Read full article on original website
Related
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
College of Nursing STIM Center hosts immersive simulation course
The College of Nursing’s Simulation, Technology, Innovation and Modeling Center exhibited the innovative simulation technologies used in classrooms at UCF to simulationists worldwide. The Society for Simulation in Healthcare chose Orlando as this year's host for the annual international meeting. Following the six-day conference at the Orange County Convention...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
College of Business aids in helping students find their career through Majors Week
Students met faculty and learned about their possible futures this week at the UCF College of Business during Majors Week. Ajai Singh, the chair of the finance department, opened the events with his presentation on the finance major. “The main objective of this event is — students should be able...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
CREOL professor leads planning for spring seminar series
Associate Professor Kyu Young Han took hold of planning the 2023 Spring Colloquium Series at CREOL, The College of Optics and Photonics. The colloquium is a seminar series that allows guest speakers from different institutions to speak to faculty and students at UCF. Sitting in the red chairs of Room...
nicholsonstudentmedia.com
UCF STEP Club receives surge in future service puppies to train
Blizzards may be a rare occurrence at UCF, but for the Service-Dog Training and Education Program, the club experienced a different type of blizzard: a puppy blizzard. The term "puppy blizzard" refers to when the club receives a surge of puppies. These blizzards occur around once a year, according to STEP President Chloe Werner. The club's number of dogs quadrupled to 22, making it the highest number of puppies STEP has seen since its founding.
Comments / 0