NFL World Reacts To Patrick Mahomes, Joe Burrow Handshake
Two future all-time greats went at it in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night. Patrick Mahomes led the Kansas City Chiefs to a 23-20 win over the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday night, taking down Joe Burrow and Co. Following the game, Mahomes and Burrow had a ...
Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message
After making the conference championship game for a second time in as many seasons, Cincinnati Bengals suffered a tough loss to the Kansas City Chiefs following a costly penalty in the final seconds of the game that set up a game-winning field goal for the Chiefs. It wasn’t the outcome the team had hoped for, Read more... The post Joe Burrow reacts to loss with bold message appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
4 49ers most to blame after NFC Championship loss vs. Eagles
The San Francisco 49ers’ season just ended with a whimper and even more injuries. They got absolutely blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles, 31-7, on the road in the NFC Championship Game. It was an anti-climactic and painful finish to a campaign that was once filled with so much promise. Here we’ll discuss the 49ers most to blame for their NFC Championship loss vs. the 49ers.
Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall
Travis Kelce is the star tight end for the Kansas City Chiefs. After playing for Cincinnati in college, he was drafted by the Chiefs in 2013 and has been in Kansas City his whole career. Over that span, Kelce is an eight-time Pro Bowler, went All-Pro seven times, including four First-Team honors, and won a […] The post Travis Kelce’s rumored girlfriend Zuri Hall appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Giants letting Saquon Barkley walk could be smart move, Mike Francesa says
Numbah One isn’t sold on re-signing Saquon Barkley. The New York Giants Pro Bowl running back is set to be a free agent after rushing for a career-high 1,312 yards in 2022. But former WFAN host Mike Francesa says the Giants shouldn’t break the bank for Barkley. Per ESNY:
Eli Manning, Giants owner?
Two-time Super Bowl MVP Eli Manning is a New York Giants legend. He’s won over the hearts of fans, but could he ever take monetary control of the franchise?. Not now. But it’s something that he would like. Want to bet on the NFL?. Manning appeared on The...
Cowboys star Micah Parsons shares jaw-dropping reaction to Kayvon Thibodeaux’s 49ers trash talk
Dallas Cowboys defensive star Micah Parsons couldn’t believe what just New York Giants linebacker Kayvon Thibodeaux said about the San Francisco 49ers. With the 49ers getting blown out by the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship game early on, Thibodeaux couldn’t help but talk trash to the San Francisco franchise, saying that they “might be better” than the Niners considering how the game was going.
Fire erupts at Arrowhead Stadium as Chiefs reach Super Bowl amid Bengals defeat
An hour after the Kansas City Chiefs clinched a spot in the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals, a fire broke out at GEHA Arrowhead Stadium. Jackson Kurtz was the first to report this incident, which is happening currently at Gate 6. The Kansas City Fire Department quickly put out the fire. BREAKING: A very […] The post Fire erupts at Arrowhead Stadium as Chiefs reach Super Bowl amid Bengals defeat appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Tom Brady gets brutally honest about Niners’ fate after Brock Purdy injury vs Eagles
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady managed to watch the NFC Championship Game on Sunday between the San Francisco 49ers and the Philadelphia Eagles which ended in a lopsided victory for Jalen Hurts and company. Brady knew, just like most football fans, that the 49ers were doomed early in that...
Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy
Sean Payton has been one of the hottest names in this year’s head coaching search. After a number rumors spread about Payton‘s candidacy, the former New Orleans Saints’ head coach decided to set the record straight. Payton has been interviewed by seemingly every team with a head coach spot available this offseason. However, with him […] The post Sean Payton drops major hint on his coaching candidacy appeared first on ClutchPoints.
One last-minute move Cardinals must make to round out roster
The St. Louis Cardinals started last season slow, but eventually found their rhythm and pulled away to win the NL Central. The Cardinals ended the 2022 campaign with 93 wins, but lost to the Philadelphia Phillies via a sweep in the NL Wild Card round. The pressure of postseason baseball...
