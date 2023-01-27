Kermit John Fulton, 86, of Fort Madison, IA, passed away at 4:15 p.m. on Sunday, January 29, 2023 at his home. He was born on July 16, 1936 in Valley, IA to Mervyn E. & Myrtle E. Black Fulton. He graduated from Fairfield High School in 1955, after which he volunteered for the draft and served four years in the U.S. Army, including a year stationed in Korea. Upon his return, he attended Parsons College in Fairfield.

