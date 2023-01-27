Read full article on original website
Jurupa Man Who Joined Capitol Riot Sentenced
A 45-year-old man who was among seven people from Riverside County charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Monday to 18 months in federal prison. Andrew Alan Hernandez of Jurupa Valley in September pleaded guilty to a charge of aiding and abetting in the obstruction of an official proceeding.
Fired Unvaccinated LAUSD Employee Loses Round in Court
A former Los Angeles Unified School District employee who sued the district, alleging she was fired in 2021 in retaliation for objecting to its mandatory employee coronavirus vaccine mandate on religious grounds, lost a round in court Monday when a judge trimmed one of the claims in her case. Los...
Marina Del Rey Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Fraud
A Marina del Rey man was sentenced Monday to 45 months in federal prison for stealing the identities of a married couple who died days earlier in a murder-suicide and stealing more than $137,000 from their bank accounts, credit cards, and retirement accounts. Kristopher Brent Cobb, 41, was sentenced by...
Former Mobile Home Park Managers Settle Retaliation Lawsuit
The former resident managers of an Agoura Hills mobile home park impacted by the Woolsey Fire have settled a lawsuit against their former employers, in which they alleged they were wrongfully fired in 2020 for complaining about both exposure to the coronavirus and abuses by tenants and members of the public.
Man Accused of Monterey Park Shooting Made Dubious Claims to Police
The man accused of fatally shooting 11 people at a Monterey Park ballroom had previously expressed to police what some believe were paranoid views regarding his family and a woman he was dating, among others, according to a report published Monday. Huu Can Tran visited the Hemet Police Department station...
Three Women Killed at “Short-Term Rental” Near Beverly Hills
The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering near Beverly Hills were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boilingbrook, Illinois, according to the coroner’s office. Destiny Sims was a 26-year-old resident of Buckeye, Arizona.
3 Women Shot, Killed in Car at Gathering Near Beverly Hills
The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boiling Brook Illinois, according to...
2 People Killed in Shooting at Party in Pomona House
Two people were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
Beverly Hills Police Plan Enforcement Checkpoint
Beverly Hills police will conduct an enforcement operation Friday cracking down on drivers suspected of using hand-held cell phones or other electronic devices while behind the wheel. Using hand-held cell phones or other items while driving is punishable by a fine for a first offense, police said. For second-time offenders...
Protesters Gather in DTLA After Video of Fatal Memphis Police Beating Released
A crowd of roughly 200 protested outside Los Angeles Police Department headquarters following the release of graphic video depicting the fatal beating of a 29-year-old Black man by five former Memphis police officers, with some surrounding parked police cars — banging on them and smacking windows — but no arrests were made and most left after being warned by officers at the scene, authorities said Saturday.
Average LA, Orange County Gas Prices Rise
The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline rose four-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.564. It comes after a run of 10 increases in 11 days totaling 6 cents that boosted the price in Los Angeles County to its highest amount since Dec. 14 and ended Sunday when it dropped two-tenths of a cent.
Felon Shot by Riverside Cops During Warrant Service Sentenced
A parolee who was shot by Riverside police officers serving him with an arrest warrant after he successfully eluded them during a chase was sentenced Monday to four years in state prison. Xavier Daniel Lopez, 31, of Moreno Valley pleaded guilty in November to resisting arrest, being a felon in...
One Year Ago Today (January 29, 2022)…LAPD Arrests Fifth Man Allegedly Tied to Murder, Follow-Home Robberies
One Year Ago Today (January 29, 2022)…Police announced the arrest of a fifth suspect in connection with a spate of follow-home robberies that occurred in Los Angeles, Beverly Hills, Glendale and Fontana, as well as the fatal shooting of a man near a Hollywood restaurant. Detectives located and arrested...
Judge: Man Can Proceed With Assault Case Against `Grandma’s Boy’ Actor
A man who alleges Peter Dante said he was a “sissy,” had a “Jew nose” and chased him around a Santa Monica restaurant in 2022 can proceed with his lawsuit against the actor, a judge has ruled. Plaintiff Scott Burns’ Santa Monica Superior Court lawsuit alleges...
Felon Arrested for Alleged Weapons Possession in Lake Elsinore
A 39-year-old Lake Elsinore resident was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition, prohibited weapon and large capacity magazines, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Lake Elsinore station responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on...
Woman Gets 2 Weeks Jail, Community Service for Assault with Kid in Car
A 32-year-old woman was sentenced Monday to two weeks in jail, or time already served behind bars, and 60 hours of community service for attempting to run over a man in Westminster with her 6-year-old daughter in the vehicle. Police were called July 9 regarding a dispute between two people,...
Menifee Union School District Students and Teachers Compete on Game Show
Two students and two teachers from Callie Kirkpatrick Elementary School in Menifee teamed up to win $5,000 on the Prime Video competition series, “Play-Doh Squished,” the Menifee Union School District announced. Students Rayden Isaiah Duson and Stephon “Prince” Pieters asked teachers Alex Friedrichs and Amy Runner to be...
Three Killed, Four Wounded in West L.A. Residential Neighborhood
Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, bordering Beverly Hills, where allegedly three people were killed and four others were critically wounded. The initial dispatch was an “assault with a deadly weapon call” in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive about...
Two Arrested For DUI in San Jacinto Checkpoint
Two people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during a DUI checkpoint in San Jacinto, authorities announced Sunday. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s San Jacinto Station conducted a DUI checkpoint Saturday on State Street, north of Seventh Street between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Their identities were not immediately released.
Costa Mesa Police Investigating Alleged Racial Profiling at Traffic Stop
Costa Mesa Police Chief Ron Lawrence said Saturday that the department’s Professional Standards Bureau has launched an investigation into a traffic stop deemed by the motorist to be racial profiling. “The Costa Mesa Police Department is aware of a video on social media involving one of our officers. We...
