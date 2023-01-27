Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The fourth armed attack took place in California on SaturdayRoxana AntonLos Angeles, CA
This Massive Thrift Shop in California is a Must-VisitJoe MertensLos Angeles, CA
Opinion: What if the Monterey Park shooter was Black?2UrbanGirlsMonterey Park, CA
Referees Make Major Announcement After Game-Altering DecisionOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Related
mynewsla.com
Three People Hurt, Two Critically, In Vehicle Crash In Reseda
Three people were injured, two critically in a Reseda crash Sunday. The crash happened at 6800 N. Lindley Ave., at the corner of Vanowen Street, around 6:10 p.m., said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey. Two people became trapped in the vehicle and required extrication, Humphrey said. Those two...
mynewsla.com
Bicyclist Seriously Injured in Long Beach Crash
A bicyclist suffered serious injuries when he was struck by a vehicle in west Long Beach. The crash occurred at 11:13 p.m. at Willow Street and Santa Fe Avenue, Long Beach police Lt. Danielle Quinones told City News Service. “The male adult bicyclist sustained serious injuries to his upper body...
mynewsla.com
Man Shot to Death in High-Rise Apartment in Downtown LA
A man was shot to death in downtown Los Angeles, authorities said Monday. The shooting was reported at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1000 block of West Eighth Street, according to a dispatcher at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Operations Center. The shooting happened at a high-rise apartment...
mynewsla.com
One Killed, Another Seriously Injured in Two-Vehicle Wreck in San Jacinto
A motorist was fatally injured Monday and another seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash on the north end of San Jacinto. The collision happened about 1 a.m. on the Ramona Expressway, just west of San Jacinto Avenue, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Patrick Lynch said the...
mynewsla.com
Motorist Killed, Another Critically Injured At Two-Vehicle Crash in Long Beach
A motorist was killed and another motorist suffered critical injuries in a two-vehicle crash Sunday in Long Beach, authorities said. Officers were dispatched about 4:05 a.m. to Magnolia Avenue and Hill Street, where a motorist was pronounced dead at the scene, the Long Beach Police Department reported. Paramedics rushed the...
mynewsla.com
Two Dead in Indio Crash
Two people were killed Monday morning when a big rig and SUV collided on the Christopher Columbus Transcontinental Highway (10) in Indio and the SUV burst into flames. The collision was reported at 4:14 a.m. on the westbound 10 west of Hayfield Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. The...
mynewsla.com
Authorities ID Motorcyclist Killed in Crash in Long Beach
Authorities Monday identified a motorcyclist who was killed in a collision with an SUV in Long Beach. The crash occurred about 7 p.m. Friday on Long Beach Boulevard near Ellis Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department. John Blackwell Jr., 57, of Long Beach died at the scene, the...
mynewsla.com
Several Unoccupied Parked Vehicles in Long Beach Struck by Gunfire
Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding several, parked unoccupied vehicles in Long Beach that had been struck by gunfire, authorities said Sunday. Officers dispatched about 9:35 p.m. Saturday to the 2100 block of Locust Avenue, near Long Beach Boulevard, regarding a “shots” call contacted a man who reported to them that his vehicle was struck by gunfire while driving in the area, the Long Beach Police Department reported.
mynewsla.com
One Person Freed From Car That Fell 200 Feet Over Side of Beaumont Highway
A person required needed to be freed Sunday after the car they were traveling in fell approximately 200 feet over the side of Highway 79 in Beaumont. Firefighters from the Riverside County Fire Department responded to the scene of a solo vehicle crash that was reported around 10:05 a.m. Sunday.
mynewsla.com
Vehicle Falls Approximately 150 Feet Over Side of Highway 79 in Moreno Valley
Firefighters responded to a vehicle over the side of Highway 79 in Moreno Valley Sunday afternoon. The vehicle fell approximately 150 feet over the side of Highway 79 south of Gilman Springs Road at 3:55 p.m. Sunday. It was not immediately known if there were any injuries. The cause of...
