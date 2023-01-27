ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

HollywoodLife

Leah Remini Stuns At Marc Anthony’s Wedding After Not Being In Attendance At J.Lo’s

Leah Remini wasn’t at Jennifer Lopez‘s wedding to Ben Affleck last summer, which was shocking since Leah, 52, and J.Lo, 53, have been close friends for a very long time. But a recent wedding that Leah did make it to was J.Lo’s ex-husband, Marc Anthony, 54, and Nadia Ferreira‘s lavish nuptials in Miami on January 28. Leah, who has known Marc for a long, long time as well, showed off her glamorous look for the “I Need To Know” hitmaker’s special day on Instagram.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘The Last of Us’ fans mourn possibly the greatest TV couple of all time

Warning: The following article contains massive spoilers for ‘The Last of Us’ episode three, Long Long Time. Well, if The Last of Us’s prologue in the first episode didn’t somehow leave you sobbing, it’s likely that this week’s episode, ‘Long Long Time’, did.
wegotthiscovered.com

Phil Anselmo’s racist past raises doubts about Pantera’s reunion tour

Phil Anselmo’s past is coming back to haunt him, and the fan backlash is already having ripple effects. Lead singer of legendary thrash band Pantera, Anselmo’s actions from a 2016 concert have prompted German and Austrian organizers to cancel upcoming shows for the band’s reunion tour. The New York Post reported the decision was based on “intensive conversations with artists, our partners and you, the festival fans.”
wegotthiscovered.com

58 year-old Keanu Reeves sounds confident ‘Constantine 2’ has a place in James Gunn’s ‘younger and fresher’ DCU

Having spent years telling anyone he’d listen about his desires to play iconic Batman villain Bane, Dave Bautista has finally admitted that he won’t get the chance to live out his dream, even with close friend James Gunn spearheading the DCU. And yet, Keanu Reeves is even older, and he seems confident Constantine 2 is still going to happen.
wegotthiscovered.com

Zachary Levi imploding his DCU future proves Dwayne Johnson was right to snub ‘Shazam!’

Zachary Levi‘s recent social media activity has made last week’s somewhat mixed reactions to the latest Shazam! Fury of the Gods trailer look small-fry in terms of creating a PR disaster for the incoming DC sequel. The Billy Batson star has decided that now is the best time for him to out himself as Pfizer critic, thereby revealing that he’s got more in common with fellow superhero actor anti-vaxxers like Letitia Wright and Evangeline Lilly than we previously realized.
wegotthiscovered.com

Netflix’s new supernatural series braces for immediate cancellation by breaching the Top 10 in 66 nations

Now that Netflix has gotten into the business of canceling movies that have already been completed, those with a soft spot for episodic fantasy have become more fearful than ever before. In the grand scheme of things, it doesn’t matter how popular Lockwood & Co. proves to be, there’s a distinctly high chance it’ll end up on the chopping block sooner rather than later.
wegotthiscovered.com

Who is Jaafar Jackson, the actor tapped to play Michael Jackson in the new biopic?

A Michael Jackson biopic is on its way to the big screen, and so is Jaafar Jackson, the young star poised to bring the King of Pop back to life. Officially titled Michael, the feature film will delve into “the complicated man who became the King of Pop,” Lionsgate said, according to Reuters. The film is said to include “all aspects” of the singer’s life, but since it shares an umbilical cord with Michael’s estate, its yet to be determined how sensitive topics such as Michael’s sexual assault allegations will be handled, although its safe to say the narrative will be colored by the association.
wegotthiscovered.com

Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett share their reactions to their final heartbreaking ‘The Last of Us’ scene

Warning: This article contains mild spoilers for the third episode of The Last of Us. If you haven’t seen the latest episode of The Last of Us with Nick Offerman as Bill and Murray Bartlett as Frank, go watch it now. It’s incredible and many people are praising it as the best hour of TV of all time. If you can’t get enough of this post-apocalyptic love story, the stars recently shared how they reacted to that very, very poignant final scene.
wegotthiscovered.com

Unfortunately, it looks like ‘The Last of Us’ episode 3 is being review-bombed for obvious reasons

Nick Offerman and Murray Bartlett have blown everyone away with their performances in episode three of The Last of Us. In the game, we meet Bill as a Doomsday prepper who’s rigged his town with explosives, though only attentive players will figure out that he’s gay and may not even spot the corpse of his former lover Frank at the close of the chapter. The show put that front and center, giving us a beautiful love story with a gut-punch ending.

