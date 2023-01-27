Mass. reports 5,797 COVID-19 cases and 168 deaths from the past week
The seven-day average of positive test results dropped from 10.86% to 9.35%.
The Massachusetts Department of Public Health is no longer releasing daily COVID-19 reports. The following report represents seven days of data beginning Thursday, January 19.
Newly reported cases: 5,797
Total confirmed cases: 2,000,273
Newly reported deaths: 168
Total confirmed deaths: 21,826
Newly reported tests: 68,613
Total tests: 49,265,065
Percent positivity (seven-day average): 9.35%
Hospitalized patients: 863
Hospitalized patients who are fully vaccinated: 570
Hospitalized patients who are primarily hospitalized for COVID-19 related illness: 266
ICU patients: 86
Intubated patients: 28
View an interactive version of the state’s dashboard here.
