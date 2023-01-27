Read full article on original website
Popculture
King Charles Makes Royal's Ban From Buckingham Palace Official Ahead of Coronation
It turns out the rumors are true and King Charles III is dropping the hammer on his fellow royals who have stepped away from their official duties. For one specific member of The Royal Family, this means that their welcome at Buckingham Palace is no longer valid. Top product in...
Popculture
'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died
That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Marconews.com
Annie Wersching, '24' actor and Tess in 'The Last of Us' video game, dies at 45
Actress Annie Wersching, best known for her roles on "24," "Bosch" and "Timeless," has died. She was 45. Wersching died Sunday in Los Angeles following a battle with cancer, a publicist for the actress confirmed to USA TODAY. The type of cancer was not specified. Wesching's husband, actor and comedian...
Marconews.com
Pamela Anderson's revealing memoir, Colleen Hoover's 'Heart Bones': 5 new books this week
In search of something good to read? USA TODAY's Barbara VanDenburgh scopes out the shelves for this week’s hottest new book releases. All titles are on sale Tuesday unless otherwise noted. For more must-read book recommendations, check out the January pick for USA TODAY's Book Club, Prince Harry's mega-bestselling...
Marconews.com
'Avatar: The Way of Water' flies past 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens' in all-time box office
“Avatar: The Way of Water” claimed the No. 1 spot on the domestic box-office charts for a seventh weekend in a row with an additional $15.7 million, according to studio estimates on Sunday. It was a quiet weekend overall, notable mostly for the Hindi language blockbuster “Pathaan” that broke...
Marconews.com
Tom Verlaine, guitarist and co-founder of influential band Television, dies at 73
NEW YORK – Tom Verlaine, guitarist and co-founder of the seminal proto-punk band Television who influenced many bands while playing at ultra-cool downtown New York music venue CBGB alongside the Ramones, Patti Smith and Talking Heads, has died. He was 73. He died Saturday in New York City, surrounded...
Marconews.com
Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday in original ‘Addams Family’ series, dies at 64
Lisa Loring, best known to play Wednesday Addams in the original 1960s sitcom "The Addams Family," has died, her agent said. Loring's agent, Chris Carbaugh of C and V Promotions, confirmed to USA TODAY Loring died on Saturday surrounded by her family. "Lisa was a very loving mother, grandmother and...
Marconews.com
Jamie Lee Curtis gets career achievement honor at AARP Awards: 'I really like being a grown-up'
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. – On the heels of her first Oscar nomination for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," Jamie Lee Curtis was honored Saturday at the AARP Movies for Grownups Awards with a career achievement honor and lauded by her peers for her milestone. At 64, Curtis is a...
Marconews.com
'24,' 'Star Trek: Picard' actor Annie Wersching has died at 45
Actor Annie Wersching, who appeared in many shows in her two decade career, has died after a battle with cancer, aged 45. (Jan. 30)
