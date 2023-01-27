Read full article on original website
Related
empowerwisconsin.org
Tool of the Week: Grow Government Gov. Tony Evers
MADISON — Gov. Tony Evers has told a lot of whoppers during his time in office, but arguably none more audacious than an assertion he made during last week’s State of the State address. The tax-and-spend Democrat insisted nobody “wants to make government bigger.”. Really?. Somebody does...
The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho
Stephen Covey, the best-selling author of “7 Habits of Highly Effective People,” wrote that one should “begin with the end in mind” to understand where any endeavor leads. If we follow Covey’s advice and look ahead to where the privatization of Idaho’s public schools will lead, we would do well to look at what has […] The post The Wisconsin public schools story: A cautionary tale for Idaho appeared first on Idaho Capital Sun.
Did Act 10 contribute to a teacher shortage in Wisconsin?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. Act 10 — former Gov. Scott Walker’s 2011 law cutting benefits and curbing collective bargaining for...
wxpr.org
Two more deaths in the Northwoods bring Wisconsin's snowmobile toll to seven for the season
Two more snowmobile deaths in the Northwoods brought Wisconsin’s toll for the season to seven. An Illinois man died in a snowmobile crash Friday night in Oneida County. The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office says 41 year old Matthew Finstrom of Plainfield, Illinois died in the crash in the Town of Nokomis.
Did former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker try to use some of the state pension fund to invest in startup businesses?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. In 2012, the chief executive of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp., Reed Hall, wrote a letter...
wpr.org
Amtrak's plans for Wisconsin and the greater Midwest
Amtrak’s passenger rail service is proposing to open stations in cities across Wisconsin, from Eau Claire and Madison to Green Bay and Superior. An Amtrak network development director breaks down passenger rail plans in Wisconsin and the Midwest.
The Unique, Interesting Mystery Of Wisconsin’s Abandoned Ghost Ship
There are a lot of unexplained factors when it comes to the history of one ship in Wisconsin. Shipwrecks along the Mississippi River and waterways in general aren't that uncommon. A ship resting in Prairie du Chien (which is a town of 6,000 people) wouldn't be that outlandish considering where it is. It's near the confluence of the Mississippi and Wisconsin Rivers and serves as a gateway between the Mighty Mississippi and the Great Lakes. Part of what makes the history of one shipwreck weird is that it rests on land.
WISN
'UPFRONT' recap: Assembly Speaker Vos not insisting on flat tax as part of GOP budget
MILWAUKEE — Assembly Speaker Robin Vos says he won't insist on including a flat income tax as part of a Republican budget proposal, a move Gov. Tony Evers has indicated he could veto. "That would be my preference, but I understand Gov. Evers has concerns with that," Vos said...
wnanews.com
Serving the people, or serving themselves?
When is it wrong, or at least of little usefulness, to ask the people their opinions on public issues?. When it’s all about partisan cynicism and hypocrisy, ladled with a generous dollop of meaninglessness. Example: Over the past several days legislators have considered two referendum proposals for the April...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin engine manufacturer announces layoff plan of 160+ employees throughout 2023
WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – Briggs & Stratton has announced a ‘reduction in force’ at its southeastern Wisconsin plant, that will permanently layoff 166 employees throughout 2023. According to a letter sent by Briggs & Stratton, LLC to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD), the company will...
WLUC
USDA to invest $273M in rural Michigan electric infrastructure
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Millions of dollars of investments are planned to help rural infrastructure in Michigan. U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Secretary Tom Vilsack announced on Monday that the Department is investing $2.7 billion to help electric utilities expand the rural electric grid and increase security across the US. A total of $273,696,000 in loans will go to Michigan to connect 5,765 rural customers.
WLUC
Advanced registration for Michigan Ice Fest ending soon
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - The Michigan Ice Fest is fast approaching and the deadline to register online is just days away. Wednesday, February 1, is the deadline. Ice Fest started almost 30 years ago as a way for climbers to meet up and share connections while enjoying the sport. Ice Fest organizers say registering in advance will save you money.
Did former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker stop automatic payments from teachers to their unions?
Wisconsin Watch, a nonprofit newsroom, is partnering with Gigafact to produce fact briefs — bite-sized fact checks of trending claims. Sign up for our newsletter for more stories straight to your inbox. Yes. During former Gov. Scott Walker’s tenure, the passage of Act 10 prohibited employers from deducting “labor...
Growing number of Wisconsinites say health care is not affordable
Citizen Action of Wisconsin is releasing a new survey that focuses on the affordability of health care in the state.
wearegreenbay.com
24 layoffs for janitorial staff at major Wisconsin airport, new contractor hired
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) has received a letter from ABM Industries Incorporated highlighting their intentions to layoff several workers at General Mitchell International Airport. ABM Industries Incorporated, which handles janitorial services at Milwaukee’s airport, laid off all 24 positions. Twenty-three of the...
tomahawkleader.com
Illinois man killed in snowmobile accident in Town of Nokomis
TOWN OF NOKOMIS – An Illinois man was killed in a snowmobile accident in the Town of Nokomis on Friday, Jan. 27. According to a release, the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of the accident on Trail 51 south of intersection 300, near the intersection of County Rd. L and Heafford Rd., at approximately 11:10 p.m.
94.3 Jack FM
U.P. Double Fatal Crash Also Leaves Oshkosh Driver Injured
DELTA CO, MI (WTAQ-WLUK) – An Oshkosh man was hurt in a multiple-vehicle crash that killed an Upper Michigan couple on their way to their son’s basketball game. Gerald and Tara Weaver, both of Escanaba, Michigan, have been identified as the victims in Friday’s crash in Delta County.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Highest snow totals favored near Lake Michigan; forecast on track
Just about all of southeastern Wisconsin still has a good chance of at least 3 inches – or more – of snowfall by Sunday morning, Jan. 29. Many areas closer to Lake Michigan and near Illinois could be closer to 6 inches when it's all said and done.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee crash, Green Bay and Capitol, 4 hurt
MILWAUKEE - Four people were hurt in a Milwaukee crash Sunday, Jan. 29 near Green Bay and Capitol. Unit#1 lost control and struck unit#2. One person was trapped due to the door being caved in. Four people in both vehicles were taken to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The...
WBAY Green Bay
Outagamie County and Appleton Police respond to water rescue
GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Outagamie County and Appleton Police were called around 9:15 a.m. Sunday to the area of the Memorial Drive Bridge in Appleton for a water rescue. Officials releasing very few details at this time. Action 2 News will continue to update this story as we learn more.
Comments / 0