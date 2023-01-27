Read full article on original website
Candace Parker Announces She's Signing With Las Vegas Aces
Candace Parker announces signing with Las Vegas Aces originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Candace Parker is heading to the Las Vegas Aces, according to the WNBA star's Instagram. Parker, 36, played the first 13 seasons of her illustrious career with the Los Angeles Sparks, earning four All-Star nods and...
LeBron James slammed for response to Tyre Nichols tragedy
LeBron James is being attacked for the way he responded to the video beatdown of Memphis motorist Tyre Nichols on Jan. 7, 2023,. The 29-year-old Black male was beaten to a pulp on the streets of Memphis, Tennessee, following a traffic stop for allegedly driving recklessly, though that was never established by the responding officers.
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm Named MLB The Show 23 Cover Athlete
Marlins' Jazz Chisholm named MLB The Show 23 cover athlete originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Miami Marlins young star Jazz Chisholm has been named the cover athlete for MLB The Show 23, the game revealed on Monday. Chisholm, who turns 25 years old on Feb. 1, has established himself...
Jalen Hurts Leads Stadium in Eagles Fight Song After Beating 49ers
WATCH: Hurts leads the Linc in Eagles fight song after win originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia. The Eagles did it. They're headed back to the Super Bowl, five years after the franchise's first Super Bowl win. The Birds stomped the 49ers on Sunday evening, rolling to a relatively easy...
Brothers Jason and Travis Kelce Will Make History When They Face Off at Super Bowl 2023
Jason Kelce and Travis Kelce are going where no pair of brothers -- not the Mannings, not the Barbers and not the Watts -- have gone before: The Super Bowl ... against each other. In a league filled with fraternal matchups, the Kelces will make history as the first pair...
