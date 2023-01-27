Read full article on original website
Related
Pen City Current
Lady Hounds piling up wins
BURLINGTON – Camille Kruse poured in 21 points and Molly Knipe added 10 as the seniors led Fort Madison to a 55-38 win over Burlington Notre Dame in an early Saturday matchup. Notre Dame jumped out to a quick 11-8 at the end of the first quarter, but Fort...
Pen City Current
FM takes 3rd at Southern Iowa Classic
FAIRFIELD - Fort Madison took 3rd place at the annual Southern Iowa Classic in Fairfield Saturday, grabbing first-place finishes on the way. Logan Pennock, Aidan Pennock, Nolan Riddle, Teague Smith and Ike Thacher all captures first place finishes to help the Hounds to 165.5 points behind Burlington with 168 and Prairie City-Monroe with 202.5.
Pen City Current
King-Lynk Funeral Home & Crematory obituary – Kermit John Fulton, 86, Fort Madison
Kermit John Fulton, 86, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his home. He was born on July 16, 1936 in Valley, IA to Mervyn E. & Myrtle E. Black Fulton. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1955, after which he volunteered for the draft and served four years in the U.S. Army, including a year stationed in Korea. Upon his return, he attended Parsons College in Fairfield.
Pen City Current
Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home obituary – Donald James Bush, 82, Nauvoo
His body has been entrusted to the Schmitz-Banks and Beals Funeral Home for cremation. Friends may call after 12:00 noon, Thursday, February 2, 2023, at Schmitz-Banks & Beals Funeral Home in Nauvoo, with family meeting with friends from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. A Knights of Columbus rosary will be recited at 6:30 p.m.
Pen City Current
City Council to weigh in on Old Fort Tuesday
FORT MADISON – Fort Madison city officials will take a closer look at options for the Old Fort at a special meeting Tuesday night in Fort Madison. City officials announced just over a week ago that they would be closing the replica on the city’s riverfront as safety concerns mounted over the condition of the 38-year-old facility.
Pen City Current
County mulls $3 increase in mil levy
LEE COUNTY – What was planned as a brief budget update Monday turned into a debate about what the county’s budget director called, “the budget from hell”. The Lee County Board of Supervisors talked in depth about possible levy rates for the upcoming fiscal year beginning July 1 during a workshop following an added Board of Supervisors' meeting Monday morning.
Pen City Current
Prugh Funeral Service obituary – Bonnie J. Diercks, 92, Burlington
Cremation has been entrusted to the care of Prugh Crematory. Visitation will be from 2:00 PM until 2:45 PM, with an Eastern Star Service following on February 3, 2023 at First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). The memorial service for Mrs. Diercks will be 3:00 PM Friday, February 3, 2023,...
Comments / 0