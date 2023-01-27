Read full article on original website
Related
Did a Colorado Chain of Dispensaries Just Run Out of Weed?
In the legal marijuana industry, there are all kinds of obstacles that dispensaries face in order to remain not just legal, but at the end of the day, open altogether. One misstep could prove to be fatal to a dispensary's business and license loss is something that these types of businesses have to try to avoid consistently.
EDITORIAL: Is the rush to Colorado over?
For at least the past 30 years, Colorado ranked among the most desirable destinations for people looking for peace, tranquility, safety and some of nature’s most extraordinary beauty. The attraction has worn off, and that should tell leadership something is wrong. State demographers report Colorado’s population growth is coming to a screeching halt. In 2015, nearly 58,000 people migrated to our state. In 2021, the number was less than 15,000. ...
Is This Really The Dirtiest City In Colorado? Survey Says Yes
Colorado has four cities in the top 100 dirtiest cities in America with one of them being in Northern Colorado. Is the first Colorado city they ranked on their list really the "dirtiest" city in our state?. What Is The Dirtiest City In Colorado?. Living in bigger cities means you're...
A Known Active Cult in Colorado is Accused of Terrible Things
It may come as a surprise to find out that a notorious, real-life cult is still around after being accused and investigated for terrible things, but it's likely even more shocking to find out that the cult operates right here in Colorado. In fact, you may have patronized one of their multiple businesses in the state and not even have known it.
coloradosun.com
Troubling surge of poaching cases in Colorado has wildlife officers trying to keep up
On the opening morning of Colorado’s rifle pronghorn season in October, one of many hunters roaming the undulating, wide-open terrain in Eleven Mile State Park near Hartsel witnessed a series of events he found troubling — and possibly evidence of a crime. First, he noticed two people stalking...
Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools
Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students. The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AMAIR CARE COLORADO: Closed TodayASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AMAURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hourAXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hoursBENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote LearningCANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hourDENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AMELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hoursESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursHUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AMJEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursLOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed TodayMULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AMST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hoursSTEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hourVANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus onlySee the full closings list.
This Popular Colorado Restaurant Closed Its Doors On Another Location
A popular Colorado homestyle restaurant has closed down another local location. Only eight locations remain across Colorado as of now. How long will those last?. Popular Colorado Restaurant Chain Closes Another Location. 2023 is off to an interesting start as far as business owners are concerned. Popular restaurants and businesses...
Meth contamination in libraries is tip of the iceberg, experts say
Meth contamination forced three Denver area libraries to close in the last two months, but they're not the only public spaces experiencing the kind of substance abuse that poses a health hazard to unsuspecting Coloradans. Drug contamination is increasingly becoming a pernicious problem in the state — so much so...
Colorado witness reports fast-moving object was cigar-shaped
A Colorado witness at Westcliffe reported watching a fast-moving, cigar-shaped object cross the sky at 4:42 p.m. on December 17, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
Dog Found in Colorado After Being Stolen in Texas 3 Years Ago
We can only imagine the sense of overwhelming joy, relief, and closure one Texas dog owner is feeling after getting a call that their stolen dog has been found. Three years after a Rotweiller went missing from a Texas backyard, the dog was found by a few caring people concerned for the pooch that was out running near Highway 36.
Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps
COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
Colorado residents will see one-time payment up to $1,500 this week
Here's some great news if you are a taxpayer in Colorado. You are likely eligible to receive between $750 and $1,500 of dollars from the state of Colorado as a tax refund and you'll be receiving it in the next two weeks. The goal of this program is to help provide some inflation relief for Coloradans. Here are the details: Colorado Cash Back (Senate Bill 22-233) residents who filed a 2021 DR 0104 by October 17, 2022, will receive a refund by January 31, 2023.
4 Amazing Steakhouses in Colorado
If you live in Colorado and you love trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouse in Colorado that are well-known for their food and service, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely add them to your list and give them a try.
KKTV
Serious semi crash forces closure for part of I-70 in Colorado on Monday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A safety closure was put in place on Monday along I-70 in Colorado because of a crash involving at least one semi. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) announced the closure just before 1:30 p.m. for the Glenwood Canyon area. The closure is in place between Dotsero and Glenwood Springs and is expected to last until Tuesday.
9News
This winter snow cover in Colorado helps reveal "snow holes"
PUEBLO, Colo. — 59.7% of the country was covered with snow on Thursday. That’s the most snow cover in a single day so far this winter. That total had dropped down to 48.7% by Saturday but there is another big storm that could bring more snow deep into the southern part of the country this week.
KKTV
MISSING: Reward offered for man who was reported missing in Colorado
FLORENCE, Colo. (KKTV) - A reward is being offered tied to a missing man in Colorado. The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office shared a missing person poster from the Fremont County Crime Stoppers featuring 59-year-old Jeff Scott Loeber. According to the poster, Loeber was reported missing in the Florence area on July 20. The poster adds Jeff is considered an at-risk adult and walks with a ‘noticeable” limp.
KKTV
New study by Colorado researchers found that cannabis is not a gateway drug
The largest employer in Pueblo and the largest health system in the state of Colorado are now one step closer to a merger. Call 719-444-7000 with info on the suspect. Video from CSPD. Updated: 5 hours ago. Colorado State Patrol reminds Coloradans to slow down and be mindful in school...
Hearse carrying body for donation slides off I-70 in Colorado
As Summit Fire and EMS said, "OK, file this one under: 'You'll never believe it.'"
These Snarky Colorado Signs Catch the Eye of People Passing By
Those passing through Colorado often stop to take in the sights of majestic mountains, unique wildlife, or scenic forests. But sometimes it's the little things that catch our attention along the side of the road that are most worth pulling off for. Some of the snarky signs situated throughout the...
Adorable Colorado Bear Smiles And Waves at Wildlife Camera
In case you're in the need of a smile, you'll love this adorable Colorado bear striking a pose for this wildlife camera in Boulder. Some people despise taking pictures regardless of what the picture is for. How many Facebook friends do you have right now with profile pictures that aren't of them because they don't like the pictures they take? More than you might think, go look. Most animals don't like to get pictures taken either. Or maybe they do, but they don't stay still long enough to take them, so they're all just a blur. One local bear in Colorado though was getting ready for Madonna's Colorado concert later this year and was striking a serious pose... You've got to see this cuteness.
Power 102.9 NoCo
Windsor, CO
26K+
Followers
10K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT
Power 102.9 plays the best hip hop and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Fort Collins, Colorado. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0