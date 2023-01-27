ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawkeyes miss shots to win

By Keith Murphy
Iowa couldn’t quite make it an unprecedented four wins in a row against Michigan State.

Payton Sandfort missed two threes in the final seconds with Iowa down two. Spartans hang on, 63-61. Iowa played great defense and had a shot to win despite shooting 18% from three, and 46% from the free throw line.

Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) attempts a layup as Michigan State forward Malik Hall (25) defends during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)


Ahron Ulis led Iowa with 17 points. Filip Rebraca had 16 points, 11 rebounds. Kris Murray added 11 points, but did not put up a shot in the final six minutes.

Hawkeyes fall to 12-8 on the season, 4-5 in the Big ten.

Iowa head coach Fran McCaffery argues a call during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Michigan State, Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in East Lansing, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)



Photos: AP

