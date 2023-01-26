Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Outback Steakhouse Cleared For New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Nazareth Native Invites Public to a Reading of Her Magical New PlayDenise SheltonNazareth, PA
Eviction Notices Sent to Long-Term Stores and Restaurants of Major U.S. Shopping MallJoel EisenbergBethlehem, PA
Pennsylvania witness reports silent triangle moving over power plantRoger MarshPottstown, PA
Outback Steakhouse Approved to Open in New LocationJoel EisenbergWhitehall, PA
Related
lehighvalleynews.com
St. Joseph Catholic Church in Bethlehem will be sold
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — The building that once was the hub of St. Joseph’s Parish on Bethlehem’s Southside soon will be offered for sale, according to a written statement Monday from the Diocese of Allentown. The parish was closed in 2008 when it merged with several nearby parishes....
lehighvalleynews.com
Freedom High School senior's life dream now covered in ivy
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — There were times when Jerry Rivera believed his dream of attending a prestigious university such as Princeton was a pipe dream; a gleaming want, resting teasingly atop the icy peak of a distant mountain. Being the academically brilliant son of an unemployed single mother of two...
lehighvalleynews.com
‘Is anybody home?’: A mission to count the Lehigh Valley's homeless population
BETHLEHEM, Pa — At 5 a.m. on a cold Thursday, a group of volunteers meets in the basement of a Bethlehem church. Some wear cowboy hats and hiking boots. And white priest collars. This day, they'll try to count every homeless person in the Lehigh Valley. Bob Rapp, the...
lehighvalleynews.com
Two bakeries: Weathering the cost of eggs
Easton, Pa. — Small businesses and consumers alike have seen the impact of the rise in the price of eggs and butter. Some bakers in Easton are choosing to eat the extra inflation costs to produce their baked goods, while others are adapting to methods that allow them to be a bit more flexible with what they serve.
lehighvalleynews.com
Mom pens book about daughter's cancer journey hoping to comfort others
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — A mother whose 6-month-old daughter was diagnosed with cancer is releasing a book about her experience, hoping to give comfort to others going through the same thing. “I See You,” written by Shari Ann Almeida, will be released Feb. 1. Mom pens book about her...
lehighvalleynews.com
The Debrief: A powerful moment at Allentown service honoring the life of Tyre Nichols
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Lehigh Valley religious leaders and community members gathered Sunday night for a service of remembrance for Tyre Nichols, who died after being viciously beaten by police in Memphis, Tennessee. LehighValleyNews.com reporter Ryan Gaylor spoke to WLVR's Brad Klein about what the service was like and what...
lehighvalleynews.com
'Father of Peeps' Bob Born dies at age 98
BETHLEHEM, Pa. — Ira “Bob” Born, the former president of Just Born Quality Confections who mechanized the process to create Peeps, has died. During Born’s time at Just Born, especially with the advent of Peeps, the company scaled its production — earning Born the title the “Father of Peeps.”
lehighvalleynews.com
Allentown church to hold service of remembrance for Tyre Nichols
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Resurrected Life Community Church will hold a community lament and service of remembrance for Tyre Nichols at 7 p.m. Sunday in Allentown, according to a Facebook post from senior pastor Gregory Edwards. Footage was released Friday of Nichols' fatal encounter with law enforcement in Memphis, sparking...
lehighvalleynews.com
Allentown residents mourn death of Tyre Nichols
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Lehigh Valley religious leaders and community members gathered Sunday night to mourn Tyre Nichols, who died after being viciously beaten by police in Memphis, Tennessee. About 35 people mourned Tyre Nichols in an Allentown church on Sunday night. Organizers called the service a "public lament" Nichols...
Comments / 0