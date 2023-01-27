Read full article on original website
David Cassidy: The Tragic Final Words of the Teen Idol, "Partridge Family," TV and Music Sensation
He was one of the most popular teen idols in the history of entertainment. As the star of the 1970s hit TV series, The Partridge Family, he rocketed to fame and then died too young.
Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s
Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
Adam Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo welcome third baby together just months after ‘cheating’ claims
ADAM Levine and wife Behati Prinsloo have announced the birth of their third baby together. A source close to the couple exclusively told PEOPLE that they have welcomed their third baby. They have not shared any further details about their new addition to their growing family. The Victoria's Secret model...
Nepotism reigns supreme as Michael Jackson’s nephew lands lead role in totally unbiased biopic
The upcoming Antoine Fuqua directed Michael Jackson biopic has every ingredient to be a recipe for disaster, and casting Jackson’s nephew to play the troubled — but otherworldly talented — King of Pop is a legitimate wild card that could either save or completely destroy the film.
Will Smith’s next comeback attempt could come in a sequel not a single soul is asking to see
The muted response to Apple TV’s Emancipation hinted that perhaps the world isn’t quite ready to embrace Will Smith with open arms once again, or maybe it’s got something to do with tepid reviews painting the picture of a movie that simply wasn’t very good. Either...
‘The Last of Us’ fans mourn possibly the greatest TV couple of all time
Warning: The following article contains massive spoilers for ‘The Last of Us’ episode three, Long Long Time. Well, if The Last of Us’s prologue in the first episode didn’t somehow leave you sobbing, it’s likely that this week’s episode, ‘Long Long Time’, did.
Phil Anselmo’s racist past raises doubts about Pantera’s reunion tour
Phil Anselmo’s past is coming back to haunt him, and the fan backlash is already having ripple effects. Lead singer of legendary thrash band Pantera, Anselmo’s actions from a 2016 concert have prompted German and Austrian organizers to cancel upcoming shows for the band’s reunion tour. The New York Post reported the decision was based on “intensive conversations with artists, our partners and you, the festival fans.”
DCU diehards bide their time until James Gunn’s reveals by roasting Dwayne Johnson to a crisp
Even though it’s going to be the biggest talking point on the pop culture calendar by far, we suspect that Dwayne Johnson won’t be keeping his ear to the ground to hear what James Gunn and Peter Safran have planned for the DCU. To be fair, why would...
Latest Sci-Fi News: James Gunn gives Dave Bautista the boot as Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Shazam!’ slam is looking smarter every minute
As DC fans impatiently await the incoming wave of first announcements for James Gunn’s plans for the rebooted DCU, one of his frequent collaborators has confirmed we won’t be seeing him play his dream role in the franchise, shattering hopes everywhere in the process. Meanwhile, Dwayne Johnson’s own...
58 year-old Keanu Reeves sounds confident ‘Constantine 2’ has a place in James Gunn’s ‘younger and fresher’ DCU
Having spent years telling anyone he’d listen about his desires to play iconic Batman villain Bane, Dave Bautista has finally admitted that he won’t get the chance to live out his dream, even with close friend James Gunn spearheading the DCU. And yet, Keanu Reeves is even older, and he seems confident Constantine 2 is still going to happen.
A clip of Zachary Levi praising Jordan Peterson on Joe Rogan’s podcast has Twitter giving him the side eye
Zachary Levi looks to compete with some of his fellow DC stars for the title of “please never come back to your role”, with his history of alliances with right-wing conspiracy theorists resurfacing amidst his anti-vaccine views. Levi is the big star man for the Shazam! films, with...
Zachary Levi imploding his DCU future proves Dwayne Johnson was right to snub ‘Shazam!’
Zachary Levi‘s recent social media activity has made last week’s somewhat mixed reactions to the latest Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer look small-fry in terms of creating a PR disaster for the incoming DC sequel. The Billy Batson star has decided that now is the best time for him to out himself as Pfizer critic, thereby revealing that he’s got more in common with fellow superhero actor anti-vaxxers like Letitia Wright and Evangeline Lilly than we previously realized.
Netflix’s new supernatural series braces for immediate cancellation by breaching the Top 10 in 66 nations
Now that Netflix has gotten into the business of canceling movies that have already been completed, those with a soft spot for episodic fantasy have become more fearful than ever before. In the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t matter how popular Lockwood & Co. proves to be, there’s a distinctly high chance it’ll end up on the chopping block sooner rather than later.
The 5th chapter in a sci-fi saga inexplicably born from an infamous bomb trains up a new batch of streaming recruits
Hollywood is all about making money at the end of the day, so it makes very little sense that Starship Troopers: Traitor of Mars would mark the fifth installment in a long-running sci-fi saga that was still going strong a full quarter of a century after the opening chapter bombed at the box office.
Actress Annie Wersching, who played Tess in ‘The Last of Us’ dies of cancer at age 45
It is a sad day for The Last of Us fans and of course, for the family of actress Annie Wersching who passed away at the age of 45 today. The news has shocked her fans who had no idea she was even battling cancer. She was especially known for...
Who is Jaafar Jackson, the actor tapped to play Michael Jackson in the new biopic?
A Michael Jackson biopic is on its way to the big screen, and so is Jaafar Jackson, the young star poised to bring the King of Pop back to life. Officially titled Michael, the feature film will delve into “the complicated man who became the King of Pop,” Lionsgate said, according to Reuters. The film is said to include “all aspects” of the singer’s life, but since it shares an umbilical cord with Michael’s estate, its yet to be determined how sensitive topics such as Michael’s sexual assault allegations will be handled, although its safe to say the narrative will be colored by the association.
Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett share their reactions to their final heartbreaking ‘The Last of Us’ scene
Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for the third episode of The Last of Us. If you haven’t seen the latest episode of The Last of Us with Nick Offerman as Bill and Murray Bartlett as Frank, go watch it now. It’s incredible and many people are praising it as the best hour of TV of all time. If you can’t get enough of this post-apocalyptic love story, the stars recently shared how they reacted to that very, very poignant final scene.
Unfortunately, it looks like ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3 is being review-bombed for obvious reasons
Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett have blown everyone away with their performances in episode three of The Last of Us. In the game, we meet Bill as a Doomsday prepper who’s rigged his town with explosives, though only attentive players will figure out that he’s gay and may not even spot the corpse of his former lover Frank at the close of the chapter. The show put that front and center, giving us a beautiful love story with a gut-punch ending.
An Oscar-winning slasher dishes out a disturbing medley of murder and mayhem on streaming
Slasher movies generally don’t tend to find much favor during the thick of awards season, but as a star-studded musical of a beloved stage production that saw Tim Burton diving back into the macabre with a star-studded cast in tow, Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street proved to be an exception.
Latest Marvel News: Ryan Reynolds suffers last-minute heartbreak as the Young Avengers battle irrelevance
Much like any other walks of life, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has experienced its fair share of ups and downs both on-camera and off, with Ryan Reynolds enjoying a roller-coaster moment in the spotlight with an old friend in tow. Elsewhere, the Young Avengers have already been branded as irrelevant...
