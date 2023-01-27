ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Police: Pair caught with stolen mail, packages during traffic stop

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Two Pierce Township men are accused of stealing people's mail and packages in Montgomery. Lance Hatfield and Joshua Morgan each face five counts of theft and one count of forgery. Hatfield was pulled over Saturday night on Montgomery Road for driving with a suspended license. During the...
MONTGOMERY, OH
Police investigating apparent homicide in North Fairmount

NORTH FAIRMOUNT, Ohio (WKRC) - Cincinnati Police are investigating an apparent homicide in North Fairmount. Police received a call regarding a shooting on Pulte Street at approximately 5:20 p.m. There is currently no information regarding a victim. The investigation is ongoing.
CINCINNATI, OH
Police no longer looking for Wyoming woman

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Police said they're no longer looking for a woman from Wyoming. Kimberly Goddard, 62, said she was going for a walk Saturday but had not returned by Sunday. Police believed she might have had a gun. Police have not released any other details.
WYOMING, OH
Man arrested after allegedly punching his 10-month-old son in the face

ROSELAWN, Ohio (WKRC) - A Roselawn man was arrested after allegedly punching his 10-month-old son in the face. Martinez Payton is accused of "closed fist punching" his child two times in the face, according to a police report. Payton was charged with child endangering and domestic violence. Payton was arraigned...
CINCINNATI, OH
DoorDash removes delivery man caught taking package off porch

OHIO TOWNSHIP (WKRC) - There's one less person delivering for DoorDash, after they were caught swiping a package while dropping off food. Catherine Shafer said that in the past, she's always felt that she could count on DoorDash. "Just in the last couple weeks, we've probably DoorDashed 10 times," said...
CLERMONT COUNTY, OH
Exotic cat sighting caught on camera in Oakley

OAKLEY, Ohio (WKRC) - A wild rescue was caught on camera in Oakley. The video was provided by Local 12 viewer Reid Faherty. The Cincinnati Animal CARE shelter tells us this is an F1 Savannah cat. They are a massive exotic cat breed. This one apparently weighed more than 40...
CINCINNATI, OH
'Interstate 35' movie filming in Northern Kentucky

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A Hollywood movie described as a "character thriller linking historical events from the 1990s to today" is getting tax credits to film locally. The Kentucky Economic Development Finance Authority (KEDFA) on Jan. 26 approved tax credits for a film titled "Interstate 35." According to the...
KENTUCKY STATE
St. Vincent Ferrer School

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - St. Vincent Ferrer School is a small, loving, and diverse Catholic School community in Kenwood, serving grades Preschool through 8th grade. It is committed to knowing your child as an individual and as a Child of God. It takes great pride in educating the whole child; academically, socially, emotionally, and spiritually. Its students come from 21 different zip codes and 16 different school districts. It is an Ohio Ed Choice and Jon Peterson Scholarship provider, and also offers other financial aid options.
CINCINNATI, OH
St. John the Baptist School

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - St. John the Baptist School is a preschool-eighth grade Catholic elementary school located in Colerain Township. The school is a partnership between the parishes of St. John the Baptist, Corpus Christi, and St. John Neumann. St. John's provides each student with an integrated elementary education in which...
CINCINNATI, OH
New-to-market restaurant opens first of 4 Cincinnati locations

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A new-to-market restaurant with an extensive craft beer focus just opened its first Cincinnati-area location, with three more on the way. Cleveland-based Beerhead Bar & Eatery opened Jan. 18 at 5277 Kings Mills Road in Mason. Subscribers to the Cincinnati Business Courier. Cincinnati Business Courier...
CINCINNATI, OH
Romero Academies

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Romero Academies partners with families to form future saints by developing the intellect, forming the character, and engaging the faith of your children so that they can thrive in selective college preparatory high schools, college, and beyond. ITS MISSION:. Romero Academies partners with families to form future...
CINCINNATI, OH
Adopt-a-Pet: Max and Mirror have a lot to say!

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Max and Mirror have a lot to say, including how much they would love a forever home!. The adorable Husky puppies are two months old. Max is a boy and Mirror is a girl. Huskies need lots of exercise, but they're lots of fun and great for...
CINCINNATI, OH
Mercy Montessori

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - For more than 50 years, Mercy Montessori has educated the whole child, developing a strong foundation for learning for students in preschool - 8th grade. Mercy has an income-based sliding scale tuition model as well as financial aid opportunities (including EdChoice). As part of the curriculum, Mercy offers weekly swimming lessons in the on-campus, indoor pool, a farm-to-table microeconomy program (Farmessori), religion, Spanish, music, and art. Mercy Montessori is a sponsored ministry of the Institute of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas and is a member of Mercy Education.
CINCINNATI, OH
Lawsuits accuse Kroger payroll system of underpaying workers

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati-based Kroger, the nation's largest operator of traditional grocery stores, is facing multiple lawsuits claiming that a glitch in its payroll system resulted in workers going without pay. Kroger (NYSE: KR) is facing lawsuits from employees claiming that there have been discrepancies in their pay...
CINCINNATI, OH

