene by Motter’s Towing. All occupants were wearing their seatbelts at the time of the crash, and no injuries were reported. Fredericksburg Fire Department and Myerstown EMS assisted on the scene.
LEBANON, PA
local21news.com

Burglar identified but still not found in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Authorities are looking for an alleged burglar who is being charged with a felony in Manheim Borough. According to Manheim Borough Police, an area resident had called officers on Jan. 23 at 3:47 p.m. for a burglary that happened on E. Logan Ave. After...
WGAL

Police: Four victims hospitalized after shooting at Lancaster McDonald's

Lancaster City Police are investigating a shooting that happened Thursday night at a McDonald's. The shots were fired around 9:20 p.m. at the McDonald's on the 500 block of North Franklin Street. The restaurant is near McCaskey High School. UPDATE: Friday morning, police released new information, saying that four shooting...
LANCASTER, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster County police looking for alleged tire slasher

WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — Police in Lancaster County are looking for the person who allegedly slashed tires on two separate occasions in Warwick Township. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police (NLCRPD), officers are investigating two incidents of tire slashing in the township. On Thursday, Jan. 26, officers were dispatched to the 300 block of North Oak Street for vandalism to a vehicle.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
FOX 43

Fire breaks out at Mulberry Street encampment

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A fire broke out at a fortified encampment in Harrisburg over the weekend. Firefighters began battling the blaze under the Mulberry Street Bridge around 2 p.m. on Jan. 28. Crews operated for about 45 minutes. The fire came a week after the city ordered residents to...
HARRISBURG, PA
WGAL

Man wanted in York shooting arrested in Connecticut

A man wanted for a shooting in York last month was taken into custody in Connecticut. York City Police say Isaac Ramos-Perez was taken into custody Friday by U.S. Marshals. According to police, Ramos-Perez is wanted for the Dec. 22 shooting of two people in the 400 block of West Philadelphia Street.
YORK, PA
Daily Local News

Crime in Chester County down 10 percent in past 3 years, records show

WEST CHESTER — Homicides in Chester County in 2023 involved incidents of domestic violence that escalated to the point of death, a review of records show. Although county Coroner Sophia Garcia-Jackson listed the number as a dozen, however four of those homicides occurred elsewhere. District Attorney Deb Ryan specified that there were five homicide cases in the county, with eight victims. In some case, the alleged perpetrator committed suicide after the killings.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Pedestrian dies days after Dauphin County crash

A 39-year-old man hit Friday while crossing Route 322 in Swatara Township has since died, police said. Pritesh Patel, of Palmyra, was leaving the Speedway convenience store at the Mushroom Hill Road intersection — crossing north across 322 toward Walmart — when an eastbound vehicle hit him around 6:15 p.m., according to Lt. Timothy Shatto.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA

