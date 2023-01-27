ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marinette, WI

empowerwisconsin.org

Tool of the Week: Grow Government Gov. Tony Evers

MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has told a lot of whoppers during his time in office, but arguably none more audacious than an assertion he made during last week’s State of the State address. The tax-and-spend Democrat insisted nobody “wants to make government bigger.”. Really?. Somebody does...
WISCONSIN STATE
Idaho Capital Sun

The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho

Stephen Covey, the best-selling author of “7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” wrote that one should “begin with the end in mind” to understand where any endeavor leads. If we follow Covey’s advice and look ahead to where the privatization of Idaho’s public schools will lead, we would do well to look at what has […] The post The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
IDAHO STATE
wpr.org

Amtrak's plans for Wisconsin and the greater Midwest

Amtrak’s passenger rail service is proposing to open stations in cities across Wisconsin, from Eau Claire and Madison to Green Bay and Superior. An Amtrak network development director breaks down passenger rail plans in Wisconsin and the Midwest.
WISCONSIN STATE
B100

The Unique, Interesting Mystery Of Wisconsin’s Abandoned Ghost Ship

There are a lot of unexplained factors when it comes to the history of one ship in Wisconsin. Shipwrecks along the Mississippi River and waterways in general aren't that uncommon. A ship resting in Prairie du Chien (which is a town of 6,000 people) wouldn't be that outlandish considering where it is. It's near the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers and serves as a gateway between the Mighty Mississippi and the Great Lakes. Part of what makes the history of one shipwreck weird is that it rests on land.
WISCONSIN STATE
wnanews.com

Serving the people, or serving themselves?

When is it wrong, or at least of little usefulness, to ask the people their opinions on public issues?. When it’s all about partisan cynicism and hypocrisy, ladled with a generous dollop of meaninglessness. Example: Over the past several days legislators have considered two referendum proposals for the April...
WISCONSIN STATE
WLUC

USDA to invest $273M in rural Michigan electric infrastructure

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Millions of dollars of investments are planned to help rural infrastructure in Michigan. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced on Monday that the Department is investing $2.7 billion to help electric utilities expand the rural electric grid and increase security across the US. A total of $273,696,000 in loans will go to Michigan to connect 5,765 rural customers.
MICHIGAN STATE
WLUC

Advanced registration for Michigan Ice Fest ending soon

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Ice Fest is fast approaching and the deadline to register online is just days away. Wednesday, February 1, is the deadline. Ice Fest started almost 30 years ago as a way for climbers to meet up and share connections while enjoying the sport. Ice Fest organizers say registering in advance will save you money.
MICHIGAN STATE
wearegreenbay.com

24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
tomahawkleader.com

Illinois man killed in snowmobile accident in Town of Nokomis

TOWN OF NOKOMIS – An Illinois man was killed in a snowmobile accident in the Town of Nokomis on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a release, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the accident on Trail 51 south of intersection 300, near the intersection of County Rd. L and Heafford Rd., at approximately 11:10 p.m.
ILLINOIS STATE
94.3 Jack FM

U.P. Double Fatal Crash Also Leaves Oshkosh Driver Injured

DELTA CO, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An Oshkosh man was hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash that killed an Upper Michigan couple on their way to their son’s basketball game. Gerald and Tara Weaver, both of Escanaba, Michigan, have been identified as the victims in Friday’s crash in Delta County.
ESCANABA, MI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Milwaukee crash, Green Bay and Capitol, 4 hurt

MILWAUKEE - Four people were hurt in a Milwaukee crash Sunday, Jan. 29 near Green Bay and Capitol. Unit#1 lost control and struck unit#2. One person was trapped due to the door being caved in. Four people in both vehicles were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
MILWAUKEE, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
APPLETON, WI

