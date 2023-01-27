Read full article on original website
KFOX 14
Welding program sparks high schools students' interest
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — High schoolers get a chance to become certified for jobs in the industrial and commercial welding industries as they learn from experts. Premier High School and Sun City Welding Academy teamed so students could learn a new trade. A welding and fabrication shop at...
KFOX 14
TTUHSC hosts health science workshops for over 500 middle school students
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas Tech University Health Science held workshops for over 500 middle school students Saturday morning. The workshops are part of the "Medventure for your Future" program where CEO, Kelly Tomblin, of El Paso Electric gave the keynote address for those attending. The event which...
KFOX 14
COVID-19, RSV, influenza cases in El Paso declining
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — El Paso is currently at a "medium community level," according to its COVID-19 update provided Monday to council members. Cases of COVID-19, RSV and influenza declined in the city of El Paso, according to El Paso leaders. Dr. Hector Ocaranza, El Paso's health authority,...
KFOX 14
El Pasoans get one last chance to view 'Chicano Power!' exhibit
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The "Chicano Power! A Force For Change & Progress In El Paso" an exhibit that focuses on the Chicano Civil Rights Movement in El Paso is closing. Anyone looking to catch the exhibit on the last day still has a chance to do so...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso supports joint venture that looks to expand flights between US, Mexico
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso is hoping to bring in more international flights to Mexico by supporting a joint venture between Allegiant and Viva Aerobus airlines. City leaders voted six to one to approve El Paso International Airport submitting a letter to the Secretary...
KFOX 14
14-year-old El Pasoan host of popular 'Schoolyard Sports' podcast
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — A teen from El Paso is running his own sports podcast, Schoolyard Sports. The past two years have been successful for Lane Frank. Frank has a talent for sports casting. He has more than 100 episodes online. Lil Yachty and Aaron Jones have been...
KFOX 14
Marco Antonio Solis 'El Buki' to perform at the Don Haskins Center
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Mexican singer Marco Antonio Solis also known as "El Buki" will perform in El Paso. Solis will launch his 40-day world tour in 2023 that starts in March in California and include five stops in Texas. Solis will perform in El Paso at the...
KFOX 14
City of El Paso, AARP offer free tax preparations
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The City of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with AARP Foundation TaxAide, is offering free income tax preparation assistance. The assistance will begin on February 1 through April 15. Tax assistance is by appointment only. To make an appointment, residents should...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening in Las Cruces, N.M. between Jan. 30th - Feb. 4th
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — US Roadways: Rehabilitation Project. Contractor’s hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. US 70 from milepost 143 (I-10 /US 70 Interchange) to milepost 161 (Organ). Beginning Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, drivers can expect various daytime lane closures on the Nasa and Del Ray interchanges for roadway milling and paving. Each intersection is expected to take 3 to 4 days to complete.
KFOX 14
Crash in central El Paso sends 1 person to hospital with serious injuries
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A crash involving two cars sends one person to the hospital with serious injuries Saturday morning according to the El Paso Fire Department Dispatch. The crash happened on Piedras Street and San Jose Avenue in central El Paso around 10 a.m., dispatch added. No...
KFOX 14
Animal shelter in Las Cruces creates checklists for drivers after four kittens die in move
LAS CRUCES, N.M. — An animal shelter in Las Cruces reconsidered safety precautions after four kittens died on their watch when moving them to another rescue group in Colorado. Clinton Thacker, the executive director of the Animal Services Center of the Mesilla Valley, told KFOX14 they were working on...
KFOX 14
Far east El Paso dog attack captured on video; victims upset with police response time
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Two men who were attacked by two pit bulls in far east El Paso Sunday said they are upset that it took almost an hour for police to respond to their call for help. “It’s just upsetting that it took that long after so...
KFOX 14
Officer shoots at aggressive dogs on Tierra Limon Dr. in east El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department responded to several 911 calls involving two pit bulls that had bitten at least two people and were showing aggressive behavior in east El Paso according to police. The incident happened on 12477 Tierra Limon Drive in east El...
KFOX 14
Dollar Tree is seeing an increase in customers due to El Pasoans tighten their budgets
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14) — Many in El Paso turned away from big known grocery stores like Walmart and Albertsons and bought their groceries from dollar stores like Dollar Tree. KFOX14 spoke with several El Pasoans and many said that a dollar doesn't go as far as it used...
KFOX 14
Road closures happening Jan. 29th through Feb. 4th
El Paso, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Bridge Joint Cleaning. Dyer north and southbound between Woodrow Bean and Tiger Eye alternate lane closures. Crews will be cleaning and sealing bridge joints. Wednesday, February 1. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. US-54 northbound between Pershing and Altura alternate lane closures. US-54 northbound at...
KFOX 14
3 cars involved in crash on I-10 east at Viscount
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Police responded to a crash involving three cars on Interstate 10 east and Viscount Monday night, according to El Paso Fire Department dispatch. The crash caused some backup on I-10 east. An ambulance was on-site, added dispatch. Injuries are unknown. The call came in...
KFOX 14
One teen is left with serious injuries after an aggravated assault in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The El Paso Police Department responded to an aggravated assault Saturday morning after a 15-year-old teen had been badly injured according to a statement released by Public Information Officers. The assault happened on the 10000 block of Caribou in northeast El Paso around 8...
