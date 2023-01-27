Read full article on original website
WKRC
Injuries reported after elementary school bus crashes in Liberty Township
LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKRC) - A school bus was involved in a crash in Liberty Township Monday afternoon. It happened at Lesourdsville West Chester Road near Millikin Road. Medics were called to the scene. According to the Butler County Sheriff's Office, a vehicle crossed the center line, striking the bus...
WKRC
Police shoot man accused of nearly striking a Wyoming officer with his vehicle
WYOMING, Ohio (WKRC) - A man is in critical condition after he was shot by police in Wyoming overnight. The Hamilton County Sheriff's Office and Wyoming Police said Wyoming officers were called to a multi-family home on Durrell near Burns for a possible burglary at 12:40 a.m. They found two...
WKRC
Police: Pair caught with stolen mail, packages during traffic stop
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two Pierce Township men are accused of stealing people's mail and packages in Montgomery. Lance Hatfield and Joshua Morgan each face five counts of theft and one count of forgery. Hatfield was pulled over Saturday night on Montgomery Road for driving with a suspended license. During the...
WKRC
Police investigating apparent homicide in North Fairmount
NORTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an apparent homicide in North Fairmount. Police received a call regarding a shooting on Pulte Street at approximately 5:20 p.m. There is currently no information regarding a victim. The investigation is ongoing.
WKRC
Police no longer looking for Wyoming woman
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police said they're no longer looking for a woman from Wyoming. Kimberly Goddard, 62, said she was going for a walk Saturday but had not returned by Sunday. Police believed she might have had a gun. Police have not released any other details.
WKRC
Man arrested after allegedly punching his 10-month-old son in the face
ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A Roselawn man was arrested after allegedly punching his 10-month-old son in the face. Martinez Payton is accused of "closed fist punching" his child two times in the face, according to a police report. Payton was charged with child endangering and domestic violence. Payton was arraigned...
WKRC
Police arrest man who allegedly led officers on high-speed chase down I-75
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - A Westwood man was arrested Saturday after, police say, he led them on a dangerous high-speed chase. According to court documents, officers tried to pull over 22-year-old Jhomari Drain on Dec. 22, but he refused to stop. He allegedly drove off from E Sharon Road, running two...
WKRC
DoorDash removes delivery man caught taking package off porch
OHIO TOWNSHIP (WKRC) - There's one less person delivering for DoorDash, after they were caught swiping a package while dropping off food. Catherine Shafer said that in the past, she's always felt that she could count on DoorDash. "Just in the last couple weeks, we've probably DoorDashed 10 times," said...
WKRC
Exotic cat sighting caught on camera in Oakley
OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - A wild rescue was caught on camera in Oakley. The video was provided by Local 12 viewer Reid Faherty. The Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter tells us this is an F1 Savannah cat. They are a massive exotic cat breed. This one apparently weighed more than 40...
WKRC
Local 12 Investigates illegal drugs being seized at Cincinnati's "hidden border"
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - It's happening every night. Smugglers flying contraband. The hidden world of air-freight; get an exclusive look on the front lines. See the astounding hiding spots and surprising destinations. Duane Pohlman investigates, Thursday at 6 p.m. on Local 12 News.
WKRC
'Interstate 35' movie filming in Northern Kentucky
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Hollywood movie described as a "character thriller linking historical events from the 1990s to today" is getting tax credits to film locally. The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) on Jan. 26 approved tax credits for a film titled "Interstate 35." According to the...
WKRC
St. Vincent Ferrer School
WKRC
St. John the Baptist School
WKRC
New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
WKRC
Romero Academies
WKRC
Former judge Tracie Hunter trying to get law license back after conviction, jail term
CINCINNATI (WKRC) – Former Hamilton County Juvenile Court Judge Tracie Hunter became one of the most divisive figures in Cincinnati political and legal circles over the past decade. Her story included unusual courtroom confrontations, like her exchange with the judge at her sentencing hearing nearly four years ago. Now,...
WKRC
Adopt-a-Pet: Max and Mirror have a lot to say!
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Max and Mirror have a lot to say, including how much they would love a forever home!. The adorable Husky puppies are two months old. Max is a boy and Mirror is a girl. Huskies need lots of exercise, but they're lots of fun and great for...
WKRC
Mercy Montessori
WKRC
Lawsuits accuse Kroger payroll system of underpaying workers
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati-based Kroger, the nation's largest operator of traditional grocery stores, is facing multiple lawsuits claiming that a glitch in its payroll system resulted in workers going without pay. Kroger (NYSE: KR) is facing lawsuits from employees claiming that there have been discrepancies in their pay...
WKRC
Hundreds take icy dip downtown in Polar Plunge to benefit Special Olympics
CINCINNATI (WKRC) - The annual Greater Cincinnati Polar Plunge kicked off at The Banks Saturday morning. An icy pool was being installed in front of the Cincinnati Reds Hall of Fame. Participants who raised more than $75 for local Special Olympic programs got the honor of taking a dip in...
