Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wtvy.com
Legal Talk Tuesday: Adverse Possession
In this week’s edition of Legal Talk Tuesday, experts with The Cochran Firm in Dothan discuss adverse possession. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Wiregrass Wonders: Shute Pecan Company
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - For Sandi Hodge, pecans are in her blood. “When I got involved and really got involved in the community is what made me love what I so,” said Hodge. “Now, I wouldn’t be anywhere else. I wouldn’t do anything else.”. Sandi is...
wtvy.com
Friends donate $50,000 to Dothan Houston County Library System
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - During their January 25, meeting, the Friends of the Library approved a donation of $50,000 to the Dothan Houston County Library System in support of a wide range of library projects and initiatives. The Friends raised these funds over the course of 2022, primarily through memberships,...
wtvy.com
CANCELED: Emergency Missing Child Alert out of Enterprise
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - “The Enterprise Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in locating Johnnay Barnes. Johnnay Michelle Barnes is a 14-year-old black female. She was last seen on January 29, 2023, at approximately 4:30PM in the area of Charleston Street in Enterprise, Alabama. If you...
wtvy.com
“SOUPER BOWL” Canned Soup Drive For Seniors
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Toyota of Dothan is partnering with the Wiregrass Area Food Bank to collect canned soups for seniors enrolled in the Brown Bag Program. The program is in need of donations after the holiday season. The goal is to provide each senior in the program with at...
wtvy.com
Heroic bus driver remembered on anniversary of his death
MIDLAND CITY, Ala. (WTVY) - Not a day goes by that Lydia Hancock doesn’t yearn for her dad, as she still struggles to come to grips with his death during an unselfish and heroic act. “”I actually called him that afternoon before he left on his (school bus) route...
wtvy.com
Date set for Empty Bowls Dothan
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - If you’ve been looking for a way to give back to the community, Wiregrass Area Food Bank has you covered with their annual Empty Bowls Dothan event. Community-made bowls will be sold from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 4, at The Cultural Arts Center, 909 South Saint Andrews Street, in Dothan, AL.
wtvy.com
Alabama rent-to-income rates rank high nationally
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Shelter is such a necessity, from having a roof over your head to having a bed to crawl into each night. However, that has become harder for Alabamians to afford. Dr. Michael C. Threatt, the Senior Vice President and COO of the Dothan Housing Authority, explained...
wtvy.com
From the Archive: “Boy in the Bunker”
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Below is a playlist of clips from WTVY’s broadcasts covering the Dale County hostage situation, often referred to as “Boy in the Bunker” back 2013. Subscribe to our News 4 newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email every morning. Get instant notifications on top stories from News 4 by downloading our mobile apps.
wtvy.com
Dothan Housing working towards more affordable housing for Wiregrass
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Housing is working towards more affordable housing in the Wiregrass through their Community Preservation and Revitalization Program (CPR). Alabama’s rent-to-income rates have increased by 4% making us one of the top six rent burdened states. CPR is currently focused on renovating and rebuilding the...
wtvy.com
Governor surprises award winning Newton students
NEWTON, Ala. (WTVY) - Alabama Governor Kay Ivey received thunderous applause when she arrived at Newton Elementary School on Monday. She traveled to Dale County to congratulate students on their education accomplishments. “This is a high moment,” Ivey remarked moments before she delivered an inspiring address to students who had...
wdhn.com
UPDATE: Trial continued for woman accused of chaperoning a party that resulted in multiple teens being injured
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — The trial for a woman accused of chaperoning a 2021 party that resulted in multiple teens being injured has been continued until March. Trial for Norciss Brown will now stand trial on March 20 of this year. She was supposed to stand trial this week,...
wtvy.com
Meteorologist Emily Acton 1/28
See how Natalie Buckles is preparing her kindergarteners for the future. Dothan's public school challenges, solutions sought. Some schools are bulging with students, while others have unused space. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 3:27 AM UTC. New beginnings in the city's public school system. Updated: Jan. 27, 2023 at 11:55...
wtvy.com
Dothan Leisure Services offering youth track and field programs
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Dothan Leisure Services has youth track and field programs available to both boys and girls ages 7-14. Events include long distance running, sprints, relays, and long jump. Registration cost $40 and will be offered online from Feb. 6-11. Those who qualify for the free/reduced lunch program...
wdhn.com
A sensory room for students at Dothan Prep
DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Students at Dothan Preparatory Academy now have a place to go if they need to take a break from the school day. It’s called a sensory room. “It’s a room where the kids can go for a calm down area,” Dothan Prep, Special Education Teacher Briana Gibson said. “If they are getting frustrated or if they just need to let off some steam or if they just want to socialize and collaborate with their peers on social skills. This area was designed for them.”
wtvy.com
Macy and Bob: How an act of kindness formed an unlikely friendship
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - Macy Reeves found herself in a scary situation one day as she embarked on short road trip. “I was driving, I was on the way back to Birmingham from Dothan,” Reeves said, “and I was on the interstate and all of a sudden my car stopped accelerating.”
wtvy.com
Man receives life without parole for Troy student’s shooting
TROY, Ala. (WTVY) - A Pike County man pleaded guilty Monday to Capital Murder in the 2019 shooting of a Brundidge store clerk who attended Troy University. Leon Terrell Flowers, 27, received life without parole for the July 24 death of Neil Kumar, per court records. Kumar, 30, was on...
WJHG-TV
Local sheriff reacts to the video showing the deadly beating of Tyres Nichols
Tune in to NewsChannel 7 at 6 p.m. for the latest in local news, weather, and sports. A new therapy program launched today at Ascension Sacred Heart Bay, and it's all centered around the hospital's first four-legged volunteer. Jackson County Recovery Kickoff. Updated: Jan. 28, 2023 at 12:27 AM UTC.
Alabama church splitting from denomination after vote
DOTHAN, Ala (WDHN) — An astounding number of Harvest Church congregants have voted to leave the United Methodist denomination. On January 13, Harvest released a statement saying the church will allow its congregation to decide whether or not to disaffiliate from the United Methodist Church and its Alabama-West Florida Conference. in a multi-day vote. According to […]
wtvy.com
Chipley man “critical” after motorcycle crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WTVY) - A Chipley man is listed as being in critical condition after a single vehicle crash involving a motorcycle in Washington County, Florida on Monday. According to information released by Florida Highway Patrol, the accident occurred at around 4:20 p.m. near the intersection of State Road...
Comments / 0