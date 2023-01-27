Read full article on original website
Markelle Fultz Had ‘Amazing’Return to Face 76ers in Philly
For the first time in his career, Markelle Fultz faced the Philadelphia 76ers at the Wells Fargo Center. Before he donned an Orlando Magic uniform, Fultz was a first-overall pick for the Sixers who was expected to be one of the franchise’s most prominent players. Unfortunately, Fultz’s time with...
Matisse Thybulle Praises Consistently Dominant Joel Embiid
Joel Embiid put on one of his most impressive performances of the 2022-2023 season this past weekend. With the two-time MVP Nikola Jokic becoming his primary opponent as the Sixers faced the Denver Nuggets, it seemed Embiid had a little extra juice from start to finish. When asked whether he...
76ers Rival Rumors: Jae Crowder Will Visit East Contender?
The Milwaukee Bucks could soon be working on a trade to land one of the biggest names on the NBA’s trade block. Phoenix Suns veteran Jae Crowder has been holding out for a trade all season long. As the deadline approaches, there could be closure soon enough. Several teams...
LeBron James’ status up in air as Lakers oppose Knicks
LeBron James has shown few signs of aging despite being a month past his 38th birthday and playing in his 20th NBA season. But Father Time may keep him from taking the court on Tuesday night, when James' Los Angeles Lakers are slated to visit the New York Knicks in the first game of the season between the bicoastal rivals.
Lakers: How Kobe Bryant Served As Long-Term Mentor To Young Former Teammate
Los Angeles Lakers legend Kobe Bryant served as a mentor to many of the young players he was surrounded with during his final years on the club. Now-Minnesota Timberwolves starting point guard D'Angelo Russell was selected by LA with the second pick in the 2015 draft out of OSU. His first NBA season would be Bryant's last.
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Report: Lakers and Clippers Interested in Caris LeVert Trade
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert has struggled at times in his second year since being dealt from the the Indiana Pacers. Always a capable scorer, LeVert's scoring and efficiency have dropped off since joining the Cavs, making some question if he would be a better fit somewhere else. According to a recent report from Sam Amico of Hoops Wire, both the Los Angeles Lakers and LA Clippers have shown interest in LeVert.
Damian Lillard puts up 42 as Blazers hold off Hawks
Damian Lillard registered 42 points and six assists to lead the Portland Trail Blazers to a 129-125 victory over the visiting Atlanta Hawks on Monday night. Jerami Grant scored 22 points and Anfernee Simons added 21 points and seven assists as the Trail Blazers closed out a 3-3 homestand. Lillard drained five 3-pointers and sank all 17 of his free throws while scoring at least 40 points for the eighth time this season.
Antetokounmpo scores 50 for Bucks; Pelicans lose 8th in row
Giannis Antetokounmpo says he wants to keep producing outstanding performances that he can show his kids one day when they're old enough to appreciate them. The two-time MVP added one more to the list Sunday night. Antetokounmpo scored 50 points while playing only 30 minutes as the Milwaukee Bucks rolled...
Indiana Pacers President of Basketball Operations Kevin Pritchard discusses Myles Turner’s contract extension
The Indiana Pacers made their contract extension agreement with Myles Turner official on Monday. Per many reports, and confirmed by AllPacers, the extension is a renegotiation-and-extension deal that adds two years on to Turner's contract and gives him nearly $60 million in new money. The Pacers held a press conference...
Mavs’ Luka Doncic to Return From Ankle Sprain vs. Pistons
Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic is returning to the lineup for Monday's matchup against the Detroit Pistons. He has been sidelined with a left ankle sprain sustained after roughly three minutes of action during Thursday's win over the Phoenix Suns. Doncic is averaging 33.0 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 8.4 assists...
Game-Wrecking Haason Reddick has the Eagles on the Precipice of a Championship
PHILADELPHIA - Haason Reddick understands what’s at stake and the veteran edge rusher has been a game-wrecker en route to Super Bowl LVII. Typically a very accessible player, Reddick has made himself scarce to reporters since the playoffs began in an attempt to get his body right for the final push and keep his eyes on the big prize.
Willie Green Grinding Away For Another Successful Season
New Orleans, La.- Any NBA organization employing the third head coach in three seasons will have to give the new person on the job a bit of leeway. Any coach able to tread water without two All-Stars on the roster will get the benefit of the doubt for a while. After a 1-12 start to his coaching career, Willie Green ended his rookie campaign with a season-saving “Gotta Fight” speech during a play-in before falling in six games to the Phoenix Suns.
