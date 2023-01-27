ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rush Springs, OK

Law & Crime

Unidentified Child’s Remains Found as Investigators Search for Missing 4-Year-Old Girl

During their search for missing four-year-old Athena Brownfield, investigators have announced that they found a child’s remains. They did not say if it was her. “The remains will be transported to the Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for positive identification,” the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said. “This is a active homicide investigation and until the remains are positively identified, the OSBI will not be commenting further.”
CADDO COUNTY, OK
People

Okla. Girl, 12, Fatally Stabs 9-Year-Old Brother as Parent Slept Upstairs, Police Say

The young girl allegedly woke up a parent in their Tulsa home just before midnight on Jan. 5 and claimed she stabbed her 9-year-old brother Authorities in Oklahoma have arrested a 12-year-old girl accused of fatally stabbing her younger brother as their parent slept upstairs. The young girl allegedly woke up a parent in their Tulsa home just before midnight on Jan. 5 and claimed she had stabbed her 9-year-old brother, according to a press release from the Tulsa Police Department. After first responders performed CPR on him, the young boy was rushed...
TULSA, OK
102.5 The Bone

Man accused of kidnapping woman, burning her with torch

PHILLIPI, W.Va. — A West Virginia man is facing charges after allegedly attacking a woman and holding her against her will. Officers called to the scene of a domestic disturbance on Tuesday said that they spoke to a woman who was hiding under a porch at a neighbor’s house who said she had been attacked, WDTV reported. The victim told police that Sammy Martz had hit her in the face, causing her eye to swell shut.
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
truecrimedaily

'Severely malnourished' 5-year-old boy suffers cardiac arrest; father, girlfriend arrested

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (TCD) -- A 25-year-old father and his 23-year-old girlfriend face charges after a 5-year-old boy suffered life-threatening injuries due to alleged child abuse. On Sunday, Jan. 8, at approximately 4:30 p.m., the Kentucky State Police said they were alerted about a 5-year-old boy who had been brought to Baptist Health Hardin. The child was reportedly airlifted to Norton Children’s Hospital to treat his severe injuries.
HARDIN, KY
Law & Crime

‘He Put a Pillow Over Her Head and Shot Her’: Two Young Children Shot to Death Following Hostage Situation in Mississippi Apartment; Suspect Arrested

A 25-year-old man in Mississippi has been arrested for allegedly shooting and killing two young children, then holding a third child at gunpoint. Marquez Griffin was taken into custody on Monday following a standoff with sheriff’s deputies and charged with two counts of murder and two count of aggravated assault in the deaths of the two kids, identified as a 1-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy, authorities announced.
JONESTOWN, MS
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

Mother Lies To Police Multiple Times About Missing Twins While Older Brother Creates Fake Facebook Account

Inisha and Ivon Fowler (top) Patricia Fowler and Datwon Fowler (bottom)Photo byThe Charley Project. Inisha and Ivon Fowler are twin siblings born on October 23, 1998, to Patricia Fowler. According to the Charley Project, on November 8, 2000, Ivon was severely burned over 46% of his little body. Patricia waited over 24 hours to call an ambulance for little Ivon. She told authorities his older brother accidentally burned the little boy with hot bathwater.
PITTSBURGH, PA
TheDailyBeast

Mississippi Hostage Situation Ends With Infant, 9-Year-Old Shot Dead

A family member of one of the two children slain Monday morning in Jonestown, Mississippi, says the kids’ alleged killer “put a pillow” over the infant before he “shot her in the head.” The grisly details emerged later Monday, after police announced that Marquez Griffin, 25, had been taken into custody on murder charges after a standoff with police where he allegedly held a third child at gunpoint. The slain children were not identified by authorities, but Melrose Haile said one of the victims was her granddaughter, 1-year-old Averi Jones. “I just want everyone to know that Averi was a sweet baby,” Haile told WREG 3. “She didn’t deserve this.” Cops have released few details about the incident, including a potential motive by Griffin. A release from the Coahoma County Sheriff’s Office said the third child’s life was saved after a responding off-duty officer successfully negotiated with Griffin. Cops didn’t say how Griffin knew the children, but Haile said he was a friend of Jones’ mother. Read it at WREG 3
JONESTOWN, MS
New York Post

Kansas man accidentally shot by dog remembered as ‘lovable goofball’

A man who was shot by his dog in a tragic hunting accident was identified as Kansas plumber Joseph Smith on Tuesday as friends remembered the hunter as a “loving goofball” who made them smile. Smith, 30, was in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck when the pooch stepped on the hunting rifle in the backseat. Smith was struck in the back and killed instantly, according to KSN.com. Smith was a plumber at Browns Plumbing Services in Wichita, the company’s owner Chris Brown said Tuesday. “Joe is absolutely the most unique individual I have had the pleasure of meeting. He was...
WICHITA, KS

