Blizzards may be a rare occurrence at UCF, but for the Service-Dog Training and Education Program, the club experienced a different type of blizzard: a puppy blizzard. The term "puppy blizzard" refers to when the club receives a surge of puppies. These blizzards occur around once a year, according to STEP President Chloe Werner. The club's number of dogs quadrupled to 22, making it the highest number of puppies STEP has seen since its founding.

ORLANDO, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO