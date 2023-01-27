ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapolei, HI

After days of rain, Windward Oahu residents hope for drier weather

HONOLULU, HI
HONOLULU, HI
Jim Leahey, the voice of UH sports for six decades, dies at 80

HONOLULU, HI
NOAA crews respond to beached whale on Kauai

Nami Kaze in Honolulu is considered for Best New Restaurant at the James Beard Culinary Awards. Eleven Hawaii chefs and restaurants have been named semifinalists for the prestigious James Beard Culinary Awards. Lt. Gov. Luke visits students at Ke Kula O Nawahi Kalani Opuu Iki Laboratory Charter School. Updated: 2...
HONOLULU, HI
A new development offers affordable land for small farms on the North Shore

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A new development offers affordable land for small farms on Oahu’s North Shore. Developer Peter Savio is launching a new agricultural project called “Orchard Plantation,” which provides 155 acres of Waialua orchard land. Orchard Plantation will be a fee-simple, organic and non-organic agricultural project...
WAIALUA, HI
3 women seriously injured after car plows into eatery

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Three women are in serious condition after a car plowed into a Pizza Hut at Waianae Mall on Monday. It happened just after midnight. Witnesses said the vehicle was traveling westbound on Farrington Highway when it lost control, jumping the curb and slamming into the Pizza Hut.
HONOLULU, HI
31-year-old man critically injured in early-morning Kona traffic collision

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - An early-morning crash in North Kona left a man in his 30′s critically injured, said Hawaii Island Police. Traffic investigators with the Hawaii Island Police Department said the incident happened on Queen Ka’ahumanu Highway, near the Henry Street intersection, around 2 a.m. Sunday. A 31-year-old...
HONOLULU, HI
HPD: Missing 36-year-old woman found dead in Waikele was bound, strangled

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A 36-year-old woman who was reported missing last week and later found dead in a Waikele apartment had been bound and strangled, Honolulu police said in a news conference Monday. Johnalynn Ilae’s body was discovered about noon Saturday in a Waikele apartment building. HPD Lt. Deena...
HONOLULU, HI
Annalisa Tries: Best dishes at Nami Kaze in Honolulu

HONOLULU, HI
Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua calls for more accountability of child predators

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A recent online child sex string led to the arrest of 13 Oahu men, four of whom were active duty military members. Nonprofit Ho’ola Na Pua founder and president Jessica Munoz joined Sunrise Weekends to talk about support and services for human trafficking survivors and calls for more accountability of child predators.
HAWAII STATE
Missing McCully woman's body found

HONOLULU, HI

