ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

'That '90s Show' Confirms a Beloved 'That '70s Show' Character Died

That '70s Show lives on with That '90s Show, which picks up almost 20 years after the original show ended. Unfortunately, in that time span, a beloved character died off-screen. As noted from a couple of lines of dialog from Kitty Forman (Debra Jo Rupp), her mom, Bea Sigurdson, died between the shows' two time periods. Bea was played by the late TV icon Betty White, who died on Dec. 31, 2021, in four memorable episodes of the original show.
Marconews.com

Lisa Loring, who played Wednesday in original ‘Addams Family’ series, dies at 64

Lisa Loring, best known to play Wednesday Addams in the original 1960s sitcom "The Addams Family," has died, her agent said. Loring's agent, Chris Carbaugh of C and V Promotions, confirmed to USA TODAY Loring died on Saturday surrounded by her family. "Lisa was a very loving mother, grandmother and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy