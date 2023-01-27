Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Super Bowl 57 will be the first to feature two Black starting quarterbacks in NFL historyJalyn SmootKansas City, MO
7 of the Creepiest Abandoned Places in KansasTravel MavenKansas State
Kansas City Royals Bring Back Cy Young Award WinnerOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Kansas City Chiefs Superstar Suffers Injury In PracticeOnlyHomersKansas City, MO
Exploring Gardner Mountain in Lake TahoeTammy EminethGardner, KS
Related
KCTV 5
KCK Police investigating homicide from Jan. 22
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Detectives with the Kansas City Kansas Police Department are investigating a Jan. 22 homicide that took place during an attempted burglary. According to police, a resident called KCKPD shortly after midnight on Sunday Jan. 22, to report intruders at their home. During that conversation, the homeowner reported that another person at the house fired a weapon, striking one of the suspects. Upon arrival, officers found the individual who had been shot dead.
KCTV 5
Death of woman found in hotel under investigation by Olathe police
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The death of a woman at a hotel is under investigation by Olathe Police. Officers were called to a hotel in the 206000 block of West 151st Street on Sunday at 11:56 a.m. to do a welfare check after a hotel guest failed to check out of the hotel.
KMBC.com
KCPD finds 20-year-old shot to death in a vehicle overnight
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight Sunday in Kansas City. Just before one a.m., officers were alerted to the sound of gunfire in the area of Meyer Blvd. and Swope Pkwy. Upon arrival, KCPD began canvassing the area...
Man found shot dead in vehicle overnight in Kansas City
A man was found shot dead in a vehicle overnight Monday near east 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue in Kansas City, Missouri.
KCTV 5
Person gunned down in car at 55th and Cleveland in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was shot to death inside a vehicle in Kansas City early Monday morning. No one is in custody. Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a shots-fired call near Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway. They canvassed the area and found a vehicle with a gunshot victim inside just north of 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Officers called emergency medical crews, who declared the victim dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KCPD investigating fatal shooting at 55th, Swope Parkway
Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating a fatal shooting near 55th and Swope Parkway. Police say officers were called to the area around 1 a.m. Monday.
Kansas City police find body in man’s car after towing it
Adam “A.J.” Blackstock Jr.'s death is being investigated as a homicide, according to The Kansas City Star.
Three in custody after Kan. drive-by shooting investigation
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of drive by shootings and have three in custody. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Criminal investigations Bureau served multiple search warrants in reference to a drive by shooting, with property damage only, which occurred in the 600 block of SE Lawrence.
Resident guns down alleged burglar inside KCK home, police say
A man was gunned down after allegedly breaking into a home on Jan. 22, the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department announced Monday.
Homicide investigation: 48-year-old dead at Kan. home
SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just before 9:30a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a medical emergency in the 400 Block of SW Tyler Street, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. First responders found one victim, later identified as 48-year-old Jeremy Neal...
Kansas City police search for missing 14-year-old girl
Police said 14-year-old Lily Launer has not been seen since she left school around 3 p.m. in the area of Barry Road and Congress Avenue.
KCTV 5
Shooting victim found dead in street on Friday afternoon
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after a shooting left a man dead in the street on Friday afternoon. Officers received a call at 1 p.m. about a shooting in the 2100 block of E. 24th Terrace, just west of Brooklyn Avenue. When officers arrived,...
WIBW
Westwood woman hospitalized after vehicle rolls over KC interstate guardrail
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Westwood is in the hospital after the vehicle she was driving rolled over a guardrail along a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, emergency crews were called to the area of southbound I-635 and Orville Ave. with reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
Kan. man sentenced for crash that killed recent law school graduate
KANSAS CITY —A judge sentenced a Kansas man to prison in connection with the June 2022 fatal crash at 75th and Ward Parkway that the defendant caused while driving intoxicated, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Zachary J. Zorich, 31, Prairie Village, earlier pleaded guilty to the...
Pickup driver dies in fiery crash near Ottawa
Franklin County Sheriff's deputies are investigating after the driver of a pickup lost control and crashed east of Ottawa.
WIBW
Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in
CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman from Topeka and one from Eureka are both behind bars on the same seven accusations after they were allegedly caught breaking into an abandoned rural Kansas school building. KVOE reports that Kathryn Laine Culbert, 25, of Eureka and Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of...
Sheriff: Kan. woman was selling meth, had stolen property in car
JACKSON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug and theft allegations. Just before 10a.m. Friday, a sheriff’s Deputy stopped a Ford Fusion for a traffic infraction near 142nd and U.S. Highway 75, according to Sheriff Tim Morse. The driver was found to have a suspended...
kttn.com
Six year old boy injured in crash on Highway 10; one driver arrested on DWI allegation
A six-year-old Richmond boy received minor injuries when the car he was in was struck from behind by another car in western Ray County. The boy, who was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Jamie Pennington of Richmond, refused treatment. Pennington was not reported hurt. The driver of the other car, 24-year-old Carina Silverio-Davis of Kansas City, received no injuries during the crash.
KCTV 5
Man and woman shot inside Kansas City home; multiple persons of interest
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was killed and a woman shot early Friday morning inside a Kansas City home, leading police to take several persons of interest into custody to figure out what happened. Officers arrived around 12:30 a.m. to a house on Chestnut Avenue at East 34th...
Man on fire in Walmart bathroom is extinguished by firefighters, Kansas officials say
He was seriously injured and rushed to a hospital, officials say.
Comments / 0