Fire crews battle large fire in Los Angeles County apartment complex

Firefighters battled a fire inside an L.A. County two-story apartment building Thursday evening.

Calls about the fire came in around 5:15 p.m. at a building located in Westlake on the 2800 block of 7 th Street, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Prior to the fire breaking out inside the complex, an LAFD engine was already on scene to support an LAPD operation. The call was upgraded to a structure fire response after one of the firefighters saw smoke coming from a window.

Heavy flames were showing in both the second floor and attic, and additional resources were requested.

In total, more than 100 firefighters responded to the scene, the Fire Department said.

The building was fully evacuated and firefighters worked their way through the building to ensure that no people were trapped inside.

The fire was eventually extinguished about 53 minutes after firefighters arrived on scene.

One person, a 45-year-old man, suffered injuries that were not believed to be life-threatening. Officials said it was not immediately clear if the injured man had any connection to the fire, although arson investigators were called to the scene.

