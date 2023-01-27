CINCINNATI (WKRC) - St. Vincent Ferrer School is a small, loving, and diverse Catholic School community in Kenwood, serving grades Preschool through 8th grade. It is committed to knowing your child as an individual and as a Child of God. It takes great pride in educating the whole child; academically, socially, emotionally, and spiritually. Its students come from 21 different zip codes and 16 different school districts. It is an Ohio Ed Choice and Jon Peterson Scholarship provider, and also offers other financial aid options.

CINCINNATI, OH ・ 12 HOURS AGO