Denver, CO

Renters face heating issues ahead of freezing temperatures

By Shaul Turner
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3yJGjg_0kSrZ4Hi00

DENVER (KDVR) — More severe temperatures are expected in the metro area. Some high-rise buildings are experiencing heating problems, the result of increased use and supply chain shortages affecting parts used to repair boilers.

Sherri, a resident at the Halcyon House apartments in Denver, told FOX31 that some units in the building are not properly heated.

“It is on but nothing is coming out,” she said.

Tenant rights: What if my building’s heat goes out?

Another resident told Problem Solvers that staff and a maintenance worker were told about the issues.

‘We’ve got to keep writing notices to tell them that heat’s not on, and we’ve got to keep doing it and keep doing it,” Sherri said.

Renters: Write a complaint, document everything

FOX31 reached out to Avail Property Management, which operates the building.

A corporate executive explained that a new boiler was installed and the heat is running, but these concerns will be immediately investigated. A social services case worker is standing by to speak to residents as part of the process.

Getting answers: Paid time off for COVID-19

Renters’ rights experts advise any tenant experiencing problems to immediately file a formal, written complaint with the leasing office and document the issue with pictures or video if possible.

Verbal requests to maintenance workers may not yield immediate results.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Related
9NEWS

Dozens of Colorado schools on delayed start, closed due to sub-zero temps

COLORADO, USA — More than two dozen schools, businesses and offices across Colorado are on delayed start, remote start or closed on Monday due to the frigid temperatures. Aurora Public Schools, Jeffco Public Schools, Elizabeth School District, Strasburg School District 31-J, Manitou Springs School District 14, Estes Park Schools and Lewis-Palmer District 38 are among those with delayed starts.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

Extreme cold leads to delayed start for some Colorado schools

Extreme cold on Monday morning in the Denver metro area and across Colorado led to a delayed start of school for some students. The following was the CBS News Colorado list of the delays (plus one closing) just after daybreak:UPDATED MONDAY, JAN 30 AT 7:20 AMAIR CARE COLORADO: Closed TodayASSUMPTION: Opening at 10:00 AMAURORA PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 1 hourAXL ACADEMY: Delayed 2 hoursBENNETT SCHOOL DIST 29-J: Remote LearningCANNON LEARNING CTR: Delayed 1 hourDENVER CHRISTIAN SCHOOLS: Opening at 10:00 AMELIZABETH SCHOOL DIST: Delayed 2 hoursESTES PARK SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursHUMANEX ACADEMY: Opening at 10:15 AMJEFFCO PUBLIC SCHOOLS: Delayed 2 hoursLOTUS SCHOOL FOR EXCELLENCE [WEB]: Closed TodayMULLEN HIGH SCHOOL: Opening at 9:25 AMST. PIUS X SCHOOL: Delayed 2 hoursSTEPPING UP CHILDCARE: Delayed 1 hourVANGUARD CLASSICAL SCHOOL EAST & WEST CAMPUS: East campus onlySee the full closings list.
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

COLD, COLD, COLD!

Colorado is locked in the grip of a late January Arctic Outbreak that spreads from the Rockies to the northeast part of the nation.We have a First Alert Weather Day posted for Monday for bitter cold and light snow.Over the weekend Denver International Airport picked up a little over a half inch officially. Other metro areas saw anywhere from 1/2" to 3" of snow.Steamboat Springs has been buried since last week with over 3 feet of snow. With many ski areas picking up 1 to near 2 feet!Low temperatures will tumble well below zero over the Denver Metro area and...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

Crashes constant at Denver intersection

Residents living near Eudora and Dahlia are concerned over the recent crashes in that area and the lack of change. Residents living near Eudora and Dahlia are concerned over the recent crashes in that area and the lack of change. Denver weather: Below zero temps again Tuesday morning. Denver’s weather...
DENVER, CO
sentinelcolorado.com

Aurora Public Schools on 1-hour delay Monday because of cold, snow

AURORA | All APS schools, including Pickens Technical College, will be on a one-hour delay Monday because of the expected sub-freezing temperatures.. “Due to weather conditions, Aurora Public Schools (APS) and Pickens Technical College will be on a one hour delay for students tomorrow, January 30,” a Sunday afternoon news release from the district said. “School buses will pick up students one hour later than usual at their regular bus stops to take them to school. Schools will still end at their regular times. Staff members should report to school as close to their regular start time as is safely possible.”
AURORA, CO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