mynewsla.com
Man Fatally Struck by SUV in Pomona Identified
Authorities Saturday identified a 38-year-old bicyclist who was struck and killed by an SUV in Pomona. Adan Orozco was the victim, according to the Los Angeles County Coroner’s office. Pomona Police Department officers were called at approximately 7:28 p.m. Thursday to an area near East First and San Lorenzo...
mynewsla.com
Motorcyclist Dies in Collision With Pickup in Menifee
A motorcyclist died in a collision with a pickup in Menifee, authorities said Sunday. The crash was reported at 4:17 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bundy Canyon and Wright roads, according to the Menifee Police Department. Upon arrival, officers found that a Harley-Davidson motorcycle struck the driver’s side of...
mynewsla.com
3 Women Shot, Killed in Car at Gathering Near Beverly Hills
The three victims killed in a shooting that wounded four others at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles were women from Illinois and Arizona, authorities said Sunday. Iyana Hutton was a 33-year-old resident of Chicago and 29-year-old Nenah Davis was from Boiling Brook Illinois, according to...
mynewsla.com
Three Killed, Four Wounded at `Short-Term Rental’ Near Beverly Hills
Three people were killed and four others were wounded Saturday during a shooting at a gathering in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, authorities said. Firefighters and paramedics dispatched at 2:35 a.m. Saturday to the 2700 block of North Ellison Drive reported three people dead at the scene, said Margaret Stewart of the Los Angeles Fire Department.
mynewsla.com
LAPD: 2 Victims of Beverly Crest Shooting Released from Hospital
Two people who were injured in a shooting that left three women dead inside a car in the Beverly Crest neighborhood north of Beverly Hills remained hospitalized in critical condition Monday, according to police, who again reached out to the public for help solving the killing. According to the Los...
mynewsla.com
Anaheim PD Seek Clues in Death of Man Found Unresponsive on Street in Anaheim
Police Sunday sought the public’s assistance with any information regarding the death of a 31-year-old man who was found unresponsive in the middle of a street in Anaheim. Paramedics rushed Rolando Delgadillo Gutierrez to a hospital, where the Anaheim resident was pronounced dead, said Anaheim Police Department Sgt. Jon McClintock.
mynewsla.com
Man Accused of Killing Motorist in Wrong Way Collision near Corona in Custody
A motorist who allegedly killed a 47-year-old man in a head-on collision stemming from the suspect driving the wrong way while intoxicated on a roadway just south of Corona was under arrest Monday. Daniel Saul Cortez, 30, of Norco is suspected of killing 47-year-old Martin Padilla of Hemet in the...
mynewsla.com
Man Reported Missing From Temple City Found
A man who went missing in Temple City has been found, authorities said Monday. Jacob Allen Costantino, 23, had last been seen at 4 p.m. Friday in the 9300 block of Daines Drive, and authorities sought the public’s help to find him. On Monday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s...
mynewsla.com
2 People Killed in Shooting at Party in Pomona House
Two people were killed in a shooting at a house in Pomona, authorities said Sunday. Los Angeles County firefighters and paramedics were called at 10:30 p.m. Saturday to the 1700 block of South Reservoir Street, Dispatch Supervisor Martin Rangel told City News Service. The original call was for three patients but there were no ambulance transports.
mynewsla.com
Two Men Killed in San Juan Capistrano Crash
Two men were killed and a third person was hospitalized in critical condition when the car they were in hit a tree in San Juan Capistrano. The driver — 21-year-old Riley Hans Sullivan from the unincorporated community of Preston in Sonoma County — and a passenger, 19-year-old Rex Aziz Devenny of San Juan Capistrano, were killed in the crash about 10 p.m. Sunday at Rancho Viejo and Malaspina roads, according to Orange County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Scott Steinle.
Comments / 0