ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFOX 14

Welding program sparks high schools students' interest

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — High schoolers get a chance to become certified for jobs in the industrial and commercial welding industries as they learn from experts. Premier High School and Sun City Welding Academy teamed so students could learn a new trade. A welding and fabrication shop at...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

TTUHSC hosts health science workshops for over 500 middle school students

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Tech University Health Science held workshops for over 500 middle school students Saturday morning. The workshops are part of the "Medventure for your Future" program where CEO, Kelly Tomblin, of El Paso Electric gave the keynote address for those attending. The event which...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

COVID-19, RSV, influenza cases in El Paso declining

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is currently at a "medium community level," according to its COVID-19 update provided Monday to council members. Cases of COVID-19, RSV and influenza declined in the city of El Paso, according to El Paso leaders. Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso's health authority,...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

El Pasoans get one last chance to view 'Chicano Power!' exhibit

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Chicano Power! A Force For Change & Progress In El Paso" an exhibit that focuses on the Chicano Civil Rights Movement in El Paso is closing. Anyone looking to catch the exhibit on the last day still has a chance to do so...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

14-year-old El Pasoan host of popular 'Schoolyard Sports' podcast

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A teen from El Paso is running his own sports podcast, Schoolyard Sports. The past two years have been successful for Lane Frank. Frank has a talent for sports casting. He has more than 100 episodes online. Lil Yachty and Aaron Jones have been...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Marco Antonio Solis 'El Buki' to perform at the Don Haskins Center

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis also known as "El Buki" will perform in El Paso. Solis will launch his 40-day world tour in 2023 that starts in March in California and include five stops in Texas. Solis will perform in El Paso at the...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

City of El Paso, AARP offer free tax preparations

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with AARP Foundation TaxAide, is offering free income tax preparation assistance. The assistance will begin on February 1 through April 15. Tax assistance is by appointment only. To make an appointment, residents should...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening in Las Cruces, N.M. between Jan. 30th - Feb. 4th

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — US Roadways: Rehabilitation Project. Contractor’s hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. US 70 from milepost 143 (I-10 /US 70 Interchange) to milepost 161 (Organ). Beginning Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, drivers can expect various daytime lane closures on the Nasa and Del Ray interchanges for roadway milling and paving. Each intersection is expected to take 3 to 4 days to complete.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KFOX 14

Officer shoots at aggressive dogs on Tierra Limon Dr. in east El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department responded to several 911 calls involving two pit bulls that had bitten at least two people and were showing aggressive behavior in east El Paso according to police. The incident happened on 12477 Tierra Limon Drive in east El...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

Road closures happening Jan. 29th through Feb. 4th

El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bridge Joint Cleaning. Dyer north and southbound between Woodrow Bean and Tiger Eye alternate lane closures. Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints. Wednesday, February 1. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. US-54 northbound between Pershing and Altura alternate lane closures. US-54 northbound at...
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

3 cars involved in crash on I-10 east at Viscount

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police responded to a crash involving three cars on Interstate 10 east and Viscount Monday night, according to El Paso Fire Department dispatch. The crash caused some backup on I-10 east. An ambulance was on-site, added dispatch. Injuries are unknown. The call came in...
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy