Antioch, CA

Antioch patrol officer under investigation resigns

By Philippe Djegal
KRON4 News
KRON4 News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mkpsz_0kSrUQpw00

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – While a joint FBI and District Attorney investigation looms over a group of patrol officers in Antioch, the mayor and police chief say recruiting for the short-staffed department has improved in recent months.

By the end of January, in a continued effort to build trust with the community while officers in his department are under federal investigation, Antioch Police Chief Dr. Steven Ford says he is launching a community engagement unit that will focus on building relationships through outreach.

OPD faces wrongful death lawsuit after fatal chase

"We're also creating a newly formed criminal investigations unit, which will be intelligence-led and intentional on addressing our most violent offenders," Ford said.

Chief Ford and Mayor Lamar Thorpe spoke during a news conference at city hall Thursday, updating the public on where the joint FBI and Contra Costa County District Attorney's Office's investigation into eight patrol officers stands.

"Out of the eight officers that are currently under FBI investigation, one is no longer with the Antioch Police Department and we continue to work to ensure that we free up those slots so that we can continue the hiring process," Thorpe said.

The mayor later clarified one officer resigned last month. The other seven remain on paid administrative leave.

Among the accusations facing the officers is misuse of the K9 program and abuse of department-issued cellphones. Those positions remain unfilled, leaving the agency with 98 sworn officers for a department authorized to have 115.

But the mayor says since a $30,000 bonus program was approved last year by the city council for new recruits, the department has seen a 44% jump in applications.

KRON ON is streaming news live now

"We're not seeing a lot of laterals but we are seeing people who are fresh out of college or looking for a career change who want to come to the City of Antioch as police officers and we think that's great," Thorpe said.

A source familiar with the investigation into alleged misconduct who spoke on background says the joint investigation could be wrapping up soon with indictments forthcoming.

Comments / 6

Nora Frank
4d ago

Chief Ford does NOT have a PhD, but anEdD, which is not the same thing. He should not use it in his job as Chief as it is completely unrelated to his duties.Whether he can actually effect a change in the cultural environment remains to be seen. Why he would choose to work in a crime ridden environment beyond repair is certainly interesting..

Reply
5
Don Simonds
3d ago

One resigned, I'm sure found a better job in another city. This is just a witch hunt for the dept not supporting the DA in her reelection

Reply
2
Mario
4d ago

Thrope, Should be Resigning along with him & Take, Walker with you.

Reply
8
 

