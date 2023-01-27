ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, CA

mynewsla.com

Jurupa Man Who Joined Capitol Riot Sentenced

A 45-year-old man who was among seven people from Riverside County charged in the Jan. 6, 2021, breach of the U.S. Capitol was sentenced Monday to 18 months in federal prison. Andrew Alan Hernandez of Jurupa Valley in September pleaded guilty to a charge of aiding and abetting in the obstruction of an official proceeding.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Fired Unvaccinated LAUSD Employee Loses Round in Court

A former Los Angeles Unified School District employee who sued the district, alleging she was fired in 2021 in retaliation for objecting to its mandatory employee coronavirus vaccine mandate on religious grounds, lost a round in court Monday when a judge trimmed one of the claims in her case. Los...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Marina Del Rey Man Sentenced to Federal Prison for Fraud

A Marina del Rey man was sentenced Monday to 45 months in federal prison for stealing the identities of a married couple who died days earlier in a murder-suicide and stealing more than $137,000 from their bank accounts, credit cards, and retirement accounts. Kristopher Brent Cobb, 41, was sentenced by...
MARINA DEL REY, CA
mynewsla.com

Former Mobile Home Park Managers Settle Retaliation Lawsuit

The former resident managers of an Agoura Hills mobile home park impacted by the Woolsey Fire have settled a lawsuit against their former employers, in which they alleged they were wrongfully fired in 2020 for complaining about both exposure to the coronavirus and abuses by tenants and members of the public.
AGOURA HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Accused of Monterey Park Shooting Made Dubious Claims to Police

The man accused of fatally shooting 11 people at a Monterey Park ballroom had previously expressed to police what some believe were paranoid views regarding his family and a woman he was dating, among others, according to a report published Monday. Huu Can Tran visited the Hemet Police Department station...
MONTEREY PARK, CA
mynewsla.com

Three Women Killed at “Short-Term Rental” Near Beverly Hills

The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering near Beverly Hills were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boilingbrook, Illinois, according to the coroner’s office. Destiny Sims was a 26-year-old resident of Buckeye, Arizona.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

3 Women Shot, Killed in Car at Gathering Near Beverly Hills

The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boiling Brook Illinois, according to...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

2 People Killed in Shooting at Party in Pomona House

Two people were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
POMONA, CA
mynewsla.com

Beverly Hills Police Plan Enforcement Checkpoint

Beverly Hills police will conduct an enforcement operation Friday cracking down on drivers suspected of using hand-held cell phones or other electronic devices while behind the wheel. Using hand-held cell phones or other items while driving is punishable by a fine for a first offense, police said. For second-time offenders...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
mynewsla.com

Protesters Gather in DTLA After Video of Fatal Memphis Police Beating Released

A crowd of roughly 200 protested outside Los Angeles Police Department headquarters following the release of graphic video depicting the fatal beating of a 29-year-old Black man by five former Memphis police officers, with some surrounding parked police cars — banging on them and smacking windows — but no arrests were made and most left after being warned by officers at the scene, authorities said Saturday.
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Average LA, Orange County Gas Prices Rise

The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline rose four-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.564. It comes after a run of 10 increases in 11 days totaling 6 cents that boosted the price in Los Angeles County to its highest amount since Dec. 14 and ended Sunday when it dropped two-tenths of a cent.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Shot by Riverside Cops During Warrant Service Sentenced

A parolee who was shot by Riverside police officers serving him with an arrest warrant after he successfully eluded them during a chase was sentenced Monday to four years in state prison. Xavier Daniel Lopez, 31, of Moreno Valley pleaded guilty in November to resisting arrest, being a felon in...
RIVERSIDE, CA
mynewsla.com

Felon Arrested for Alleged Weapons Possession in Lake Elsinore

A 39-year-old Lake Elsinore resident was arrested on suspicion of being a felon in possession of a firearm, ammunition, prohibited weapon and large capacity magazines, authorities said Saturday. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Lake Elsinore station responded to a report of an assault with a deadly weapon on...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
mynewsla.com

Menifee Union School District Students and Teachers Compete on Game Show

Two students and two teachers from Callie Kirkpatrick Elementary School in Menifee teamed up to win $5,000 on the Prime Video competition series, “Play-Doh Squished,” the Menifee Union School District announced. Students Rayden Isaiah Duson and Stephon “Prince” Pieters asked teachers Alex Friedrichs and Amy Runner to be...
MENIFEE, CA
mynewsla.com

Three Killed, Four Wounded in West L.A. Residential Neighborhood

Police are investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, bordering Beverly Hills, where allegedly three people were killed and four others were critically wounded. The initial dispatch was an “assault with a deadly weapon call” in the 2700 block of Ellison Drive about...
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

Two Arrested For DUI in San Jacinto Checkpoint

Two people were arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol during a DUI checkpoint in San Jacinto, authorities announced Sunday. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s San Jacinto Station conducted a DUI checkpoint Saturday on State Street, north of Seventh Street between 6 p.m. and 2 a.m. Their identities were not immediately released.
mynewsla.com

Costa Mesa Police Investigating Alleged Racial Profiling at Traffic Stop

Costa Mesa Police Chief Ron Lawrence said Saturday that the department’s Professional Standards Bureau has launched an investigation into a traffic stop deemed by the motorist to be racial profiling. “The Costa Mesa Police Department is aware of a video on social media involving one of our officers. We...
COSTA MESA, CA

