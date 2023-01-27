A Michael Jackson biopic is on its way to the big screen, and so is Jaafar Jackson, the young star poised to bring the King of Pop back to life. Officially titled Michael, the feature film will delve into “the complicated man who became the King of Pop,” Lionsgate said, according to Reuters. The film is said to include “all aspects” of the singer’s life, but since it shares an umbilical cord with Michael’s estate, its yet to be determined how sensitive topics such as Michael’s sexual assault allegations will be handled, although its safe to say the narrative will be colored by the association.

8 HOURS AGO