q13fox.com
Washington communities get $9M to reverse trend of traffic fatalities
WASHINGTON, D.C. - More than a dozen communities around Washington will get federal funding to reverse the rising trend of traffic fatalities. Washington has the highest year-over-year increase in fatal crashes in the U.S. U.S. Senator Maria Cantwell (D-WA) announced Monday that the U.S. Department of Transportation awarded $9,198,763 to...
q13fox.com
Bill pushes hiring, retention bonuses for state troopers, aims to improve traffic safety
PIERCE COUNTY, Wash. - So far in 2023, Washington State Patrol said it responded to nearly 1,800 crashes on interstates and highways. Not helping matters, WSP officials said less people were applying for jobs to become troopers. A proposal to state lawmakers could help get more state police officers on...
q13fox.com
$188M construction project on I-90 near Snoqualmie expected to delay traffic
SNOQUALMIE, Wash. - One of the busiest traffic corridors in Western Washington needs to get worse before it can get better. Starting this week, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) moves into a new phase of its makeover of the SR-18 and I-90 exchange. That’s going to mean lane closures and even more congestion.
q13fox.com
Frigid temperatures to start the week
It is already significantly colder out there with temperatures falling into the lower 20s for some. Temperatures will continue to fall into the 20s under clear skies for the majority of Western Washington.
q13fox.com
3 killed, 4 injured in California's sixth mass shooting this month
LOS ANGELES - Three people were killed and four others were injured during a shooting Saturday morning in the Beverly Crest area of Los Angeles, which borders Beverly Hills. Police were dispatched to a home on Ellison Dr. and Arby Dr. around 2:30 a.m. after receiving reports of a shooting with people down, Sgt. Bruce Borihanh with the Los Angeles Police Department said.
q13fox.com
Tonight: Frigid overnight lows return (20s)
Seattle - Tomorrow - be prepared for the coldest morning of the year (so far)! It is already significantly colder out there with temperatures falling into the lower 20s for some. Temperatures will continue to fall into the 20s under clear skies for the majority of Western Washington. Here is a look at your commute forecast:
q13fox.com
Coast Guard searches for man who possibly fell off cliff
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico - The U.S. Coast Guard has joined the search for a missing man believed to have fallen off a coastal cliff in Puerto Rico. The military said 27-year-old Edgar Garay of Indiana visited San Juan and was on a day trip to the coast. He was last seen Sunday around 5:37 p.m. local time.