‘Definitely didn’t feel good’: Patrick Mahomes drops truth bomb on playing through injury in AFC Championship Game
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was far from 100 percent during Sunday’s AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, which only made his team’s 23-20 victory even more incredible. There were concerns about his status ahead of the Bengals game due to a problematic ankle which he also tweaked in the second half of the conference title game. Nevertheless, Mahomes got the job done, thanks to his will to finish the contest (via Adam Teicher of ESPN).
Fred Warner’s strong Brock Purdy message after 49ers’ NFC title loss to Eagles
Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers fell short of the Super Bowl. However, they went on an incredible run, and Purdy certainly deserves all the credit in the world for his play. San Francisco lost 31-7 to the Philadelphia Eagles after Purdy suffered an elbow injury. It was later confirmed he suffered a torn […] The post Fred Warner’s strong Brock Purdy message after 49ers’ NFC title loss to Eagles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
BREAKING: 49ers’ Brock Purdy final injury diagnosis, timetable revealed
Brock Purdy’s season could not have come to a more bitter end on Sunday night as the San Francisco 49ers rookie quarterback saw his Super Bowl dream disappear right before his eyes following a brutal elbow injury. Purdy exited the game in the first quarter of the NFC Championship Game against the Philadelphia Eagles and […] The post BREAKING: 49ers’ Brock Purdy final injury diagnosis, timetable revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Pat Freiermuth’s stunning admission about Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky offense
During a recent conversation with Ben Roethlisberger, tight end Pat Freiermuth spoke on the current state of the Pittsburgh Steelers offense. Freiermuth appeared on Rothlisberger’s podcast, Footbahlin. During the show, the two former teammates opened up on the offense as a whole. In 2021, Roethlisberger served as Pat Freiermuth’s starting quarterback. But following his retirement, […] The post Pat Freiermuth’s stunning admission about Kenny Pickett, Mitch Trubisky offense appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos candidacy gets fresh twist after Michigan announcement
The Denver Broncos have been linked to Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh for weeks now. Nothing is imminent just yet, but the trail is far from cold despite Harbaugh’s supposed commitment to the Wolverines. The team had interviewed the former San Francisco 49ers coach earlier in the month but conducted that in person. To close […] The post Jim Harbaugh’s Broncos candidacy gets fresh twist after Michigan announcement appeared first on ClutchPoints.
New Yorkers in disbelief over Empire State Building celebrating Eagles’ Super Bowl berth
The Empire State Building was seen green on Sunday night and Twitter lost its collective mind as a result. Moments after the Philadelphia Eagles demolished the San Francisco 49ers in the 2023 NFC Championship game, 31-7, to advance to Super Bowl 2023, the official Twitter account for the New York City landmark announced it would illuminate in green and white to celebrate. “Fly @Eagles Fly! We’re going Green and White in honor of the Eagles NFC Championship Victory,” the message read. The fallout from the post was unsurprisingly swift, with some deeming the lighting choice as an insult to the Empire State’s own...
3 free agents Bengals must sign in 2023 NFL offseason
The NFL season for the Cincinnati Bengals is officially in the books. The Bengals could not return to the Super Bowl, falling short to the Kansas City Chiefs, 23-20, in the AFC Championship Game. With hopes of finally winning the franchise’s first title slashed, for now, the front office will have some work to do […] The post 3 free agents Bengals must sign in 2023 NFL offseason appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Joe Staley destroys Kayvon Thibodeaux for dissing 49ers during NFC title game
A past vs. present battle erupted recently on Twitter when former San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Joe Staley and New York Giants defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux got into each other’s faces — virtually — when the latter put the Niners on blast during the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. “Way this game look we might […] The post Joe Staley destroys Kayvon Thibodeaux for dissing 49ers during NFC title game appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Kellen Moore, Cowboys parting ways after 2022 NFL season
The Dallas Cowboys are parting ways with offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, according to David Moore of DallasNews. The Cowboys made the surprising decision to move on from Moore, who had received significant head coaching interest over the past two offseasons, following their playoff exit against the 49ers. Mike McCarthy is expected to take over play-calling […] The post Kellen Moore, Cowboys parting ways after 2022 NFL season appeared first on ClutchPoints.
