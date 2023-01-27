Read full article on original website
Kan. woman, 9-month-old injured in crash with police SUV
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an injury accident involving a Wichita Police Department vehicle. Just before 11:50p.m. Sunday, a 2020 Ford Explorer driven by Officer Mario Ocon, 22 of Wichita and Officer Brennan A. Harris, 31, Goddard, were westbound on 13th Street North responding with their emergency lights and sirens activated to assist officers in a vehicle pursuit in Central Wichita, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol.
California couple accused of attempting to sell meth in Kansas
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A federal grand jury in Wichita returned an indictment charging two people with transporting methamphetamine across state lines. According to court documents, Orlando Payan-Parra, 39, and Erika Cardona-Carrizales, 43, both of Coachella, California, are charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of interstate and foreign travel or transportation in air of racketing enterprises.
Wanted Kansas felon jailed after chase, fatal crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a fatal chase and crash and have a suspect in custody. Just before 5:30 a.m. Saturday, deputies attempted to stop a Hyundia Elantra for alleged traffic infractions on Kellogg Drive, according to Sheriff's Lt. Nathan Gibbs. The driver of the vehicle Harry Rediker 22, Wichita, failed to stop and fled from deputies.
Driver who fled from police dies from injuries in Kan. crash
SEDGWICK COUNTY —The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash after a driver fled from police. On Thursday morning, police were in the area of Hydraulic and Wassal in Wichita following up on information regarding a vehicle that had been involved in several larcenies in the Wichita area, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
Couple charged after 2-year-old shot mother in the foot
SEDGWICK COUNTY —A Kansas couple accused in connection with a shooting involving a toddler made their first court appearance on Friday. Kianna Nweji, 22, and Marlon M. Jones, 25, were charged with aggravated endangering a child, according to the Sedgwick County District Attorney's office. Just after 11:30a.m. Jan. 12,...
Six hospitalized after violent weekend of gunfire in Wichita
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating several shootings including two at Wichita night spots that occurred over the weekend. Just after 11:30p.m. Saturday, police patrolling the parking lot of Onyx Night Club, at 10001 E Kellogg Drive when several gunshots were fired inside the Night Club. Officers ran...
Police: Kan. woman shot 3 innocent bystanders during bar fight
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a shooting that. Just before 1a.m. Saturday, police were on patrol in the Old Town area of Wichita when they heard multiple gunshots coming from inside Rock Island Live at 101 N. Rock Island Ave, according to Officer Chad Ditch. As officers...
Kan. deputy wounded in officer-shooting released from hospital
FORD COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), and the Ford County Sheriff’s Office updated the condition of the deputy who remained hospitalized in Wichita after a fatal officer-involved shooting Monday in Dodge City. The deputy from the Ford County Sheriff’s Office was released from the hospital...
Two men, dog rescued after boat overturns on Kansas lake
RENO COUNTY — Two people and a dog were rescued from Cheney Lake Saturday morning after their boat turned over. According to Reno County Emergency Management, just after 6 a.m., Reno County Fire District 9 was dispatched to a boat that capsized on Cheney Lake while the occupants were hunting.
Employee tied up during armed robbery of Kan. long term care home
SEDGWICK COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating an armed robbery and asking the public for help with information. Just before 5 a.m. Wednesday, police responded to an armed robbery call at a longterm care home in the 600 block of S. Maize Court in Wichita, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
🎥Kan. law enforcement respond to police video that stuns the nation
SEDGWICK COUNTY— Protesters and police unions around the country are condemning Memphis police after the public release of video showing five officers savagely beating Tyre Nichols, who later died. Wichita Police Chief Joe Sullivan and the Sedgwick County Sheriff's Department released statement's condemning the violence. Sullivan wrote, "By now...
Kan. high school evacuated after student found with grenade
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities and USD 259 are investigating a student brought a grenade to school. Just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday, a student reported seeing an image on Snapchat of another student having a grenade at Derby High School, 920 Rock Road in Derby, according to the school district's social media page.
Recently released Kansas inmate accused of two robberies
RENO COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a 28-year-old Kansas man with a history of crime on new charges. Just before 9p.m. Tuesday, police responded to the Jimmy Johns at 900 East 30th Suite B in Hutchinson, according to a media release. Employees reported that a man who attempted...
Rape arrest: Kansas felon caught with 13-year-old at motel
SEDGWICK COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating an alleged child sex crime and have arrested a Kansas felon. Just before 12:30 a.m. on Tuesday, a 36-year-old woman reported to police that a 13-year-old was at a motel in the 2300 block of S. Broadway with a man identified as 37-year-old Lorenzo Gary, according to Officer Trevor Macy.
