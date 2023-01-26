ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Allentown, PA

lehighvalleynews.com

St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bethlehem will be sold

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The building that once was the hub of St. Joseph’s Parish on Bethlehem’s Southside soon will be offered for sale, according to a written statement Monday from the Diocese of Allentown. The parish was closed in 2008 when it merged with several nearby parishes....
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Freedom High School senior's life dream now covered in ivy

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — There were times when Jerry Rivera believed his dream of attending a prestigious university such as Princeton was a pipe dream; a gleaming want, resting teasingly atop the icy peak of a distant mountain. Being the academically brilliant son of an unemployed single mother of two...
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Two bakeries: Weathering the cost of eggs

Easton, Pa. — Small businesses and consumers alike have seen the impact of the rise in the price of eggs and butter. Some bakers in Easton are choosing to eat the extra inflation costs to produce their baked goods, while others are adapting to methods that allow them to be a bit more flexible with what they serve.
EASTON, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

'Father of Peeps' Bob Born dies at age 98

BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Ira “Bob” Born, the former president of Just Born Quality Confections who mechanized the process to create Peeps, has died. During Born’s time at Just Born, especially with the advent of Peeps, the company scaled its production — earning Born the title the “Father of Peeps.”
BETHLEHEM, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Allentown church to hold service of remembrance for Tyre Nichols

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Resurrected Life Community Church will hold a community lament and service of remembrance for Tyre Nichols at 7 p.m. Sunday in Allentown, according to a Facebook post from senior pastor Gregory Edwards. Footage was released Friday of Nichols' fatal encounter with law enforcement in Memphis, sparking...
ALLENTOWN, PA
lehighvalleynews.com

Allentown residents mourn death of Tyre Nichols

ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Lehigh Valley religious leaders and community members gathered Sunday night to mourn Tyre Nichols, who died after being viciously beaten by police in Memphis, Tennessee. About 35 people mourned Tyre Nichols in an Allentown church on Sunday night. Organizers called the service a "public lament" Nichols...
ALLENTOWN, PA

