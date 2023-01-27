Read full article on original website
Family Of Missing 4-Year-Old: ‘People Are Being Nasty And Mean'
In spite of exhaustive searches and prayers, OSBI confirms missing Athena Brownfield is no longer alive. “I can barely talk, you just never know that it can happen to you,” said Athena’s grandmother, Penny Brownfield. With the child's guardians now behind bars for murder and neglect, family members...
Unidentified Child’s Remains Found as Investigators Search for Missing 4-Year-Old Girl
During their search for missing four-year-old Athena Brownfield, investigators have announced that they found a child’s remains. They did not say if it was her. “The remains will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for positive identification,” the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said. “This is a active homicide investigation and until the remains are positively identified, the OSBI will not be commenting further.”
Athena Brownfield's caretaker appeared to post eerie Instagram photos after toddler's suspected murder
Alysia Adams, an Oklahoma caretaker charged in connection with the disappearance of 4-year-old Athena Brownfield, appeared to post Instagram selfies after the toddler's death.
Okla. Girl, 12, Fatally Stabs 9-Year-Old Brother as Parent Slept Upstairs, Police Say
The young girl allegedly woke up a parent in their Tulsa home just before midnight on Jan. 5 and claimed she stabbed her 9-year-old brother Authorities in Oklahoma have arrested a 12-year-old girl accused of fatally stabbing her younger brother as their parent slept upstairs. The young girl allegedly woke up a parent in their Tulsa home just before midnight on Jan. 5 and claimed she had stabbed her 9-year-old brother, according to a press release from the Tulsa Police Department. After first responders performed CPR on him, the young boy was rushed...
Man accused of kidnapping woman, burning her with torch
PHILLIPI, W.Va. — A West Virginia man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a woman and holding her against her will. Officers called to the scene of a domestic disturbance on Tuesday said that they spoke to a woman who was hiding under a porch at a neighbor’s house who said she had been attacked, WDTV reported. The victim told police that Sammy Martz had hit her in the face, causing her eye to swell shut.
'Severely malnourished' 5-year-old boy suffers cardiac arrest; father, girlfriend arrested
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (TCD) -- A 25-year-old father and his 23-year-old girlfriend face charges after a 5-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries due to alleged child abuse. On Sunday, Jan. 8, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Kentucky State Police said they were alerted about a 5-year-old boy who had been brought to Baptist Health Hardin. The child was reportedly airlifted to Norton Children’s Hospital to treat his severe injuries.
18 correctional officers hospitalized, several prisoners sickened after 'mass overdose'
Eighteen correctional officers were rushed to the hospital and a number of inmates were taken to the medical ward after an apparent mass overdose situation at a central Illinois prison.
‘He Put a Pillow Over Her Head and Shot Her’: Two Young Children Shot to Death Following Hostage Situation in Mississippi Apartment; Suspect Arrested
A 25-year-old man in Mississippi has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two young children, then holding a third child at gunpoint. Marquez Griffin was taken into custody on Monday following a standoff with sheriff’s deputies and charged with two counts of murder and two count of aggravated assault in the deaths of the two kids, identified as a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, authorities announced.
7-Year-Old Boy Who Was Burned, Beaten At Home Dies After One Week In Coma
The boy's father has been charged with first-degree assault, second-degree assault, falsifying physical evidence, and endangering the welfare of a child.
Officials rule 11-year-old girl died of fentanyl, not fight at school
An 11-year-old Tacoma girl who passed away soon after a fight at school died as a result of fentanyl in her system, according to an update from the Pierce County medical examiner. The girl was involved in an “altercation” on May 20, 2022, with another student at Ford Middle School....
Police Re-Arrest Woman Who Allegedly Shot and Killed Professional Bull Rider
Utah police say they reviewed the case with prosecutors and accordingly, re-arrested a murder suspect who left the state after allegedly shooting and killing her bull-riding boyfriend. Lashawn Denise Bagley, 22, is in the Fort Bend County Jail, online records show. Cops in Salt Lake City, Utah, say they obtained...
Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook Account
Inisha and Ivon Fowler (top) Patricia Fowler and Datwon Fowler (bottom)Photo byThe Charley Project. Inisha and Ivon Fowler are twin siblings born on October 23, 1998, to Patricia Fowler. According to the Charley Project, on November 8, 2000, Ivon was severely burned over 46% of his little body. Patricia waited over 24 hours to call an ambulance for little Ivon. She told authorities his older brother accidentally burned the little boy with hot bathwater.
How a serial killer used the highways in Texas and Oklahoma to help him get away with multiple murders
It took more than two decades to bring William Reece to justice for the murders of Laura Smither, Kelli Cox, Tiffany Johnston and Jessica Cain. October 18, 1996: William Reece is released from prison. After serving nearly 10 years in prison for sexually assaulting two women in his native Oklahoma,...
Mississippi Hostage Situation Ends With Infant, 9-Year-Old Shot Dead
A family member of one of the two children slain Monday morning in Jonestown, Mississippi, says the kids’ alleged killer “put a pillow” over the infant before he “shot her in the head.” The grisly details emerged later Monday, after police announced that Marquez Griffin, 25, had been taken into custody on murder charges after a standoff with police where he allegedly held a third child at gunpoint. The slain children were not identified by authorities, but Melrose Haile said one of the victims was her granddaughter, 1-year-old Averi Jones. “I just want everyone to know that Averi was a sweet baby,” Haile told WREG 3. “She didn’t deserve this.” Cops have released few details about the incident, including a potential motive by Griffin. A release from the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office said the third child’s life was saved after a responding off-duty officer successfully negotiated with Griffin. Cops didn’t say how Griffin knew the children, but Haile said he was a friend of Jones’ mother. Read it at WREG 3
Idaho murders: Roommate revelation 'changes a lot' in murder case, Nancy Grace says
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace said the surviving roommate's eyewitness account from the night of the murders will "move any jury."
Texas man confesses to decapitating newlywed 'undocumented' wife: report
A Texas man, Jared James Dicus, allegedly confessed to decapitating his newlywed, undocumented wife, Anggy Diaz, insider their rural home in Waller County, as police probe for a motive.
18 Louisianans have been charged with joining a deadly gang
The St. Tammany Parish grand jury delivered a historic 49-count felony indictment and 12 misdemeanor charges on Monday, charging 18 people with racketeering for their involvement in a violent gang that operated in the West 30s neighborhood, according to District Attorney Warren Montgomery.
Kansas man accidentally shot by dog remembered as ‘lovable goofball’
A man who was shot by his dog in a tragic hunting accident was identified as Kansas plumber Joseph Smith on Tuesday as friends remembered the hunter as a “loving goofball” who made them smile. Smith, 30, was in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck when the pooch stepped on the hunting rifle in the backseat. Smith was struck in the back and killed instantly, according to KSN.com. Smith was a plumber at Browns Plumbing Services in Wichita, the company’s owner Chris Brown said Tuesday. “Joe is absolutely the most unique individual I have had the pleasure of meeting. He was...
Human Bones Found Behind Dunkin' Donuts Identified As Man Missing Since 2019
An autopsy is being carried out to determine how Matthew Turner died, said a county coroner in Georgia.
Man allegedly posed as famous musician during kidnapping of 13-year-old in Colorado
A man accused of kidnapping a 13-year-old girl in Westminster was reportedly impersonating a member of the famous American rock band 'Bowling for Soup' when the crime took place. The Westminster Police Department issued an Amber Alert on November 29, after the suspect, 45-year-old Bradford Eblen, allegedly took the young...
