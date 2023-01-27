ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

KCTV 5

KCK Police investigating homicide from Jan. 22

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Detectives with the Kansas City Kansas Police Department are investigating a Jan. 22 homicide that took place during an attempted burglary. According to police, a resident called KCKPD shortly after midnight on Sunday Jan. 22, to report intruders at their home. During that conversation, the homeowner reported that another person at the house fired a weapon, striking one of the suspects. Upon arrival, officers found the individual who had been shot dead.
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Death of woman found in hotel under investigation by Olathe police

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - The death of a woman at a hotel is under investigation by Olathe Police. Officers were called to a hotel in the 206000 block of West 151st Street on Sunday at 11:56 a.m. to do a welfare check after a hotel guest failed to check out of the hotel.
OLATHE, KS
KMBC.com

KCPD finds 20-year-old shot to death in a vehicle overnight

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred overnight Sunday in Kansas City. Just before one a.m., officers were alerted to the sound of gunfire in the area of Meyer Blvd. and Swope Pkwy. Upon arrival, KCPD began canvassing the area...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Person gunned down in car at 55th and Cleveland in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A person was shot to death inside a vehicle in Kansas City early Monday morning. No one is in custody. Officers responded just before 1 a.m. to a shots-fired call near Meyer Boulevard and Swope Parkway. They canvassed the area and found a vehicle with a gunshot victim inside just north of 55th Street and Cleveland Avenue. Officers called emergency medical crews, who declared the victim dead at the scene, according to the Kansas City Police Department.
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Three in custody after Kan. drive-by shooting investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a series of drive by shootings and have three in custody. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Criminal investigations Bureau served multiple search warrants in reference to a drive by shooting, with property damage only, which occurred in the 600 block of SE Lawrence.
TOPEKA, KS
St. Joseph Post

Homicide investigation: 48-year-old dead at Kan. home

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a homicide at a home in Topeka. Just before 9:30a.m. Saturday, police were dispatched to a medical emergency in the 400 Block of SW Tyler Street, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. First responders found one victim, later identified as 48-year-old Jeremy Neal...
TOPEKA, KS
KCTV 5

Shooting victim found dead in street on Friday afternoon

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, police are investigating after a shooting left a man dead in the street on Friday afternoon. Officers received a call at 1 p.m. about a shooting in the 2100 block of E. 24th Terrace, just west of Brooklyn Avenue. When officers arrived,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
WIBW

Westwood woman hospitalized after vehicle rolls over KC interstate guardrail

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (WIBW) - A woman from Westwood is in the hospital after the vehicle she was driving rolled over a guardrail along a Kansas City interstate. The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just before 11:15 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 29, emergency crews were called to the area of southbound I-635 and Orville Ave. with reports of a single-vehicle rollover crash.
KANSAS CITY, KS
WIBW

Topeka, Eureka women behind bars after abandoned school break-in

CHASE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - One woman from Topeka and one from Eureka are both behind bars on the same seven accusations after they were allegedly caught breaking into an abandoned rural Kansas school building. KVOE reports that Kathryn Laine Culbert, 25, of Eureka and Jacobsen Thomas Eells, 23, of...
TOPEKA, KS
kttn.com

Six year old boy injured in crash on Highway 10; one driver arrested on DWI allegation

A six-year-old Richmond boy received minor injuries when the car he was in was struck from behind by another car in western Ray County. The boy, who was a passenger in a vehicle driven by 39-year-old Jamie Pennington of Richmond, refused treatment. Pennington was not reported hurt. The driver of the other car, 24-year-old Carina Silverio-Davis of Kansas City, received no injuries during the crash.
RAY COUNTY, MO

