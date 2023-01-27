KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - Detectives with the Kansas City Kansas Police Department are investigating a Jan. 22 homicide that took place during an attempted burglary. According to police, a resident called KCKPD shortly after midnight on Sunday Jan. 22, to report intruders at their home. During that conversation, the homeowner reported that another person at the house fired a weapon, striking one of the suspects. Upon arrival, officers found the individual who had been shot dead.

